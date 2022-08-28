FIFE’S FURBALLS! MEET DONNA! Available for adoption at Happily Ever After! Also, on facebook here. Donna came was one of 4 stray puppies that were brought to a rescue in Austin, Texas. Down south, dogs do not have long once they enter into shelters. Because of this, many dogs are given a second life, when rescues from other states, step in, and transport dogs north. That is exactly how Donna and her sibling puppies ended up in Wisconsin! She is about 4-months-old, and recently her siblings have been adopted. She is the last one who needs a home! She is super playful and LOVES to give doggie kisses! She really seems interested in toys and tennis balls. She is very playful with people and other dogs! She would do great with a family who has had a puppy before. Someone who can help to train her and allow her to grow and learn! I hope that we can find this sweet baby a home, having met her in person, she is going to make a family VERY happy! Interested? Send in your application now! Click here.

HOWARD, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO