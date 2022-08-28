ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Babies presented with baseball hats and uniforms

By NCPA Staff
Williamsport, Pa. — To celebrate babies born during the 75th anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series, UPMC presented families of newborns with hand-knitted baseball caps and UPMC uniforms.

The hats were created by the Prayer Shawl Ministry of the Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church in Mill Hall.

Special guests Dugout, Little League’s official mascot, joined Will M. Sport, UPMC in North Central Pa.’s mascot, to meet the newest players joining the team and take pictures with the families.

Family members also received baseballs and softballs donated by Little League International sporting their babies’ footprints as a keepsake.

