Fightful

WWE Is Wrestling

A trend has started on Twitter where companies, outlets, people, bots, and more have simply tweeted their brand. Some have taken it more seriously than others. Amtrak tweeting "trains" appears to have started the trend. WWE has clarified, once and for all, that they are wrestling. That settles that. WWE...
Fightful

Tony Khan Explains Why He Handled CM Punk And Thunder Rosa Title Situations Differently

Tony Khan discusses the time difference between CM Punk and Thunder Rosa's injury-related their respective championships. When Thunder Rosa announced that she wasn't going to be able to compete at All Out due to injury, some fans found it controversial that she was only afforded a couple of seconds in a backstage promo, as opposed to CM Punk, who got a full segment on AEW Rampage to announce his injury back in June.
Fightful

Aussie Open Look Back On Competing On AEW TV Ahead Of Forbidden Door

Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) are having a breakout year, and they stepped into the spotlight in AEW on the road to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The duo appeared on television several times, including the June 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, where they faced Orange Cassidy, Trent Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero.
Fightful

Kenny Omega Explains His Vision For The AEW Trios Division

The AEW Trios Tournament is set to conclude at AEW All Out with the finals of the tournament. Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) advanced to the finals on AEW Dynamite when they defeated Will Ospreay & Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis). AEW has utilized trios matches and factions since the start of the company, but introduced the titles in conjunction with Omega's return from injuries.
Fightful

Shane Taylor: If The Winners Of The AEW Trios Tournament Want To Face STP, We're Not Hard To Find

Shane Taylor says that AEW's tournament to crown trios champions is missing the best three-man unit in professional wrestling, and he'd be happy to face the winners. Taylor, Kaun, Moses, and O'Shay Edwards, his stablemates in Shane Taylor Promotions, held the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship for nearly 300 days before they lost the gold at ROH Final Battle 2021. Since then, Taylor has been competing on the independent scene, and fans continue to rally around STP.
Fightful

Tony Khan Is Fine With However Fans React, Will Always Listen To The Fans

Tony Khan will continue to listen to the fans. Fans online questioned the decision of Tony Khan to put Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk on AEW Dynamite last Wednesday after previously announcing the match for AEW All Out. Moxley made short work of Punk, who re-injured his foot in the match, to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion.
Fightful

Report: Ace Steel Pays Internal Fine For Cursing On AEW Dynamite

Ace Steel reportedly paid a fine for cursing. PWInsider reports that Ace Steel paid an internal fine for cursing during his AEW Dynamite promo with CM Punk. The fine will reportedly be donated to charity. Steel reportedly immediately took responsibility for the error once he returned backstage. The report also...
Fightful

Kenny Omega Details Will Ospreay's Shortcomings As A Performer

Tensions continue to rise between Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega, and the former AEW World Champion has offered his opinion on his foe's shortcomings. The two stars have been feuding for a long time, and the conflict has ramped up recently. Omega and Ospreay traded verbal barbs after AEW Dynamite last week, when United Empire defeated Death Triangle to advance in the AEW World Trios Tournament. The former AEW World Champion also took a shot at Ospreay's merchandise sales.
