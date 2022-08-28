Read full article on original website
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Celebrity Masterchef contestant Adam Pearson issues sarcastic apology after appearing on show
Celebrity MasterChef contestant Adam Pearson delivered a tongue-in-cheek ‘apology’ to his fans after his performance on the show saw him eliminated. As you can see from the video below, he's obviously being totally sincere. Pearson, a TV presenter and disabilities campaigner, was starring on the BBC show alongside...
Four major House of Dragon actors are going to be replaced in just a few episodes
If you’ve been enjoying the new Game of Thrones spin-off show House of the Dragon you might want to brace yourself for the news that’s coming, because it’s a massive twist for the show if you haven’t heard about it. With that in mind – here’s...
‘It’s Corn’ kid could earn fortune as new song hits Spotify
Just when you thought news of TikTok’s latest star, 'It's Corn' kid, couldn’t get any better, it has just been announced that the ‘It’s Corn’ song has been rolled out onto Spotify - meaning 'It's Corn' kid, AKA Tariq, could be on his way to earning the big bucks.
Resurfaced footage of 20-year-old Keanu Reeves presenting teddy bear convention proves we don’t deserve him
Footage has resurfaced of Keanu Reeves presenting a teddy bear convention and, honestly, this is the reason the internet was invented. Get ready to watch the best video of your life:. As if we couldn't love Keanu anymore, turns out one of his early gigs was presenting a stuffed animal...
Furious Harry Styles fan says she'll struggle with rent after paying hundreds on two tickets
Harry Styles is just about the biggest popstar on the planet right now, and tickets for his tour are like gold dust. So you'd assume that anyone who actually managed to get one would be over the moon, right? Wrong. One fan who managed to bag a couple for an...
Comedian's savage response to BBC during set after staff ask for free tickets to his gig
Doug Stanhope has shared his savage response to the BBC after staff asked for free tickets to his gig. The American stand-up comedian took to Facebook to show fans a glimpse of his hilarious reply. "Dear Sir/Madam," he said, as he began to read out the email, "I didn't even...
Resurfaced footage shows moment James Corden was told Matthew Horne refused interview with him
Footage has re-emerged of the moment James Corden was told that Matthew Horne refused to be interviewed with him. Have a look here:. The comedian is one of the biggest names on the planet, and has millions in the bank following the success of his US talk show. But for...
Impatient 'Grandma' shoves two men off tube after they try to drag passenger off carriage
Two men were filmed attempting to pull someone off a tube carriage at Tottenham Court Road on Tuesday (30 August). The incident was recorded by Twitter user @Avz_xv and posted to the platform after witnessing the fight. It was captioned: "Grandma was not having it," followed by four consecutive laughing...
First trailer for Winnie the Pooh horror film will ruin your childhood
The first trailer for horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has dropped, showing the titular bear is a far cry from Disney's friendly cartoon... And is instead out for vengeance. Watch the trailer here:. Yup, everyone's favourite bear has left the 100 Acre Wood for a foray into...
Rod Stewart hilariously responds to meme of bunker that looks just like him
Rod Stewart has hilariously responded to a meme of a grassy bunker that resembles his famous mane. The iconic singer took to Twitter, responding to the No Context Brits account, which posted the photo last week. He wrote: “F**k sake.”. Users loved that the 77-year-old took the comparison in...
Brendan Fraser opens up on struggles of filming with extra 300lb for upcoming film The Whale
Brendan Fraser has opened up about the struggle of carrying an extra 300lb while filming for his upcoming flick The Whale. The 53-year-old actor takes on the lead role in Darren Aronofsky’s forthcoming drama, about a 600lb man called Charlie who tries to reconnect with his teenage daughter. Charlie's...
Avril Lavigne has been given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
In a full-circle moment, Avril Lavigne has received her own star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame star wearing the same jumper she wore when she visited the LA landmark the very first time more than two decades ago. The Canadian singer, 37, told fans that they should 'follow your...
The Chase contestant makes history with jaw-dropping £80,000 win
A contestant on The Chase has made history on the long-running game show by winning a whopping £80,000. Anyone who's ever tuned in to an episode of the ITV competition will know that you're lucky if you go home with anything when it comes to the final round. But...
Dave Chapelle stuns locals by turning up unannounced and performing at Liverpool comedy club
Dave Chappelle turned in a surprise appearance at a small comedy club in Liverpool last night, and one lucky punter even managed to share a drink and a smoke with a comedy legend. Of course, we’re not condoning the smoking of drugs but for 24-year-old comedy fan Danny Davies, this...
'Cyrogenically frozen' Sylvester Stallone is discovered in Australia
A 'cryogenically frozen' model of Sylvester Stallone has been unearthed in an antiques shop in Australia, and if you can afford to buy it then it's all yours. Why you'd actually want to buy a latex dummy of the Hollywood movie star is anyone's guess, and given that it'll cost you $6,000 it's probably best not to know what someone willing to pay that much would do.
Partner of rapper stabbed to death at Notting Hill carnival posts heartbreaking baby bump photo
The partner of 21-year-old rapper TKorStretch who was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival has shared a heartbreaking picture of her baby bump. Takayo Nembhard had travelled up from his home in Bristol to attend the carnival in West London, but was sadly stabbed to death during the event.
Woman explains why she farts in the cheese aisle of posh supermarkets
A woman who likes to fart in the cheese aisles of posh supermarkets has explained the reason for her unusual hobby, giving a whole new meaning to the term 'cut the cheese'. Check it out:. TikToker Amie Scott, aka Plastic Amie, shared a short but insightful clip with her 361k...
Bristol rapper TkorStretch named as man stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival
A 21-year-old rapper from Bristol called TkorStretch has been named as the victim of a fatal stabbing that took place at Notting Hill Carnival over the bank holiday weekend. On his Instagram page, a friend shared a statement in which they paid tribute to the young musician, as well as lamenting the nature of his death.
