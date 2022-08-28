Read full article on original website
Why This Indonesian Tech Giant Bough Crypto Exchange For $8 million
Per a report from Reuters, Indonesia’s largest digital economy platform GoTo purchased the crypto exchange PT Kripto Maksima Koin. The company has been making efforts to expand and diversify its services after recording important growth in the first half of 2022. According to the report, PT Goto Gojek Tokopedia...
Crypto ATM Company BitBase To Launch Services In Venezuela
Bitbase is a cryptocurrency store and ATM company which has now decided to launch its ATM operations in Venezuela this year. Bitbase is currently planning to hire employees for its stores and the crypto ATMs that are to be introduced. This could make the ATM company one of the first...
Waves Founder Suggests Crypto Regulations To Control Market Manipulation
As the crypto market has been facing a long lasted winter and the Fed is adding fuel to the fire with its hawkish approach to fight inflation and protect users, global tech tycoons and industry experts have been pointing out their opinions on the situation. Similarly, in an interview, Sasha...
Chainlink, Uniswap and Privatixy Protocol Token – Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Explode Amid The Ongoing Bear Market
The ongoing bear market, which began this summer after crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets, is showing no signs of slowing down. The ongoing bear market is responsible for some of the major occurrences in the cryptocurrency over the last few months, some of which are sure to leave long-lasting effects on the industry. An example is the wave of staff layoffs among major crypto platforms such as BlockFi, Coinbase and Gemini. Top ranking officials within these companies say that the reason for such drastic measures is purely insurance motivated. In hindsight, these layoffs seem well thought out as the conditions within the industry continue to worsen.
Crypto Explosion: 75% of Total Market Cap Dominated By Only 5 Coins
There’s no stopping crypto and the only way is… up. The decentralized and unregulated nature of cryptocurrencies is one of their major selling features. With minimal government control and billions of dollars in circulation, some individuals desire a piece of the digital currency market. Back in February 2022,...
Ethereum, Aave, and Big Eyes Coin: Three Crypto Tokens to Have This Crypto Winter
As the crypto winter ravages, cryptocurrency market investors are moving to preserve their capital. Token prices are volatile, and there is a lot of uncertainty in the markets. As such, investors are trying to remove their liquidity so that they do not lose money while the crypto winter is happening.
Gotcha! Fugitive Crypto Exchange Founder Collared In Albania
A crypto exchange founder who has long eluded authorities in now under police custody. According to a report by Barron’s, citing the Turkish Ministry of the Interior, Albania has detained the founder and CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange Thodex, who fled Turkey and left users’ funds irretrievable. The...
Argentina Wine Producer Mendoza Province Adopts Crypto Payments To Receive Taxes
Although the crypto market has been facing tough times with Fed adding fuel to the fire with its hawkish approach to the industry, some countries have shown an incredible interest in digital assets simultaneously. The fifth most populous territory of Argentina, Mendoza, known for its production of wine, now accepts...
Crypto Powers Up Gaming Industry Whose Value May Hit $350 Billion By 2027
Crypto is one of the backbones of the world’s gaming industry, which is growing and drawing in more game addicts. The value of the gaming sector might reach $350 billion by 2027 – thanks to cryptocurrency. The crypto world may be surprised by some of the surprising disclosures made by Triple A’s most recent cryptocurrency ownership data.
Top 3 Crypto Assets to add to your Watchlist in 2022: GryffinDAO, Harmony, and Cronos
Cryptocurrencies have been a game changer for the financial services industry, which has till now been dependent on a traditional system to generate wealth. With fast-evolving blockchain technology, digital assets have also developed to cater to the needs of a wide audience while posting impressive results. According to a report, in 2020-21, the value stored in decentralised finance protocols like cryptocurrency platforms registered a 14-fold increase over the previous year. The jump in figures reflects the unmatched potential of these digital assets that had outperformed many conventional assets even when market conditions were far from optimal. Suppose you are worried about crypto prices going down. In that case, you can start by investing in options like GryffinDAO (GDAO), Harmony (ONE), and Cronos (CRO), which have a history of posting sustained results. Here’s a quick look at what sets them apart.
Crypto.com Sends Woman $10.4 Million By Mistake, Now It Wants It Back
Crypto.com has been catapulted to the limelight once more after a mishap left a customer with more than $10 million. This is not the first time that crypto exchanges would be sending users the wrong amount by accident, but one thing that stands out about this case is how long it took for the company to realize its mistake, and by the time it did, the money was long gone.
$1 Crypto Tokens For x100 Profit With Big Eyes, Ripple and TRON
Big Eyes (BIG) is usurping the trend of dog meme cryptocurrencies with its cat token. However, with the buzz and attention the cat-meme token has gotten within a short time of presales, it seems as if the doges are taking a back seat while the “cute” big-eyed cat takes the VIP spot.
Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Sued For Alleged Tax Fraud
Bitcoin investor and founder of software company MicroStrategy Michael Saylor are being sued for alleged tax fraud, according to a complaint filed by the United States D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine. The billionaire has been living in this state for around ten years, the government official said but has allegedly failed to meet tax obligations.
Exclusive-Embattled Credit Suisse aims to launch China wealth business next year
SINGAPORE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), which has been buffeted by a string of scandals, management changes and global strategy rejigs, is still betting big on China and plans to launch a wealth business there next year, a senior Asia executive said.
STEPN, Polygon and Stakenomics – 3 Cryptocurrencies That Can Turn Your Portfolio Around
Investors in the cryptocurrency market are acting to protect their capital as the crypto winter wreaks havoc. There is a lot of ambiguity in the markets and fluctuating token prices. Investors are therefore attempting to reduce their liquidity to prevent financial loss while the crypto winter is taking place. Investors...
Nexo’s Recovery Shows Crypto Credit Storm May Have Settled
The crypto bear market had largely been brought about by the crash of various lending platforms. Crypto lending firms such as Voyager Digital and Celsius had quickly gone into bankruptcy after being unable to keep up with the market decline. Others, such as Nexo, had felt the heat from these crashes as a result of the bank runs that ensued. But it seems like the worst of the storm has passed as users begin to trust lending platforms once more.
DeFi Tokens See The Largest Jump As Ethereum Reclaims $1,500
Decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens have always followed the movement of Ethereum closely. This is why whenever the digital asset has been on the rise, the prices of other DeFi tokens have grown rapidly too. This is the case now as the crypto market has entered another recovery trend. Bitcoin has once more settled above $20,000, triggering another relief rally for the crypto market.
With Testnet Launch, Infinity Exchange Enables Institutional Fixed Income For DeFi Traders
Launching its testnet today, Infinity Exchange is looking to bring what it says is “institutional grade interest rates” to the DeFi sector, as part of its ambitious bid to unlock an additional $100 billion of value creation. Infinity Exchange has created a complex, hybrid fixed-income DeFi protocol that...
Bitcoin On-Chain Activity Bleeds Despite Hashrate Growth
Bitcoin on-chain activity has been swinging between green and red for a while. This time around, though, after the price of bitcoin had suffered a tremendous loss, the on-chain activity has turned to the downside once more. The decline has cut across the majority of metrics, leading to as large as double-digit declines in some of them.
Iran Crypto Businesses Finally Get Permitted To Use Bitcoin Payments
Iran has now finally given a green signal to the use of cryptocurrency for imports into the nation while international trade sanctions are underway. This approval has come from Iran’s Industry, Mines and Trade Ministry. Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin gave confirmation that these regulations which are quite detailed...
