Governor Abbott Sends 75 Migrants to ChicagoTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Labor Day Weekend: Fun Things to Do!The Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton ArboretumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat stateAsh JurbergTexas State
fox32chicago.com
Moped rider slashed while driving on Near North Side
CHICAGO - A man was cut and critically wounded by someone while he was riding a moped Wednesday night on the Near North Side. The man, whose age was not known, was traveling on a moped around 7:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of North LaSalle Street when someone pulled out a sharp object and slashed him on the wrist, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago shootings leave 2 dead, 6 others wounded Wednesday
CHICAGO - Two men were killed and six other people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday. A man was shot to death at a gas station in West Pullman on the South Side around 9:20 a.m. Two gunmen opened fire on Dezmond Radcliffe, 25, in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The gunmen drove away in a silver car.
fox32chicago.com
Retired Chicago police officer shot several times trying to stop robbery at South Side currency exchange
CHICAGO - A retired Chicago police officer was shot six times after he confronted a robber at an Englewood currency exchange Thursday morning, according police and fire officials. The retired officer, 60, was shot around 7:30 a.m. near 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, according to a preliminary police report. He...
fox32chicago.com
West Englewood shooting: Man critically wounded by gunfire
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded early Thursday in the West Englewood neighborhood. The 41-year-old was standing outside around 2:20 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone started shooting at him, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was...
fox32chicago.com
Gunfire hits man, 30, on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man was walking toward his car when he was hit by gunfire on Chicago's West Side Thursday morning. The victim was in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when he was struck twice in the arm and once in the back around 2 a.m.
fox32chicago.com
83-year-old man shot while driving through Austin alley
CHICAGO - An elderly man was shot while driving Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 83-year-old was driving through an alley around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Laramie Avenue when he was shot by a gunman who was also in the alley, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman caught in the crossfire after suspects open fire on each other on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest after being caught in the crossfire of two vehicles on Chicago's West Side Thursday afternoon. At about 2 p.m., the 37-year-old woman was on a porch in the 1100 block of South Francisco when two vehicles were driving by and occupants in the vehicles began firing shots at each other, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot in the face, head after gunman opens fire on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Two people were critically wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of West 79th Street. At about 4:16 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was sitting inside of a parked vehicle, and a 30-year-old man was standing next to...
fox32chicago.com
Video shows suspect pointing gun at victim on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects wanted in an aggravated battery that occurred Thursday on the South Side. The incident occurred at about 7:26 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Wentworth Avenue. Police released video footage of the two suspects getting out of a vehicle on...
fox32chicago.com
Police searching for suspect who escaped custody near Elmhurst golf course
ELMHURST, Ill. - Authorities in Elmhurst are searching for a suspect who escaped police custody Thursday afternoon on the Eisenhower Expressway. Devin M. Revels, 27, broke free from an Elmhurst police car about 2:01 p.m. near westbound I-290 near the Austin Avenue exit, according to Elmhurst police. Earlier Thursday, Revels...
fox32chicago.com
2 teens seriously injured in Joliet shooting; no suspect in custody
JOLIET, Ill. - Two teens were shot and seriously injured in Joliet Thursday afternoon. At about 2:07 p.m., Joliet police officers responded to the 400 block of East Benton Street for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two 17-year-old boys who had been shot. Additionally, officers found...
fox32chicago.com
1 killed, 5 other people injured by gunfire Tuesday in Chicago
A 30-year-old man died after he was shot about 4:05 p.m. in Roseland on the South Side. He was shot in the head and lower body while in the 11300 block of South Michigan Avenue. The man was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center, where he died about 4:45 p.m., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
fox32chicago.com
59-year-old man shot in neck on Chicago's South Side, in critical condition
CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning. The victim was outside in the 7900 block of South Maryland Avenue around 11:45 a.m. when he was hit in his neck and his left shoulder, Chicago police say.
fox32chicago.com
Teen hit while riding bike in Jefferson Park
CHICAGO - A teen riding his bike out of an alley was struck by a car and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Jefferson Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old rode his bike out of an alley and onto the street in the 5500 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue where he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Teen carjacked 9 victims at gunpoint in Chicago over the course of one day: police
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is accused of carjacking 11 victims at gunpoint over the last two weeks. Nine of the carjackings occurred on the same day. The teen faces 11 felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and two felony counts of criminal damage. The teen was...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in Humboldt Park shooting that seriously wounded woman
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in a shooting that seriously wounded a woman this July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Jason Munson, 37, was arrested Monday in the South Loop and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said. Munson allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 39-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 31, faces charges in West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting this June that seriously wounded a man in the Austin neighborhood. Maurice Holmes, 31, is accused of shooting and seriously wounding a 48-year-old man on June 19 in the same block as his residence, in the 100 block of North Walker Avenue, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police search for person of interest in South Side murder
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a murder that happened last year. The homicide occurred in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue sometime between the dates of June 11 and 15, 2021. Anyone with information...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman flees after shooting man in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. - Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man in Evanston Thursday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., Evanston police were in the 1900 block of Dempster for reports of a shooting. An unknown offender shot a man and then fled the area, police said. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 48, in serious condition after being shot multiple times in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 48-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot multiple times in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was standing outside around 8:45 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Lowe Avenue when a vehicle approached and an unknown offender started firing shots. The...
