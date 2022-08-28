ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 130

Debbi Miller Cole
4d ago

Seniors drawing SS benifits are not eligible for WIC or headstart, so little argument is out the window. Make the COLA enough to offset the cost of medicare!

Reply(11)
42
warren d
4d ago

another reason why our government needs overthrown ,, ssi. people barely make it by as it is ontop of paying medical coverage where anyone can quit their job and collect 800 a mth in food stamps and cash assistance along with many others benefits but instead punish the old and disabled for working to obtain that ssi all to live like a poor person along with their disability.. like have we forgotten what our country stands for.. like wow people

Reply(32)
66
Boneyard
4d ago

They also need to adjust what the poverty wages/income are and all the requirements for ALL government programs. They haven’t been reevaluated much less adjusted in years. Is NOT the 1950s or 60s anymore.

Reply(2)
31
Related
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
CNET

August Social Security Payments: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive

The Social Security Administration is sending out the fourth batch of August payments today, with one more scheduled this month. These checks arrive in batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits. The final August payment will be sent out next week.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Social Security Benefits#Business Economics#Medical Services#Business Personal Finance#Wealth#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Kiplinger

Bonus Tax Refunds Will Be Sent Soon – Will You Get a Check from the IRS?

The COVID-19 pandemic really messed up the 2020 and 2021 tax return filing seasons. You couldn't meet with your accountant face-to-face, IRS employees weren't answering the phones, new COVID-relief laws required tax form changes, and other odd twists and turns just made things more confusing and difficult at tax time. To give people a little more time to sort through the chaos, the IRS pushed back the tax return filing deadlines in 2020 and 2021. But that wasn't enough help for everyone. Some people and businesses still filed their tax return late and were hit with an IRS penalty for it. However, the good news is that some of those people and businesses are getting additional tax relief now. The IRS is sending over $1.2 billion in tax refunds to about 1.6 million taxpayers who paid penalties for late tax returns in 2020 and 2021 (in some cases a credit will be issued).
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy