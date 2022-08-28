Read full article on original website
rrobserver.com
Albertsons Market to kick-off “Aisles of Smiles” fundraising campaign for Muscular Dystrophy Association
ALBUQUERQUE . — Albertsons Market is set to kick-off the “Aisles of Smiles” campaign, a program to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and its mission of fighting neuromuscular disease. The kick-off will take place on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10:30 a.m. at Albertsons Market (10131...
rrobserver.com
Fiery inspiration is part of the 98th burning of Zozobra
Kaieva Carpenter, 15, a 10th-grade student at the Santa Fe Waldorf School, painted a mural of Zozobra now hanging at Fort Marcy Park baseball field in Santa Fe. She and classmates were at the park August 30 for a ribbon-cutting for the mural. The mural is on panels and will come down after September and then go back up in the spring. The 98th burning of Zozobra will take place Friday evening at the park. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
rrobserver.com
Fill the boot: Albuquerque Area Fire Fighters Assoc. IAFF Local 244 supports Muscular Dystrophy Association
ALBUQUERQUE — The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has collected critical funds in the community since 1954 – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). The Albuquerque Area Fire Fighters Association IAFF Local 244 will continue this long-standing tradition as its members kick off the annual program raising funds to support MDA’s vision to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for the support of MDA families.
lascruces.com
Kick your cooking up a notch with Johnny Vee at Las Cosas
Since living in Las Cruces, once a year I’ve made a trip to Santa Fe for vacation. It is a lovely place to be: somewhat cooler, and, during the heat of our summer, a great escape. One of my “must-visits” in Santa Fe is Las Cosas Kitchen Shoppe and Cooking School in the DeVargas Center on Paseo de Peralta. The store is a cook’s dream! They have specialty gadgets and every type of pot, pan, griddle, coffee maker, china, glassware, and knife. There is always a “gadget of the month” and usually a sale on one of the top brands they carry.
ksfr.org
Santa Fe Holds Town Hall To Discuss Homelessness
About 150 people gathered at the Santa Fe Convention Center Tuesday night to discuss the city’s homeless and to discuss some ideas to help them find a place to live. People from across the area, including some who are currently homeless, participated in the Town Hall. After a presentation by the city’s Santa Fe Housing Initiative, attendees split into groups at 20 round tables to discuss the city’s homelessness problem and to share their concerns and to share ideas of what can possibly be done.
rrobserver.com
UNM students experience food insecurity, may be causing drop-outs
Many people probably remember that time they had to live off of Kraft mac n cheese and ramen noodles for a couple months in college. The tradition, it would seem, hasn’t disappeared from college dorms completely. Now, because students have trouble getting any food, the University of New Mexico...
KRQE News 13
PHOTOS: Old Man Gloom throughout the years
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The burning of Zozobra has been a favorite New Mexico tradition since 1924. The marionette stands 50 ft. tall and is said to be the physical representation of all the negative energy that humans put out into the world, which eventually gets destroyed in a fire that represents the crowd’s positive energy. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe puts on the annual event the weekend before Labor Day at Fort Marcy Park.
rrobserver.com
Diaz family adds The Chill Zone to its latest business moves
Business owners are an independent bunch. They start a business. Buy a business. Start up a company. For Elaine Diaz, co-owner of Diaz Landscaping Management RV & Marine Storage, lately its been a little of all three. In the latest move in August, she and her husband — and business...
New VIP experience available at 2022 Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta officials announced a new VIP experience for the 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. New Sky Boxes, custom-fitted shipping containers, are available for this year’s event. Sky Box includes: Admission to the event (7) premium parking passes Access to luxury restrooms Access to the Fiesta Sky Box patio and upper deck […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Letters to the Editor
I applaud SFR for taking seriously the concerns of some residents at Siler Yard. It requires bravery to speak out and our community relies on SFR to shed light upon credible issues. Unfortunately, I feel this reporting has only cast shadows. Not only are several allegations allowed a presumption of truth without substantiation, but the article conflates the complaints of two individuals with the sentiment of “the residents” of 65 units.
Bernalillo County preps for free East Mountain community party
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s time to party in the East Mountains, for free! Bernalillo County’s annual 2022 East Mountain Celebration kicks off later this month, on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The purpose of this event is to celebrate the community in the East Mountains, however, organizers say everyone is welcome to come and enjoy, no […]
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho and Albuquerque get first non-alcoholic Kava bar
Pureland Kava and Tea Bar, a non-alcoholic bar that serves Kava drinks, opened on August 27 with the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce handling the ribbon-cutting ceremony. This bar is the first of it’s kind in Rio Rancho or Albuquerque. There is one Kava bar in Santa Fe.
The BioPark Baby Gorilla Has Just Been Named—She's a Girl!
"It’s a girl! But don’t expect her to be swaddled in pink. The gender of the baby gorilla born at the ABQ BioPark Zoo on Aug. 10 is now known, and so is her name — Mashika — which in the African Swahili language means 'born during the rainy season.'" —Rick Nathanson.
rrobserver.com
Affordable homes getting harder to find in Rio Rancho
New homes seem to be completed daily, with these awaiting roofing work in Broadmoor Heights, between Idalia Road and Paseo del Volcan, with Pulte Homes the builder. (Gary Herron/Observer) Once heralded as the ideal place for a young family or newlyweds seeking their first home — avoiding high prices in...
Iconic Lindy’s Diner in downtown Albuquerque to be sold
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A historic building that stands out in the heart of downtown is for sale. The owners of the Bliss Building and Lindy’s Diner are ready to say goodbye. “It is iconic, we’ve been here for so long. I’ve been here for so long,” said Lindy’s Diner Co-owner Dawn Vatoseow. Dawn and Steve […]
losalamosreporter.com
LANL Study: Respiratory Viruses Easily Misdiagnosed Without Better Tests
A Los Alamos National Laboratory team compares office diagnosis with PCR and RNA testing. Photo Courtesy LANL. Trying to initially identify a respiratory illness, much less a potential emerging threat, turns out to be much harder than you’d think, even if the doctor listens carefully to your lungs and hears your story. Now scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory have measured the misdiagnosis rate for upper respiratory tract infections, comparing syndromic diagnostics (doctor’s office observations) with laboratory methods. In a study pitting the results of early identification in an office against polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and RNA sequencing of samples from the same patients, the team found that skilled medical observation without laboratory testing identified only 37 percent of the study’s patients with respiratory tract infections.
Albuquerque pet adoption center still closed, costing city money
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque animal shelters are more packed than usual right now. So, why is the adoption center in a busy mall still closed? And why is the city still paying thousands of dollars in rent on it? With no shortage of animals needing homes, the city says it’s working to open […]
mountainliving.com
Ernest Thompson Handcrafts Fine Furnishings and Cabinetry for Over 50 Years
For nearly five decades, the builders at Ernest Thompson have made handcrafted furnishings using time-tested techniques, such as mortise-and-tenon joinery and French dovetailed drawers, carving and chiseling by hand rather than relying exclusively on the sort of machines often employed today. The attention to detail—and the gorgeous, often-ornate designs—inspired municipal...
KOAT 7
Mayor Tim Keller sends 'Safe Outdoor Space' bill back to city council
Two weeks ago Albuquerque City Council passed legislation to prevent what they're calling 'Safe Outdoor Spaces,' but just yesterday Mayor Tim Keller vetoed that. The city council originally passed legislation to allow for these spaces back in June but about a month later, they reversed their decision saying the public was afraid of these spaces becoming like the now closed Coronado Park.
rrobserver.com
BKFC 28: Fisticuffs frenzy at Rio Rancho Events Center
Eleven bouts made up BKFC 28 (Bare Knuckles Fighting Championships 28) at the Rio Rancho Events Center Saturday evening, Aug. 27. here are some photos of the action.
