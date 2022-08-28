Projecting Clemson's defensive depth chart
Clemson will release its first depth chart of the 2022 season later this week in advance of its Labor Day opener against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, but The Clemson Insider is taking an early look at what it may look like on both sides of the ball.
After taking a crack at the offense, here’s a look at the projected defensive two-deep heading into game week based on information gathered from preseason camp. Note: Any injured player who won’t be available for the opener will not be included in these projections.
Defensive end
Myles Murphy, Jr.
Justin Mascoll, Sr.
Defensive tackle
Bryan Bresee, Jr.
Ruke Orhorhoro, Jr.
Nose tackle
Tyler Davis, Sr.
Tre Williams, Soph.
Defensive end
K.J. Henry, Sr.
Mascoll
Will linebacker
Trenton Simpson, Jr.
Lavonta Bentley, Jr.
Mike linebacker
Jeremiah Trotter, Soph.
Keith Maguire, Jr.
Sam/nickel
Barrett Carter, Soph./Malcolm Greene, Jr.
Wade Woodaz, Fr./Andrew Mukuba, Soph.
Cornerback
Sheridan Jones, Sr.
Fred Davis, Jr.
Free safety
Jalyn Phillips, Sr.
Tyler Venables, Jr.
Strong safety
Mukuba
R.J. Mickens, Jr.
Cornerback
Nate Wiggins, Soph.
Jeadyn Lukus, Fr. OR Toriano Pride, Fr.
