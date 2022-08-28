Ask the Vet: Michigan parvovirus outbreak underscores importance of vaccinations

The recent viral outbreak in dogs in northern and central Michigan that’s prompted national attention has once again highlighted the importance of regular vaccination of our pets to protect them against many serious, and sometimes fatal, diseases.

Affected dogs presented with symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting, called gastroenteritis. Many of these dogs were critically ill and some died as a result of the severity of the symptoms. These dogs were suspected to have a viral infection called canine parvovirus, which is a well-known and highly contagious disease in young, unvaccinated dogs.

Where the confusion arose was when these dogs tested negative with a commonly used point-of-care rapid screening test in the local veterinary hospitals or shelter settings. These tests have been historically sensitive in detecting canine parvovirus in infected, symptomatic dogs, but many of these patients tested negative.

The Michigan State Veterinarian and Michigan State’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory were involved in investigating the outbreak, and subsequent samples in affected dogs were submitted to the laboratory for more sensitive and specific PCR testing. The samples submitted for evaluation all tested positive for canine parvovirus, and all of the critically ill patients and those dogs that succumbed to the illness and were evaluated by MSU VDL post-mortem had the diagnosis confirmed as well.

The laboratory is working to further evaluate the virus to determine why it evaded the screening tests.

Unfortunately, all of the critically ill patients and those that died had not been fully vaccinated against canine parvovirus. This vaccine is a routine part of all puppy vaccination series and is an annual booster as well. These vaccines have been administered to millions of dogs and are extremely safe and effective against this virus.

While canine parvovirus is not a new disease in veterinary medicine, it highlights the importance of remaining vigilant in protecting your pets against these serious infectious diseases.

Puppies and unvaccinated dogs are most at risk for contracting parvovirus. The virus can remain in the environment for an extended period of time, so keep symptomatic pets at home and away from other dogs until they can be evaluated by a veterinarian. If you have a young puppy, please be sure to have them fully vaccinated before interacting with other dogs or going to areas that are frequently visited by a number of dogs like dog parks or doggy daycare. The virus in spread in feces, so please clean up after your pet in public areas, and if you have an adult dog, keeping up on your annual vaccinations with your veterinarian will help keep your dog protected against this disease.

Questions for Dr. Gary Thompson can be emailed to askthevet@theblade.com or mailed to The Blade, Attn. Ask the Vet, 541 N. Superior St. Toledo, OH., 43660.