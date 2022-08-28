Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Brownsburg brothers to compete in NHRA U.S. Nationals
The NHRA U.S. Nationals is the biggest, longest, and most historic drag racing event in the world. It’s happening this week at Lucas Oil Raceway. Nick and Devin Isenhower of Brownsburg are both competing. They joined us to talk about how they got started in drag racing.
indyschild.com
The Wizard Express: A Magical Train Adventure into the Wizarding World
If you’re looking for a magical adventure into the wizarding world, check out The Wizard Express. The Wizard Express is a 90-minute train ride that departs from Platform 8¾ in Noblesville and takes passengers through the magical wizarding world. When is The Wizard Express?. The Wizard Express will...
WIBC.com
Circle K Dropping Price of Gas By 40 Cents Per Gallon For 3 Hours Thursday
STATEWIDE-If you need to fill up your gas tank, you can save money on gas today at Circle K. Circle K is knocking off 40 cents per gallon at more than 3,600 locations in the U.S., including dozens in Indiana. There are more than 20 Circle K locations in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Where motorists can get 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Circle K is offering up to 40 cents off per gallon between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, according to a Circle K news release. At over 3,600 Circle K gas stations, customers can fuel up for the unofficial last weekend of summer and receive the deal directly at the pump.
Current Publishing
CityBird Tenders lands in Fishers
A new chicken restaurant, CityBird Tenders, opened Aug. 22 at 11595 Whistle Dr. Suite 130. The restaurant is owned by the same company that owns the popular restaurant, The Eagle on Mass Ave in Indianapolis. It is often referred to as “The Eagle’s little brother.”. CityBird Tenders is...
Current Publishing
INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31
Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
Inside Indiana Business
Brees to open superfood store in West Lafayette
A California-based craft superfood chain will open its second Indiana location on Thursday with the help of a Super Bowl champion. Former New Orleans Saints and Purdue University quarterback Drew Brees will be on hand for the opening of everbowl’s new franchise store in West Lafayette, of which Brees is a part-owner.
What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?
Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
Inside Indiana Business
FAA awards Indiana airports infrastructure grants
The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded nine Indiana airports approximately $7.5 million in grants from the Airport Improvement Program. The FAA says more than $850 million in grants were awarded nationwide. The annual funding program is intended for infrastructure projects, such as runways and taxiways, airport lighting and markings and...
WLFI.com
Motorcycle driver injured in crash
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A motorcycle driver is recovering this morning following a crash early Saturday morning. West Lafayette Police said that it happened in the intersection of Northwestern Avenue and State Street here in West Lafayette around 12 a.m. Sergeant Swanson told News 18 the motorcycle driver...
WISH-TV
How accurate has Old Farmers’ Almanac been in recent years for Indiana winters?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The upcoming winter will be “cold, snowy” for Indiana and the Midwest, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac winter outlook released Tuesday. This outlook should not be confused with the Farmers’ Almanac, which is its rival publication. Meteorological winter is from December...
WTHI
Local family holds benefit after relative is air-lifted to Indianapolis following serious crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friends and family are coming together to support a local woman on her road to recovery -- following a serious car crash in Terre Haute. We first told you about this crash earlier this month. The driver and passenger were both airlifted after crashing into...
WTHI
Police identify motorcycle driver killed in Saturday Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the man killed in a Saturday afternoon Vigo County crash. The crash happened on US 41 near 7th Street. Officials identified the person killed as 22-year-old John Waggoner of Terre Haute. Waggoner was the driver of a motorcycle. He was taken to...
WISH-TV
Passenger in vintage Ford car dies after crash with John Deere tractor in Hendricks County
PITTSBORO, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies say a Pittsboro woman was killed after crash Wednesday night in Hendricks County. According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersections of County Road 500 East and County Road 800 North. That’s northwest of Brownsburg and northeast of Pittsboro.
Chaos at Wiz Khalifa concert sparked by ‘shooting’ with people seen running out of Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
CHAOS broke out at a Wiz Khalifa concert on Friday night as attendees were seen running from the performance in Indianapolis. The rapper was playing at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville when an unspecified incident abruptly ended the show at about 10.30pm. The area was reportedly being evacuated as...
cbs4indy.com
Two deadly motorcycle accidents; one in construction zone on I-70
INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – Indiana State Police responded to two deadly crashes Saturday night involving motorcycles. The first crash happened on I-465 eastbound near East Street on the south side of Indianapolis around 7:15 p.m. Indiana State Police said someone called 911 to report a motorcycle that had gone off the left side of the road. First responders found 40-year-old John Byers of Indianapolis unconscious and unresponsive. They were unable to save his life and he died at the scene.
WISH-TV
Traders Point Christian Church announces plans for former Marsh supermarket
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based Traders Point Christian Church on Tuesday announced its plans for the site of a shuttered Marsh supermarket on the city’s north side. Five years ago, the owners of the Indiana-based Marsh supermarket chain filed for bankruptcy and announced it was closing all of its...
After a record-breaking year, Penrod Arts Fair returning bigger and better
More than 20,000 people walked through the Newfields campus for the Penrod Arts Fair in 2021, which helped raise $275,000 for local nonprofit organizations.
Fishers community approves $25K per homeowner special assessment
People who live in a Fishers community will have to pay a $25,352 special assessment to pay for repairs in the neighborhood.
EXPLAINER: Why Dutch soldiers were at Indiana military camp
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Before three Dutch soldiers were shot, one fatally, in downtown Indianapolis, they were training in a southern Indiana military camp where international soldiers enter highly specialized urban combat simulations they might not be able to get in their own country. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was identified Monday as the soldier who died of his injuries from the shooting Saturday outside a Hampton Inn where the men were staying. The two other soldiers have injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening, according to officials. Police arrested an Indianapolis man Tuesday in connection to the shooting but did not release additional information about the circumstances of the shooting. Before the shooting, which the Indianapolis mayor said came after a scuffle at a local bar, the men’s business was about an hour to the southeast — at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center.
