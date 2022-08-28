Tony Khan discusses the time difference between CM Punk and Thunder Rosa's injury-related their respective championships. When Thunder Rosa announced that she wasn't going to be able to compete at All Out due to injury, some fans found it controversial that she was only afforded a couple of seconds in a backstage promo, as opposed to CM Punk, who got a full segment on AEW Rampage to announce his injury back in June.

WWE ・ 11 HOURS AGO