ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Lakers News: Vanessa Bryant To Donate Proceeds From $16 million Lawsuit Win To Mamba And Mambacita Foundation

By Damian Burchardt
Lakers Nation
Lakers Nation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair

Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Sports
Los Angeles County, CA
Basketball
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
HollywoodLife

Vanessa Bryant Reportedly Sobs In Court As Trial Over Photos From Kobe’s Crash Scene Begins

“January 26, 2020, was and always will be the worst day of Vanessa Bryant’s life,” said Luis Li, the lawyer for Kobe Bryant’s widow, on Wednesday (Aug. 10), the first day of the trial stemming from Vanessa’s invasion of privacy lawsuit against Los Angeles County. Vanessa, 40, quietly sobbed as Li described how the county’s sheriff and fire department took and shared photos of a dead Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the scene of their fatal helicopter crash. “County employees exploited the accident,” said Li, according to Rolling Stone. “They took and shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna as souvenirs. …They poured salt in an unhealable wound.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
People

Vanessa Bryant Drops 'Mambacita' Jewelry Line on 'Mamba Day'

Vanessa Bryant has announced a new partnership to raise money for the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation. On Wednesday, Bryant, 40, shared an image on Instagram of a bracelet featured in her MAMBACITA x ZC jewelry collaboration with LA-based Zoë Chicco Fine Jewelry. The bracelet, worn on Bryant's arm just...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Lakers News#L A Times#Mambacita Sports
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor

Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom  Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Jeanie Buss Reveals Magic Johnson And Phil Jackson's Role With The Lakers: "It's Not That Magic Is Making A Decision On Who We're Going To Hire As Coach. It's Not That Phil Is Telling Me Who To Hire. These Are Just People I Trust."

The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the biggest NBA franchise, and they are certainly the most popular in terms of worldwide fame. The Lakers are synonymous with success, they can boast the highest number of championships won by any franchise, an honor they share with the Boston Celtics. And as such, success is expected. So when the team performs as poorly as they did last season. Questions are asked about what exactly is going on.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Lakers Nation

Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schroder Is Still Possibility After Patrick Beverley Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers finally were able to make a trade, sending away Talen and Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Patrick Beverley. Beverley is a defensive upgrade at the guard spot who’ll inject the team with some much-needed edge and leadership. However, some questions about his fit with Russell Westbrook have led most to speculate that the latter will be on his way out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Nation

Lakers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.

 https://lakersnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy