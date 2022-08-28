Read full article on original website
WJLA
3 juveniles hospitalized, 15-year-old arrested after 2 shootings in DC: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — Three juveniles were shot in D.C. in two separate shootings Wednesday morning, police said. MPD Police Chief Robert Contee said just before 10 a.m. police responded near IDEA Public Charter School in Northeast D.C. for a shooting. Contee said upon arrival, officers found two juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds and both were taken to area hospitals.
mymcmedia.org
D.C. Police Investigate Homicide of Silver Spring Man, Release Photos of Suspect
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) continues to investigate the Aug. 25 homicide of a Silver Spring man in the District of Columbia. At approximately 8:16 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
17-year-old charged as an adult in weekend shooting of another teenager in Suitland
SUITLAND, MD – Police in Suitland have announced that a 17 year old male has...
Man killed in St. Paul shooting Wednesday night
Gunfire left a man dead in St. Paul's North End neighborhood Wednesday night, marking the city's 24th death reported as a homicide this year. According to police, the shooting was reported around 10 p.m., with officers arriving in the area of Rice St. and Manitoba Ave. to find a man who had been shot. Saint Paul Fire medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
St. Paul police investigate apparent random stabbing
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say they're investigating after a 31-year-old man was stabbed in his St. Paul home.Police say they were called to the 1800 block of Lacrosse Street at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.Officers arrived to see a man suffering from a stab wound. Medical assistance was summoned to the scene.The victim told police that he had been stabbed by a man who had come to the house, and claimed that he didn't know who the assailant was or why he stabbed him.The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and at last word his condition was stable.No one has been arrested. Police did not release a description of the suspect.
fox5dc.com
19-year-old DC man arrested in California for 2020 murder: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a 19-year-old man was arrested in California Monday for allegedly shooting two people and killing a third in Washington, D.C. in 2020. Officers say 19-year-old Dreaun Young was located and arrested in Hollywood by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Los Angeles Police Department.
1380kcim.com
Details Still Scarce On ATF/FBI Raids At Five West-Central Iowa Locations Wednesday
Officials are yet to release any significant updates regarding federal search warrants executed nearly simultaneously yesterday (Wednesday) at five western Iowa addresses. In a joint action involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), agents raided the home of Denison-based firearms retailer Brad Wendt of Denison, his Denison and Anita stores, a rural Manning home in the 3000 block of 370th Street, and a site in downtown Adair, where Wendt currently serves as police chief. As of Thursday morning, federal authorities have not yet announced any arrests related to the investigation. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as it becomes available.
Police seek help locating runaway Mississippi teen who has been gone for four days
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of a runaway Mississippi teen. The Biloxi Police Department is asking for assistance locating a runaway 16-year-old Ke’Neria Daniels. Daniels, who is 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighs 150 lbs., was last seen wearing Blue and White money...
D.C. Victim Robbed At Gunpoint, Then Shot
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was robbed at gunpoint, and after he did not comply...
Person shot multiple times, killed in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Fairfax County Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Possession of Contraband- On August 10, 2022, Dep. Gardiner responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported found contraband. Investigation determined Caitlin Ann Mossbarger, age 32 of Park Hall, had an unmarked pill hidden on her person. Mossbarger was charged with Possession of Contraband at Place of Confinement.
I-Team: Nevada corrections officer accused of injuring restrained inmate
The Nevada Attorney General’s Office has filed charges against a corrections officer for allegedly injuring an inmate while the man was restrained, documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team said.
DC man dies after being thrown from motorcycle, hit by several cars in Maryland
Maryland State Police troopers said they were trying to get more information after a motorcyclist was thrown from his bike, then hit by several vehicles on Wednesday.
Illinois teen running from dog shoots 13-year-old
A 13-year-old was hospitalized last week after being shot by an acquaintance who was trying to shoot a charging dog.
Police search for suspect after report of man without pants attacking woman on Virginia trail
Police are searching for a suspect after a Virginia woman claimed to have been attacked Friday by a man without pants on a popular trail in Fairfax County, Virginia, outside Washington, D.C. Fairfax County Parkway Police responded at the Washington and Old Dominion Trail at approximately 8:12 a.m. to a...
WTOP
Police chief shares do’s and don’ts as DC, Maryland see increase in carjackings
The carjacking attempt that resulted in the shooting of a Commanders player Sunday has received the lion’s share of attention, but the District and parts of Prince George’s County, Maryland, have seen an increase in the crime all through this year, and a local police chief has recommendations to protect yourself.
fox5dc.com
Thieves steal DC woman's car and dog
WASHINGTON - A D.C. woman needs your help to get her dog and car back. Franklin is a six-year-old Yorkie/Maltese mix. His owner Julia Salsich says someone stole her car with the dog in it Sunday afternoon along H Street between 13th and 14th streets. Salsich says she dropped something...
Texas woman pleads guilty to role in $2.6M romance scam
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas woman who played a role in internet romance scams that cheated victims out of a total of about $2.6 million pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud, federal prosecutors in Rhode Island said.Dominique Golden, 31, of Houston, personally collected nearly $1.3 million in cash, checks, money orders, and wire transfers from people across the U.S. that was deposited into bank accounts opened under the names of fake people and businesses that she controlled, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.Golden's alleged accomplices contacted victims via the internet and app-based communication platforms, cultivated the relationships, and convinced the victims that they needed money, prosecutors said.Golden was aware that other members of the conspiracy contacted the victims for the sole purpose of perpetrating the scam, prosecutors said.Under a plea agreement, Golden will forfeit assets derived from her criminal conduct, including two luxury cars, three handguns, three Rolex watches, and a 24-inch (61-centimeter) gold chain, prosecutors said.In exchange, prosecutors said they would recommend a sentence at the low end of sentencing guidelines.An email seeking comment was left with her attorney.Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6.
