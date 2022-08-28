Projecting Clemson's defensive depth chart

Clemson will release its first depth chart of the 2022 season later this week in advance of its Labor Day opener against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, but The Clemson Insider is taking an early look at what it may look like on both sides of the ball.

After taking a crack at the offense, here’s a look at the projected defensive two-deep heading into game week based on information gathered from preseason camp. Note: Any injured player who won’t be available for the opener will not be included in these projections.

Defensive end

Myles Murphy, Jr.

Justin Mascoll, Sr.

Defensive tackle

Bryan Bresee, Jr.

Ruke Orhorhoro, Jr.

Nose tackle

Tyler Davis, Sr.

Tre Williams, Soph.

Defensive end

K.J. Henry, Sr.

Mascoll

Will linebacker

Trenton Simpson, Jr.

Lavonta Bentley, Jr.

Mike linebacker

Jeremiah Trotter, Soph.

Keith Maguire, Jr.

Sam/nickel

Barrett Carter, Soph./Malcolm Greene, Jr.

Wade Woodaz, Fr./Andrew Mukuba, Soph.

Cornerback

Sheridan Jones, Sr.

Fred Davis, Jr.

Free safety

Jalyn Phillips, Sr.

Tyler Venables, Jr.

Strong safety

Mukuba

R.J. Mickens, Jr.

Cornerback

Nate Wiggins, Soph.

Jeadyn Lukus, Fr. OR Toriano Pride, Fr.

