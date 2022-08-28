ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis blasts Hernandez-Mats as Crist’s running mate

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came out swinging on Tuesday morning. He attacked Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Charlie Crist’s running mate Karla Hernandez-Mats, accusing her of shielding an accused child predator. “I think that’s disqualifying to be in any political office, much less the lieutenant governor...
Migrant boat intercepted near Hollywood Beach, 3 swim to shore, sources say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Officials intercepted a suspected migrant vessel headed toward Hollywood Beach Thursday afternoon. Three migrants reportedly swam to shore and were detained by U.S. Border Patrol officials on land, sources said. Roughly a dozen others were intercepted at sea. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine...
South Florida man wins big playing Lottery at Publix

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – A 70-year-old man claimed his $3.5 million prize this week after he purchased a winning Lottery ticket from Publix back in May. According to the Florida Lottery, the winning Florida Lotto ticket was from the drawing held on May 11. David James, of Riviera Beach,...
5 arrested in Miami-Dade insurance fraud scheme, official says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were arrested in a scheme that involved a staged Miami-Dade car wreck and nonexistent medical treatments -- all an effort to defraud two insurance companies out of more than $58,000, according to the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Yulisa Del...
Must-see photos! Baby giraffe makes her exhibit debut at Zoo Miami

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – On Aug. 24, Zoo Miami welcomed a new giraffe into the herd. Sabra, a nearly 12-year-old giraffe, gave birth to a female calf. On Tuesday morning, Zoo Miami’s newborn giraffe made her exhibit debut where she cautiously explored her new surroundings. Her mom, Sabra,...
South Florida mall gives customers ‘cash back’ for shopping

HIALEAH, Fla. – Westland Mall is giving buyers “Cash Back” for shopping. The Westland Cash promotion will run Sept. 2 through 4 and Sept. 9 through 11. Here’s how it works. Shoppers would bring their same day receipts during the valid promotion dates to an ambassador at center court, located in front of JC Penney.
