Wake County K-9 unit sees shake-up after deputy Ned Byrd's death
The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is changing its K-9 unit in the aftermath of the shooting death of deputy Ned Byrd, who was killed last month in the line of duty. WRAL Investigates obtained the reassignment list from the Wake Sheriff’s Office showing promotions, transfers and demotions. It involves some of the people closest to Byrd.
Woman found shot inside car after Raleigh crash
Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was found Wednesday morning shot inside a crashed car along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Raleigh Boulevard before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they...
One dies in Raleigh motorcycle crash
Raleigh, N.C. — A person died in a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Falls of Neuse Road and Falls Church Road in Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. Someone on a motorcycle collided with a vehicle and died in the crash around 4:30, according to Raleigh police. It's not known what led to the crash.
One person taken to hospital in Raleigh shooting near I-440
Raleigh, N.C. — A shooting on Lake Boone Trail near I-440 has one person in the hospital on Thursday night. Police didn't disclose the severity of the person's injuries, but they aren't believed to be life-threatening. There's no word on any suspects. About 10 police cars were seen responding...
In his second arrest on the same day, video shows a man hit by a Raleigh police cruiser, shocked by Taser
Raleigh, N.C. — Video captured by a bystander shows a Wayne County man get hit by a Raleigh police cruiser and shocked by a Taser in what was his second arrest on the same day. Lance Mitchell Scott’s second arrest happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday on South Bloodworth...
Body of Rocky Mount firefighter found in wooded area
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The Rocky Mount Fire Department announced this week the body of 61-year-old Bobby Wilson, a retired firefighter, was found Wednesday. Wilson was found around 1 p.m. in a wooded area along North Winstead Avenue. "The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit and the North...
Cary Academy's tenth grade class at Concord Mills Mall when man shot by police
Concord, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after being shot by Concord police officers near Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday. Police said they were called to the mall in the afternoon after receiving a report three men stole credit cards from someone inside the mall. When officers attempted to approach the three people outside the mall, police said they ran back into the mall and a chase began.
Cary mother charged with murder was at a gambling parlor before her daughters' deaths
A day after a Cary mother was denied bond on murder charges of her two daughters, WRAL News has learned of the woman’s whereabouts in the events leading up to the alleged crime. Launice Battle's father told WRAL News that his daughter may have been at a gambling parlor...
Family concerned after Rocky Mount firefighter goes missing without a trace
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The family of a Rocky Mount man is concerned after not hearing from their relative for days. Bobby Wilson, a 61-year-old firefighter, has been missing since Saturday. He left his keys, vehicle, wallet and phone at his home, according to his son Jeremy Wilson. Jeremy...
Sunday school teacher found guilty of raping girls at Benson church sentenced to 87 years in prison
Benson, N.C. — A former Sunday school teacher from Johnston County was sentenced Monday to a minimum of 87 years in prison. A jury found Jonathan Young, 38, of Benson, guilty on multiple counts of rape, sexual offense and indecent liberties with children. On WRAL-TV beginning at 4. WRAL's...
ACLU: Death penalty would violate Raleigh man's constitutional rights
Raleigh, N.C. — The American Civil Liberties Union is seeking to bar death qualifications from jury selection in a Wake County case. Brandon Hill is accused of shooting and killing a man at a Raleigh motel in 2016. But Hill's attorney said a death penalty case would violate Hill's constitutional rights.
Kenly votes to terminate town manager at center of police force complaints
Kenly, N.C. — Kenly is forcing out its town manager. Tuesday, Council members voted 3-2 during a special session to terminate Justine Jones’ contract. The decision comes about a month after Kenly's entire police force resigned over claims Jones created a difficult work environment. After meeting in a...
Pool warehouse burns in Raleigh, half of building destroyed
Raleigh, N.C. — A large Monday night fire destroyed half of the Pool Specialists warehouse building in northwest Raleigh. Before 11:30 p.m., Raleigh firefighters responded to the warehouse at 6308 J Richard Drive, where flames engulfed the building. Officials said someone smelled something hours before the fire was reported...
6-year-old student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A Rocky Mount family says they’re still recovering from their panic after their 6-year-old son went missing from his elementary school on the first day of classes. Mason Wade was found after being unaccounted for for around four hours on Monday evening. Wade’s grandmother,...
School shootings have increased by over 800% in past decade
As students settle in to a new school year, security remains a main concern for parents and school administrators. Active shooter training was among the topics of discussion Thursday for the Governor's Crime Commission meeting. When three Wake County schools went on lockdown because of a nearby shooting earlier this...
GoRaleigh wanted to expand bus service, instead a driver shortage has left some riders stranded
Raleigh, N.C. — The shortage of bus drivers is forcing GoRaleigh to cut back on service. The transit system currently operates about 1,000 trips a day and hauls about 350,000 riders every month. But lately, there have been more missed trips with the riders stranded at the bus stop.
Stolen trailer returned to Lazy Daze artist, who will return to festival in 2023
Cary, N.C. — A trailer full of pottery and art supplies has been returned to an artist who traveled hours to sell his wares at Cary's Lazy Daze Arts Festival last weekend. Robin Rodgers, a pottery artist from Atlanta, Ga., visiting Cary for the Lazy Daze Arts Festival said his trailer full of pottery, a tent, tables and other items was stolen from his hotel Friday, the day before the festival. The Cary Police Department on Tuesday told WRAL News the trailer was returned to Rodgers a few days later with most of the items inside.
1 in 3 NC schools are low-performing, test score data shows
Raleigh, N.C. — Nearly 400 more North Carolina schools will land on the “low-performing” schools list this fall, according to data released by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction on Thursday. About one in three schools will now be on that list, with 864 total designated...
Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church
Cary, N.C. — Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary. Church leaders said it's not the first time their flags have been vandalized. But this time, church leaders said they have become more alarmed for the congregation's safety. Greenwood Forest...
12 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Sept. 2-4)
Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. 13th Annual African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County - This two-day festival will include free block parties on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh on Saturday and Sunday. The parties are followed by concerts in front of Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are required to attend the concerts, but not the block party.
