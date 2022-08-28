ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Sings Incredible A Capella Version of Classic Song: VIDEO

By Joe Rutland
 4 days ago
For Blue Bloods star Abigail Hawk, her talents go far beyond just playing Abigail Baker on the popular police drama on CBS. In fact, Hawk is showing off her singing chops in this latest Instagram post. She is providing her incredible singing voice to Send in the Clowns. To some people, it’s one of the prettiest songs ever written and is connected with Judy Collins and her version. But the song does have a Broadway connection as Hawk makes reference to in her post. Well, let’s sit back and enjoy Hawk’s rendition of this timeless classic.

As she wrote in her post, Hawk apparently has been “trying to age into this song” since her early years. Well, the actress does pull off quite a performance here. Fans were equally impressed by her performance. One wrote, “Gorgeous!!! This song is always so beautifully chilling.” Another one said, “Gorg! What a wonderful voice you’ve got.”

Maybe ‘Blue Bloods’ Could Have Abigail Baker In Scene With Erin Reagan

Maybe Blue Bloods could work in a storyline where Baker, Hawk’s character, gets to do a duet with retired New York Police Department Commissioner Henry Reagan, played by Len Cariou. Why in the world would Baker and Henry do a number? Hey, did you just hear Hawk’s voice? That’s incredible. Put her and Henry in a little scene, maybe in a New York hotel bar with Frank along for the ride, and it would work. In case you didn’t know, Cariou has one of the best voices going around from a Broadway perspective. He’s cut his teeth on the stages there and is a star through and through.

Meanwhile, what can we look forward to in Season 13 from Abigail Baker, her character? Probably more listening to Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck. She does that pretty well as part of Frank’s “inner circle” of advisers. He does not ignore Baker’s words of wisdom. They are just as important as anyone else’s thoughts. One interaction we have not seen very much is Baker and Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan.

Now, if you keep up with the show, then you know that a major Blue Bloods storyline will involve Erin. She is running for the Manhattan District Attorney job. Election season will be taking a big part of the show’s plot starting from the get-go. Why would we see Baker and Erin cross paths? Maybe Abigail shows up at an election event and offers her support to Frank’s daughter. Hey, Baker keeps up with the news so she knows what is happening. Having her and Erin in a scene would not be a bad thing. Look for the new season to start up on October 7 on CBS.

IN THIS ARTICLE
