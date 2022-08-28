Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Miami man netted in DeSantis voter fraud crackdown says he was told he could vote
MIAMI – A Miami man, one of 20 people arrested by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election crimes and security task force in mid-August, is speaking to Local 10 News, saying he was led to believe that he was legally allowed to vote when he, in fact, wasn’t.
Click10.com
Preservation activists want state to help maintain Marjory Stoneman Douglas cottage
COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – There are many ideas circulating on what to do with the Miami-Dade home that belonged to Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Preservation advocates say the home is basically rotting and they are calling on the state to step up and save it. This 900-square-foot cottage is nestled...
Click10.com
DeSantis blasts Hernandez-Mats as Crist’s running mate
FORT PIERCE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came out swinging on Tuesday morning. He attacked Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Charlie Crist’s running mate Karla Hernandez-Mats, accusing her of shielding an accused child predator. “I think that’s disqualifying to be in any political office, much less the lieutenant governor...
Click10.com
Clean Plate: Restaurants in Miami-Dade, Monroe counties with no violations for past 3 months!
No, every place doesn’t have roaches! We hear that all the time. Below is a list of places that had ZERO VIOLATIONS on their unannounced, routine “Food Safety Inspection” in District 1 for June, July and August 2022. That district is made up of Miami Dade and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
New Broward school board faces state’s ‘immediate action’ order over grand jury’s red flags
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After Gov. Ron DeSantis’s appointees to the Broward County School Board, were sworn into office Tuesday, they voted for one of their own to serve as the chair of the board and met again on Wednesday. DeSantis’s Republican appointees — Ryan Reiter, Manual Serrano,...
Click10.com
Report: 8 of 10 U.S. areas with highest rent increases were in Florida
MIAMI – In news that should come as no surprise to any Sunshine State renter, a new report out of Harvard University found that eight out of 10 areas with the highest year-over-year rent increases were in Florida. Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies conducted the analysis as part...
Click10.com
Migrant boat intercepted near Hollywood Beach, 3 swim to shore, sources say
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Officials intercepted a suspected migrant vessel headed toward Hollywood Beach Thursday afternoon. Three migrants reportedly swam to shore and were detained by U.S. Border Patrol officials on land, sources said. Roughly a dozen others were intercepted at sea. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine...
Click10.com
South Florida man wins big playing Lottery at Publix
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – A 70-year-old man claimed his $3.5 million prize this week after he purchased a winning Lottery ticket from Publix back in May. According to the Florida Lottery, the winning Florida Lotto ticket was from the drawing held on May 11. David James, of Riviera Beach,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Click10.com
Miami nightclub facing scrutiny after patron identifying as non-binary was kicked out
MIAMI – A South Florida nightclub is making changes to its policy after a controversial moment involving a member of the LGBTQ community. Bruno Olmedo identifies as non-binary, not specifically a man or woman, and posts photos online of a gender blending fashion sense. It’s that fashion, a leather...
Click10.com
Parkland school shooter’s defense says motion for mistrial relates to handling of ‘prejudicial’ evidence
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill moved for a mistrial on Thursday during the Parkland school shooter trial’s death penalty phase in Broward County court in Fort Lauderdale. Assistant Public Defender Tamara Curtis said the swastikas that Cruz drew on an assignment that the defense...
Click10.com
5 arrested in Miami-Dade insurance fraud scheme, official says
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were arrested in a scheme that involved a staged Miami-Dade car wreck and nonexistent medical treatments -- all an effort to defraud two insurance companies out of more than $58,000, according to the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Yulisa Del...
Click10.com
Parkland school shooter went on toads ‘killing spree,’ his ‘short fuse’ frightened mother, witnesses say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The jurors who will be deciding the fate of the Parkland school shooter listened to the testimony of a former neighbor and two deputies during his trial’s death penalty phase on Wednesday in Broward County court in Fort Lauderdale. Capital defense attorney Casey Secor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Parkland school shooter’s defense claims alleged misconduct is basis to ‘prohibit’ death penalty
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Parkland school shooter’s defense warned the judge and the prosecution on Thursday that they have grounds to put a stop to the trial’s death penalty phase. Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill accused a prosecutor in open court of joining a conference call...
Click10.com
Felony theft suspects from Collier County located by BSO deputies in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three people were arrested in Broward County in reference to a felony theft. According to police, the felony retail theft in question took place in Collier County. Deputies caught up with the suspects in Fort Lauderdale along West Sunrise Boulevard near the Florida Turnpike. The...
Click10.com
Must-see photos! Baby giraffe makes her exhibit debut at Zoo Miami
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – On Aug. 24, Zoo Miami welcomed a new giraffe into the herd. Sabra, a nearly 12-year-old giraffe, gave birth to a female calf. On Tuesday morning, Zoo Miami’s newborn giraffe made her exhibit debut where she cautiously explored her new surroundings. Her mom, Sabra,...
Click10.com
South Florida mall gives customers ‘cash back’ for shopping
HIALEAH, Fla. – Westland Mall is giving buyers “Cash Back” for shopping. The Westland Cash promotion will run Sept. 2 through 4 and Sept. 9 through 11. Here’s how it works. Shoppers would bring their same day receipts during the valid promotion dates to an ambassador at center court, located in front of JC Penney.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
WATCH LIVE: Parkland school shooter’s ex-counselor says he ripped apart faucet, required escort
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The jurors who will be deciding the fate of the Parkland school shooter listened to more of the defense’s witnesses during his trial’s death penalty phase on Tuesday in Broward County court. Assistant Public Defender Tamara Curtis and Assistant State Attorney Jeff Marcus...
Click10.com
Biden to talk crime, gun control in swing state Pennsylvania
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. President Joe Biden speaks at the Arnaud C. Marts Center on the campus of Wilkes University, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Click10.com
Video shows robber attacking mother in front of her kids in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Wednesday that shows a man attacking and robbing a mother who was with her three young children in North Lauderdale. The crime occurred around 4:15 p.m. Aug. 23 near the 8000 block of West McNab Road. According...
Click10.com
Woman arrested on attempted murder charge in South Florida road rage shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested a 21-year-old woman Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle after a road rage shooting that critically injured a South Florida woman Sunday morning. West Palm Beach police tweeted a photo of Brien Golden in custody Wednesday.
Comments / 0