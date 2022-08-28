ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Wake County K-9 unit sees shake-up after deputy Ned Byrd's death

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is changing its K-9 unit in the aftermath of the shooting death of deputy Ned Byrd, who was killed last month in the line of duty. WRAL Investigates obtained the reassignment list from the Wake Sheriff’s Office showing promotions, transfers and demotions. It involves some of the people closest to Byrd.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Woman found shot inside car after Raleigh crash

Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was found Wednesday morning shot inside a crashed car along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Raleigh Boulevard before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they...
RALEIGH, NC
One dies in Raleigh motorcycle crash

Raleigh, N.C. — A person died in a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Falls of Neuse Road and Falls Church Road in Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. Someone on a motorcycle collided with a vehicle and died in the crash around 4:30, according to Raleigh police. It's not known what led to the crash.
RALEIGH, NC
One person taken to hospital in Raleigh shooting near I-440

Raleigh, N.C. — A shooting on Lake Boone Trail near I-440 has one person in the hospital on Thursday night. Police didn't disclose the severity of the person's injuries, but they aren't believed to be life-threatening. There's no word on any suspects. About 10 police cars were seen responding...
RALEIGH, NC
Body of Rocky Mount firefighter found in wooded area

Rocky Mount, N.C. — The Rocky Mount Fire Department announced this week the body of 61-year-old Bobby Wilson, a retired firefighter, was found Wednesday. Wilson was found around 1 p.m. in a wooded area along North Winstead Avenue. "The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit and the North...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Cary Academy's tenth grade class at Concord Mills Mall when man shot by police

Concord, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after being shot by Concord police officers near Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday. Police said they were called to the mall in the afternoon after receiving a report three men stole credit cards from someone inside the mall. When officers attempted to approach the three people outside the mall, police said they ran back into the mall and a chase began.
CONCORD, NC
Pool warehouse burns in Raleigh, half of building destroyed

Raleigh, N.C. — A large Monday night fire destroyed half of the Pool Specialists warehouse building in northwest Raleigh. Before 11:30 p.m., Raleigh firefighters responded to the warehouse at 6308 J Richard Drive, where flames engulfed the building. Officials said someone smelled something hours before the fire was reported...
RALEIGH, NC
School shootings have increased by over 800% in past decade

As students settle in to a new school year, security remains a main concern for parents and school administrators. Active shooter training was among the topics of discussion Thursday for the Governor's Crime Commission meeting. When three Wake County schools went on lockdown because of a nearby shooting earlier this...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Stolen trailer returned to Lazy Daze artist, who will return to festival in 2023

Cary, N.C. — A trailer full of pottery and art supplies has been returned to an artist who traveled hours to sell his wares at Cary's Lazy Daze Arts Festival last weekend. Robin Rodgers, a pottery artist from Atlanta, Ga., visiting Cary for the Lazy Daze Arts Festival said his trailer full of pottery, a tent, tables and other items was stolen from his hotel Friday, the day before the festival. The Cary Police Department on Tuesday told WRAL News the trailer was returned to Rodgers a few days later with most of the items inside.
CARY, NC
12 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Sept. 2-4)

Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. 13th Annual African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County - This two-day festival will include free block parties on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh on Saturday and Sunday. The parties are followed by concerts in front of Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are required to attend the concerts, but not the block party.
RALEIGH, NC
