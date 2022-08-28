Read full article on original website
WWE Is Wrestling
A trend has started on Twitter where companies, outlets, people, bots, and more have simply tweeted their brand. Some have taken it more seriously than others. Amtrak tweeting "trains" appears to have started the trend. WWE has clarified, once and for all, that they are wrestling. That settles that. WWE...
AEW All Out, WWE Clash At The Castle Betting Odds, Meet John Cena, IMPACT Headliner | Fight Size
AEW - All Out. Jon Moxley (c) +100 (1/1) Swerve In Our Glory (c) -450 (2/9) The Acclaimed +275 (11/4) Claudio Castagnoli +325 (13/4) Andrade El Idolo +400 (4/1) Penta El Zero M +1000 (10/1) Dante Martin +1400 (14/10. AEW All Atlantic Championship Match Winner. PAC (c) -600 (1/6) Kip...
Tony Khan Explains Why He Handled CM Punk And Thunder Rosa Title Situations Differently
Tony Khan discusses the time difference between CM Punk and Thunder Rosa's injury-related their respective championships. When Thunder Rosa announced that she wasn't going to be able to compete at All Out due to injury, some fans found it controversial that she was only afforded a couple of seconds in a backstage promo, as opposed to CM Punk, who got a full segment on AEW Rampage to announce his injury back in June.
The Elite defeats Will Ospreay and Aussie Open, Punk accepts Open Challenge | Day After Dynamite #25
Day After Dynamite is now on the main Fightful channel! Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) with Chicago's own Phil Lindsey (@PhilDL616) to review the August 31st episode of AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite on the go home to All Out.
Cardi B Names Her Favorite WWE Entrance Music, This Week's AEW Rankings, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, August 31, 2022. - WWE put out a tweet asking fans who has the best entrance music, to which famous rapper Cardi B replied:. - Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday August 31, 2022:. - Happy Birthday Jeff Hardy!. - Happy Birthday...
Aussie Open Look Back On Competing On AEW TV Ahead Of Forbidden Door
Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) are having a breakout year, and they stepped into the spotlight in AEW on the road to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The duo appeared on television several times, including the June 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, where they faced Orange Cassidy, Trent Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero.
NXT UK Results (9/1): NXT UK Championship Match Headlines Final Episode Before Launch Of NXT Europe
NXT UK Results (9/1) - Fatal 4-Way Elimination Number One Contender Match: Blair Davenport def. Eliza Alexander, Amale, Isla Dawn. - Trent Seven and Tyler Bate get ready for their main event NXT UK Title Match. - Saxon Huxley def. Kenny Williams. Post-Match, Andre Chase University celebrate with Huxley. -...
AEW Dynamite (8/31) Results: Jon Moxley Speaks, Danielson vs. Hager, The Elite vs. United Empire
AEW Dynamite (8/31) Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida. AEW World Trios Championship Dynamite Final: Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks vs. United Empire (Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis) Jon Moxley starts the show. He runs down CM Punk. CM Punk...
United Empire Attacks The Elite After 8/31 AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air
Will Ospreay isn't done with Kenny Omega yet. On the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite, Ospreay and Omega finally faced off when The Elite battled United Empire in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Dynamite Final. In the end, the former AEW World Champion scored the victory for his team.
Kenny Omega Explains His Vision For The AEW Trios Division
The AEW Trios Tournament is set to conclude at AEW All Out with the finals of the tournament. Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) advanced to the finals on AEW Dynamite when they defeated Will Ospreay & Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis). AEW has utilized trios matches and factions since the start of the company, but introduced the titles in conjunction with Omega's return from injuries.
Shane Taylor: If The Winners Of The AEW Trios Tournament Want To Face STP, We're Not Hard To Find
Shane Taylor says that AEW's tournament to crown trios champions is missing the best three-man unit in professional wrestling, and he'd be happy to face the winners. Taylor, Kaun, Moses, and O'Shay Edwards, his stablemates in Shane Taylor Promotions, held the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship for nearly 300 days before they lost the gold at ROH Final Battle 2021. Since then, Taylor has been competing on the independent scene, and fans continue to rally around STP.
Tony Khan Thought Recent Talent Meeting Was Positive, Addressed 'Dozens Of Points'
Ahead of the August 24 episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW reportedly held a talent meeting to address issues that had come up. Reported issues included contract inquiries from other companies, personal issues, unrest, and more. Fightful Select reported that Khan, Tony Schiavone, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Chris Jericho...
Juice Robinson, QT Marshall, And More Announced For NJPW STRONG Autumn Action
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced more matches for the Autumn Action taping of NJPW STRONG on September 11. Ren Narita will take on Ren Narita, and AEW star QT Marshall will face Shota Umino. Plus, Kevin Blackwood will battle Ari Daivari, and Kevin Knight will clash with Che Cabrera. From...
AEW Dynamite On 8/31 Sees Slight Dip In Viewership And Small Bump In Key Demo Rating
Viewership numbers for the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on August 31, which was built around drew 1,020,000 viewers. This number is slightly down from last week's episode which drew 1,049,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.35 (457,000 viewers)...
Tony Khan Is Fine With However Fans React, Will Always Listen To The Fans
Tony Khan will continue to listen to the fans. Fans online questioned the decision of Tony Khan to put Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk on AEW Dynamite last Wednesday after previously announcing the match for AEW All Out. Moxley made short work of Punk, who re-injured his foot in the match, to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion.
Report: Ace Steel Pays Internal Fine For Cursing On AEW Dynamite
Ace Steel reportedly paid a fine for cursing. PWInsider reports that Ace Steel paid an internal fine for cursing during his AEW Dynamite promo with CM Punk. The fine will reportedly be donated to charity. Steel reportedly immediately took responsibility for the error once he returned backstage. The report also...
Kenny Omega Details Will Ospreay's Shortcomings As A Performer
Tensions continue to rise between Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega, and the former AEW World Champion has offered his opinion on his foe's shortcomings. The two stars have been feuding for a long time, and the conflict has ramped up recently. Omega and Ospreay traded verbal barbs after AEW Dynamite last week, when United Empire defeated Death Triangle to advance in the AEW World Trios Tournament. The former AEW World Champion also took a shot at Ospreay's merchandise sales.
Fightful Joshi Journal (8/31/22): Giulia Finds Her Stride, One Year Of Hazuki, Regina Di WAVE Title Defended In AEW
The Fightful Joshi Journal returns after a two-week hiatus to discuss the 5STAR Grand Prix as the tournament hits the halfway point, specifically Giulia finding her stride in the tournament, one year of Hazuki being back in professional wrestling and STARDOM, and Hikaru Shida defending Pro Wrestling WAVE's Regina Di WAVE Championship in AEW.
Darby Allin: Sting And I Will Be At AEW All Out, Our Match Will Be Announced On 8/31
Darby Allin will compete at AEW All Out, according to Darby Allin. As of this writing, Allin is not currently booked for AEW All Out, but he is ensuring fans that he'll be competing at the event and Sting will be part of things as well. "All Out. Me and...
Shayna Baszler On Her Current Run: This Is A New Evolution, Fans Will See Who I Am Becoming
Shayna Baszler doesn't necessarily agree that she's "back." Instead, this current chapter of her career is a new evolution. Baszler had rapidly climbed to the top of the title picture on WWE SmackDown; she won a gauntlet match for a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship, and she will challenge Liv Morgan for the gold at WWE Clash at the Castle.
