Crawfordsville, IN

Fox 59

Brownsburg brothers to compete in NHRA U.S. Nationals

The NHRA U.S. Nationals is the biggest, longest, and most historic drag racing event in the world. It’s happening this week at Lucas Oil Raceway. Nick and Devin Isenhower of Brownsburg are both competing. They joined us to talk about how they got started in drag racing.
BROWNSBURG, IN
indyschild.com

The Wizard Express: A Magical Train Adventure into the Wizarding World

If you’re looking for a magical adventure into the wizarding world, check out The Wizard Express. The Wizard Express is a 90-minute train ride that departs from Platform 8¾ in Noblesville and takes passengers through the magical wizarding world. When is The Wizard Express?. The Wizard Express will...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Where motorists can get 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Circle K is offering up to 40 cents off per gallon between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, according to a Circle K news release. At over 3,600 Circle K gas stations, customers can fuel up for the unofficial last weekend of summer and receive the deal directly at the pump.
Crawfordsville, IN
Greensburg, IN
Crawfordsville, IN
Indiana Sports
Current Publishing

CityBird Tenders lands in Fishers

A new chicken restaurant, CityBird Tenders, opened Aug. 22 at 11595 Whistle Dr. Suite 130. The restaurant is owned by the same company that owns the popular restaurant, The Eagle on Mass Ave in Indianapolis. It is often referred to as “The Eagle’s little brother.”. CityBird Tenders is...
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31

Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Brees to open superfood store in West Lafayette

A California-based craft superfood chain will open its second Indiana location on Thursday with the help of a Super Bowl champion. Former New Orleans Saints and Purdue University quarterback Drew Brees will be on hand for the opening of everbowl’s new franchise store in West Lafayette, of which Brees is a part-owner.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
103.3 WKFR

What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?

Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Alex Martin
Pierce Brown
Hailie Deegan
Inside Indiana Business

FAA awards Indiana airports infrastructure grants

The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded nine Indiana airports approximately $7.5 million in grants from the Airport Improvement Program. The FAA says more than $850 million in grants were awarded nationwide. The annual funding program is intended for infrastructure projects, such as runways and taxiways, airport lighting and markings and...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Motorcycle driver injured in crash

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A motorcycle driver is recovering this morning following a crash early Saturday morning. West Lafayette Police said that it happened in the intersection of Northwestern Avenue and State Street here in West Lafayette around 12 a.m. Sergeant Swanson told News 18 the motorcycle driver...
WTHI

Police identify motorcycle driver killed in Saturday Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the man killed in a Saturday afternoon Vigo County crash. The crash happened on US 41 near 7th Street. Officials identified the person killed as 22-year-old John Waggoner of Terre Haute. Waggoner was the driver of a motorcycle. He was taken to...
cbs4indy.com

Two deadly motorcycle accidents; one in construction zone on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – Indiana State Police responded to two deadly crashes Saturday night involving motorcycles. The first crash happened on I-465 eastbound near East Street on the south side of Indianapolis around 7:15 p.m. Indiana State Police said someone called 911 to report a motorcycle that had gone off the left side of the road. First responders found 40-year-old John Byers of Indianapolis unconscious and unresponsive. They were unable to save his life and he died at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why Dutch soldiers were at Indiana military camp

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Before three Dutch soldiers were shot, one fatally, in downtown Indianapolis, they were training in a southern Indiana military camp where international soldiers enter highly specialized urban combat simulations they might not be able to get in their own country. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was identified Monday as the soldier who died of his injuries from the shooting Saturday outside a Hampton Inn where the men were staying. The two other soldiers have injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening, according to officials. Police arrested an Indianapolis man Tuesday in connection to the shooting but did not release additional information about the circumstances of the shooting. Before the shooting, which the Indianapolis mayor said came after a scuffle at a local bar, the men’s business was about an hour to the southeast — at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

