Read full article on original website
Related
101 WIXX
3rd Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Now In Custody
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Alejandro Cantu, a suspect in a west-side murder, is in the Brown County jail, records show. Cantu, 31, was booked into the jail this morning (Thur). He was wanted on multiple charges, including first-degree intentional homicide for the April murder near Western and Perkins avenues.
101 WIXX
Murder Suspect May Try To Have The Case Heard In Juvenile Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The attorney for the 15-year-old charged in a murder in a pharmacy parking lot may request to have the case moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
101 WIXX
Highway 29 Interchange Project Aims To Improve Safety
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A long-awaited interchange in Howard and Hobart is now open. The final ramp of the Highway 29/VV interchange opened Tuesday afternoon. Construction of the new interchange began in spring 2021. It replaces a J-turn which was built in 2013. In that configuration, drivers headed...
101 WIXX
Brown County Declares War On Fentanyl
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County executive Troy Streckenbach announced a plan to address misuse of fentanyl and other opioids. Streckenbach was joined by Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Nick and other department leaders today (THUR). Streckenbach is directing Public Health to use opioid settlement funds to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
101 WIXX
Fife’s Furballs! Meet Donna!!!!
FIFE’S FURBALLS! MEET DONNA! Available for adoption at Happily Ever After! Also, on facebook here. Donna came was one of 4 stray puppies that were brought to a rescue in Austin, Texas. Down south, dogs do not have long once they enter into shelters. Because of this, many dogs are given a second life, when rescues from other states, step in, and transport dogs north. That is exactly how Donna and her sibling puppies ended up in Wisconsin! She is about 4-months-old, and recently her siblings have been adopted. She is the last one who needs a home! She is super playful and LOVES to give doggie kisses! She really seems interested in toys and tennis balls. She is very playful with people and other dogs! She would do great with a family who has had a puppy before. Someone who can help to train her and allow her to grow and learn! I hope that we can find this sweet baby a home, having met her in person, she is going to make a family VERY happy! Interested? Send in your application now! Click here.
101 WIXX
Marinette Marine Takes On Its Largest Project
MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Workers in Marinette are building what will eventually become the U.S.S. Constellation, a $1.3 billion project. Cutting the steel marks the first step in the expected four-year-long process. Just designing the frigate took about two years. “We’ve been through design review with the Navy. We’ve...
Comments / 0