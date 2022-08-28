Read full article on original website
Labor Day events for the Greater Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Roanoke Labor Day Parade will be held on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. files a lawsuit to be reinstatedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Organizations in the Roanoke Valley support Suicide Prevention Awareness MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com
Teenager dead after shots fired in Roanoke, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 on Saturday of shots fired in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW, around 7:45 p.m. According to Roanoke Police, responding officers located a male subject with what looked to be a critical gunshot wound outside a residence near the area.
wfirnews.com
Shooting victim doesn’t cooperate with police
A man was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries yesterday after being found shot on the porch of a home in the 600-block of Harrison Avenue in Northwest Roanoke. Authorities say the man was “less-than cooperative” and yelled obscenities at them when they arrived, not even wanting to share his name.
WSET
Man wounded after Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday Roanoke Police received a report of a victim with a gunshot wound on Harrison Avenue NW around 3 p.m., according to law enforcement. In the 600 block, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound that was non-life-threatening. Roanoke Police said the...
WSLS
Roanoke Police investigating fatal shooting in Northwest
Roanoke City Police said around 7:45 Saturday evening they got calls of a shooting in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue N.W. When crews arrived, they found a male with critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area. Roanoke Fire and EMS said the juvenile male died on...
WSET
Teenager dead in Roanoke shooting: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke police were notified about reports of shots being fired on Saturday night. They responded to the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW at approximately 7:45 p.m. When they arrived on the scene they located a male which appeared to have had critical gunshot wounds...
WDBJ7.com
Man found shot on porch in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot with non-critical injuries on the porch of a house in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW Sunday afternoon, according to Roanoke Police. Police say the shooting happened about 3:30 p.m., and the man was “less-than cooperative” and yelled obscenities at...
chathamstartribune.com
Child dies in early morning crash
A six-year-old child was killed and two more children suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash early on Saturday morning in Pittsylvania County. The crash occurred at 3:37 a.m. on Mount Cross Road near Log Haven Road, according to the Virginia State Police. A 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west on...
WDBJ7.com
Crews respond to house fire in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS and Roanoke Police were on scene at a house along Juniper St. NW in Roanoke early Sunday morning. Residents were outside the building as of 12:30 a.m. Sunday when WDBJ7 was at the scene. No further information has been released.
WDBJ7.com
85-year-old man killed after being hit by driver in Henry Co.
HENRY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Henry County Saturday night, according to Virginia State Police (VSP). State Police report the crash happened Saturday at 8:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, near Wheeler Avenue. Police say the driver of a 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling...
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 5:25 p.m.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared from the main roadway. A vehicle crash is causing delays on I-81 northbound in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 126.1. As of 5:30 p.m., the north right...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia State Police investigate fatal early morning crash in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA Co. Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a fatal crash involving multiple passengers. The crash occurred Saturday at 3:37 a.m. on Mount Cross Road, near Log Haven Road in Pittsylvania County. A 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west on Mount Cross Road, when the vehicle ran...
wakg.com
Halifax County Woman Found Guilty on Multiple Charges
A jury in Halifax County took just over an hour to find 34-year-old Chantel Annette Canda guilty on Friday in the death of 50-year-old Melvin Bailey in an incident that took place in May of last year. According to the Gazette Virginian, Canada was facing charges of felony murder and felony hit and run. May 16th last year authorities responded to the Alton area for reports of a man lying in the yard of a home. Bailey was found dead at the scene lying in between tire tracks that looped through his front yard. During the course of the investigation DNA evidence was recovered from underneath Canada’s car. The two had apparently been in a relationship and had argued before the incident in question. Canada now faces a sentencing hearing on November 29th where she could see a maximum sentence of 50 years when combining the two charges. The range for second degree murder is listed as 5-40 years.
WSLS
One hospitalized after shooting at Lynchburg apartment complex
LYNCHBURG, Va. – An individual is in the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Authorities say it happened on Thursday shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Reusens Rd at Maple Ridge Apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they were told by...
WSET
The Hurt Police Department warns the public about theft & someone entering vehicles
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Hurt Police Department is aware of someone entering vehicles and the thefts that took place in the town this weekend. The department said if you are a victim please make sure you report it to the department. The department said that they have...
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along I-81N in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Montgomery County along I-81N is causing delays and has closed one travel lane. The crash was at mile marker 126.1, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
Augusta Free Press
Child dies, two others critically injured in single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality that occurred Saturday at 3:37 a.m. on Mount Cross Road in Pittsylvania County. A 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west on Mount Cross Road, when...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash along I-81N is causing delays in Roanoke County Sunday afternoon. The crash was at mile marker 146.5, according to VDOT. Both the north right lane and shoulder are closed.
WDBJ7.com
Crews control fire at Lansdowne Park apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke emergency crews controlled a fire Saturday evening at the Lansdowne Park apartments. There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire. WDBJ7 is working to learn more.
wfxrtv.com
Police: Overnight crash in Blacksburg leaves pedestrian dead
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A Virginia pedestrian lost his life overnight following a crash along S. Main Street in Blacksburg, police say. According to the Blacksburg Police Department, officers — along with members of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad — responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 2200 block of S. Main Street just after midnight on Friday, Sept. 2.
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Week of Sept. 5-9
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will...
