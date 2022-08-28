Cary, N.C. — A trailer full of pottery and art supplies has been returned to an artist who traveled hours to sell his wares at Cary's Lazy Daze Arts Festival last weekend. Robin Rodgers, a pottery artist from Atlanta, Ga., visiting Cary for the Lazy Daze Arts Festival said his trailer full of pottery, a tent, tables and other items was stolen from his hotel Friday, the day before the festival. The Cary Police Department on Tuesday told WRAL News the trailer was returned to Rodgers a few days later with most of the items inside.

CARY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO