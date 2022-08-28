INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Before three Dutch soldiers were shot, one fatally, in downtown Indianapolis, they were training in a southern Indiana military camp where international soldiers enter highly specialized urban combat simulations they might not be able to get in their own country. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was identified Monday as the soldier who died of his injuries from the shooting Saturday outside a Hampton Inn where the men were staying. The two other soldiers have injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening, according to officials. Police arrested an Indianapolis man Tuesday in connection to the shooting but did not release additional information about the circumstances of the shooting. Before the shooting, which the Indianapolis mayor said came after a scuffle at a local bar, the men’s business was about an hour to the southeast — at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO