PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 19-year-old man died and two 18-year-old women were hurt when a masonry column collapsed at Lewis & Clark College in Portland Monday night. The column collapsed around 8:15 p.m. in a spot that was centrally located on campus, PFR officials said. There were 6 students in 3 hammocks that were attached to the columns when one collapsed inward onto them. No one was pinned underneath the column but 3 of the 6 were hurt.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO