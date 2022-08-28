Seniors drawing SS benifits are not eligible for WIC or headstart, so little argument is out the window. Make the COLA enough to offset the cost of medicare!
another reason why our government needs overthrown ,, ssi. people barely make it by as it is ontop of paying medical coverage where anyone can quit their job and collect 800 a mth in food stamps and cash assistance along with many others benefits but instead punish the old and disabled for working to obtain that ssi all to live like a poor person along with their disability.. like have we forgotten what our country stands for.. like wow people
They also need to adjust what the poverty wages/income are and all the requirements for ALL government programs. They haven’t been reevaluated much less adjusted in years. Is NOT the 1950s or 60s anymore.
