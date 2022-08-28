Wiz Khalifa set to perform at Star Lake just days after chaotic Indianapolis concert

Wiz Khalifa returns to Pittsburgh 00:37

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Wiz Khalifa is coming home tonight.

The hometown kid and Logic are bringing their Vinyl Verse Tour to the Pavilion at Star Lake, with the show getting underway at 6:30.

Tickets are still available but this comes just two nights after his chaotic concert in suburban Indianapolis.

According to a report from the Indianapolis Star , people began running from the lawn section of the amphitheater with some shouting about a possible shooting.

The concert was immediately stopped, Wiz Khalifa was pulled from the stage, and the venue was evacuated.

Police said that no weapon was found but three people suffered minor injuries in the chaos.