Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Moped rider slashed while driving on Near North Side

CHICAGO - A man was cut and critically wounded by someone while he was riding a moped Wednesday night on the Near North Side. The man, whose age was not known, was traveling on a moped around 7:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of North LaSalle Street when someone pulled out a sharp object and slashed him on the wrist, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago shootings leave 2 dead, 6 others wounded Wednesday

CHICAGO - Two men were killed and six other people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday. A man was shot to death at a gas station in West Pullman on the South Side around 9:20 a.m. Two gunmen opened fire on Dezmond Radcliffe, 25, in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The gunmen drove away in a silver car.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

West Englewood shooting: Man critically wounded by gunfire

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded early Thursday in the West Englewood neighborhood. The 41-year-old was standing outside around 2:20 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone started shooting at him, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Bridgeport, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
fox32chicago.com

Gunfire hits man, 30, on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man was walking toward his car when he was hit by gunfire on Chicago's West Side Thursday morning. The victim was in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when he was struck twice in the arm and once in the back around 2 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

83-year-old man shot while driving through Austin alley

CHICAGO - An elderly man was shot while driving Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 83-year-old was driving through an alley around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Laramie Avenue when he was shot by a gunman who was also in the alley, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Video shows suspect pointing gun at victim on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects wanted in an aggravated battery that occurred Thursday on the South Side. The incident occurred at about 7:26 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Wentworth Avenue. Police released video footage of the two suspects getting out of a vehicle on...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police searching for suspect who escaped custody near Elmhurst golf course

ELMHURST, Ill. - Authorities in Elmhurst are searching for a suspect who escaped police custody Thursday afternoon on the Eisenhower Expressway. Devin M. Revels, 27, broke free from an Elmhurst police car about 2:01 p.m. near westbound I-290 near the Austin Avenue exit, according to Elmhurst police. Earlier Thursday, Revels...
ELMHURST, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 teens seriously injured in Joliet shooting; no suspect in custody

JOLIET, Ill. - Two teens were shot and seriously injured in Joliet Thursday afternoon. At about 2:07 p.m., Joliet police officers responded to the 400 block of East Benton Street for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two 17-year-old boys who had been shot. Additionally, officers found...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 killed, 5 other people injured by gunfire Tuesday in Chicago

A 30-year-old man died after he was shot about 4:05 p.m. in Roseland on the South Side. He was shot in the head and lower body while in the 11300 block of South Michigan Avenue. The man was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center, where he died about 4:45 p.m., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen hit while riding bike in Jefferson Park

CHICAGO - A teen riding his bike out of an alley was struck by a car and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Jefferson Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old rode his bike out of an alley and onto the street in the 5500 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue where he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in Humboldt Park shooting that seriously wounded woman

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in a shooting that seriously wounded a woman this July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Jason Munson, 37, was arrested Monday in the South Loop and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said. Munson allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 39-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 31, faces charges in West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting this June that seriously wounded a man in the Austin neighborhood. Maurice Holmes, 31, is accused of shooting and seriously wounding a 48-year-old man on June 19 in the same block as his residence, in the 100 block of North Walker Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police search for person of interest in South Side murder

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a murder that happened last year. The homicide occurred in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue sometime between the dates of June 11 and 15, 2021. Anyone with information...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman flees after shooting man in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. - Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man in Evanston Thursday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., Evanston police were in the 1900 block of Dempster for reports of a shooting. An unknown offender shot a man and then fled the area, police said. The victim...
EVANSTON, IL

