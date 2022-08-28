Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Colorado is showing that candidate quality matters
Things have been looking grimmer for the GOP’s chances of retaking Congress thanks to several poor candidates and a renewed focus on former President Donald Trump. But some races reflect the national environment Republicans should be seeing, and Colorado is chief among them. In a recent poll, Democratic Sen....
'Racist': Chicago mayor blasts Abbott for busing migrants to her city
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot slammed Gov. Greg Abbott after buses of migrants from the southern border state of Texas pulled into the Illinois city late Wednesday.
After Alaska, where ranked choice voting is headed next
Alaska’s ranked choice voting system, used for the first time this year in the state’s primaries and a special congressional election, yielded a defeat for former Gov. Sarah Palin and confusion over the complicated practice.
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman infantilizes blacks to oppose voter ID laws
The constant attempt by Democrats to turn voter ID laws into a racial issue has always forced them to imply that nonwhites aren’t smart enough to get valid forms of identification. And that happens to be the position of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman (D). During his time as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia
As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
Washington Examiner
Brandtjen: 'Mind-boggling' decision given Wisconsin voter ID law
(The Center Square) – Few answers, if any, are being given about the move from Wisconsin’s election managers to put inactive voters back on the state’s voter rolls. “Why we are returning anyone to the rolls in a state where anyone can vote as long as you have a voter ID is mind-boggling,” said Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls.
Stimulus update 2022: Massive $2,000 direct one-time payments could be sent out
Pennsylvanian leaders are asking the state's General Assembly to provide $2,000 direct one-time payments using money the state already has in the bank.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Deadline for $750 one-time payments for Rhode Island families tomorrow
Families in Rhode Island seeking financial relief must make sure their taxes are filed and dependents claimed by tomorrow to qualify for the state's child tax rebate program. Gov. Dan McKee announced on Aug. 2 that families may receive $250 per child for a maximum of three children. The tax rebates come from the governor's fiscal year 2023 budget signed in June, the Washington Examiner previously reported.
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Surprise one-time checks worth up to $1,657 being sent out in Pennsylvania
Thousands of older or disabled Pennsylvanians who received a property tax or rent rebate in 2021 are again receiving financial relief. Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Aug. 24 that those who already received the rebates would get an additional, one-time payment equal to 70% of their original rebate, up to $1,657.50. The Department of Revenue currently has 361,042 eligible recipients.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Alaska farmer breaks record with giant pumpkin
An Alaskan farmer set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history. Dale Marshall of Anchorage, Alaska, won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the state fair Monday. The giant gourd weighed in at a whopping 2,147 pounds, according to the Alaska State Fair. “It’s official!” the fair wrote. “Dale...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: New direct $3,200 one-time check payment to be sent out next month
The state of Alaska is gearing up to give eligible people a round of $3,200 checks beginning next month. The state's legislature had approved the annual budget in May, and included in the budget was a provision of $3,200 payments for eligible residents before the end of 2022. The budget was then approved by Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R-AK), and residents can expect the direct payments in their bank accounts on Sept. 20, according to Alaska Public Media.
Comments / 0