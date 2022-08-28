ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1auK0K_0hYh4OOG00

HOUSTON — (AP) — A man evicted from a Houston apartment building shot five other tenants — killing three of them — Sunday morning after setting fire to the house to lure them out, police said. Officers fatally shot the gunman.

The incident happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday in a mixed industrial-residential neighborhood in southwest Houston. Police and fire crews responded to the apartment house after reports of the fire, police Chief Troy Finner said.

The gunman opened fire, possibly with a shotgun, on the other tenants as they emerged from the house, Finner said. Two were dead at the scene, and one died at a hospital. Fire teams rescued two other wounded men, who were hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds, he said.

The man then opened fire as the firefighters battled the fire, forcing them to take cover until police officers spotted the prone gunman and shot him dead, Finner said.

No identities have been released, and Finner said no firefighters or officers were wounded.

“I’ve seen things I have not seen before in 32 years, and it has happened time and time again,” Finner said. “We just ask that the community come together.”

A neighbor, Robin Ahrens, told the Houston Chronicle that he heard what he initially thought were fireworks as he prepared for work.

“I’m just fortunate that I didn’t go outside because he probably would have shot me too,” he told the newspaper.

He said the shooter, who had colon cancer, was behind on his rent, jobless and was recently notified that he was being evicted.

“Something must have just hit him in the last couple of days really hard to where he just didn’t care,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Women robbed at gunpoint while one held child in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the three men accused of trying to rob two women at gunpoint. On Saturday, Aug. 27, Houston police said two women were walking to their vehicle in the 1000 block of Almeda Genoa when two suspects exited a newer-model gray sedan and ran up to them with handguns.
fox26houston.com

Houston Police looking for armed serial robber caught on camera taking money from food truck

HOUSTON - Authorities need your help finding an armed serial robber seen on video taking money from a northwest Houston food truck. Investigators with Houston PD report the unidentified man seen on camera might be linked to a series of aggravated robberies. The first was on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a little before 2 p.m., when a man walked into the food truck in the 5700 block of Antoine Dr.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
howafrica.com

Houston Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Father Over Parking Spot

Authorities in Houston have charged a man who allegedly shot and killed a father over a Walmart parking spot. According to ABC13, the suspect, identified as Christopher David Hernandez, was arrested and detained in the aftermath of the fatal incident. But he was later released after he posted a $300,000 bond.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Arrest made in highway shooting of father, son

An arrest has been made in connection with the February 2021 shooting of a father and son just south of the Heights, according to the Houston Police Department. Tyric Davis, 23, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Harris County court records. He was arrested on Aug. 20 and was out of jail on a $50,000 bond as of Monday, according to court records.
KWTX

Houston man sentenced to life in 2018 murder of girlfriend

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Houston man was sentenced to life in prison for using a hammer to murder a woman he was having a relationship with in 2018. After jurors convicted Luis Moron Romero, 40, of murder, they also heard that he was implicated in a second murder and gave him the maximum sentence.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Southwest Houston#Violent Crime#The Houston Chronicle
cw39.com

Woman arrested, in custody for assaulting a police officer

HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Office has been busy. While keeping the community safe, the were also on the look out for a female suspect, accused of assaulting one of their own. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, deputies were tasked with serving a warrant to a suspect...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Woman shot by ex in truck in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON (CW39) — In east Houston, a woman was shot and injured by her ex-boyfriend as she was driving home with her new boyfriend on Tuesday night. It happened at the 7900 block of Elwood Street. Police said the ex-boyfriend shot into the passenger side of the victim’s truck and ran-off on foot.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

Deputies searching for woman who assaulted nail salon employee after refusing to pay $280 bill, HCSO says

HOUSTON – Deputies need help finding a woman accused of assaulting a nail salon employee after skipping out on a more than $200 bill in west Harris County. On Thursday, Aug. 7, deputies said the woman asked a salon employee located at 1103 S Mason Road to apply a specific nail application. When the employee finished the woman’s nails, deputies said the employee gave her the $280 bill, but the woman refused to pay and said she had no money.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Suspect had dating relationship with one of the sisters in deadly Friendswood shooting, sheriff says

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is sharing more details on the suspect accused of shooting two sisters in the Friendswood area Monday. The sheriff said the suspect was 19-year-old Walker J. Porretto. He shot and killed himself Tuesday in a vehicle parked outside of a grocery store along I-45 in Willis when deputies began to approach him, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
113K+
Followers
121K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy