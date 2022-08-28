ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair

Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Nation

Lakers Rumors: Patrick Beverley & Russell Westbrook Have Been In Contact About Playing Together Despite Previous Differences

A busy four weeks await the Los Angeles Lakers as they still need to determine whether they want to continue their partnership with Russell Westbrook. The Lakers-Westbrook breakup seemed inevitable going into the 2022 offseason following the 2017 NBA MVP’s disastrous first year with the team. L.A.’s move for Patrick Beverley last week further fueled rumors of the 33-year-old playmaker’s impending exit, particularly considering the years-long feud between the guards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Nation

Lakers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.

 https://lakersnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy