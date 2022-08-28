ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, OH

Your Radio Place

A Multiple Agency Search Warrant ends with the Arrest of Three Drug Suspects in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–An early morning, multi-agency search warrant netted illegal drugs and the arrest of three suspects. According to Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden, Investigators with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force (CODE) from the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and Cambridge Police Department executed a search warrant early Wednesday(Aug.31) morning.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio crash kills 1, 3 others injured including 2-year-old

A crash in Monroe County has taken the life of a 20-year-old. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on State Route 78 near milepost 32 in Salem Township, Monroe County. Troopers say a 2010 Chevrolet Colbat was traveling west on State Route 78 when the driver traveled left of center and […]
BARNESVILLE, OH
WTAP

A Williamstown man is arrested after leading police on a chase

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Williamstown man is facing charges after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase this morning. Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer says 33-year old Zachary Lucas is charged with fleeing while driving under the influence. The charges come after an officer tried to pull over...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

Belmont County Sheriff's Office warns of phone con taking place

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Sheriff's Office says people need to be aware of callers making demands that don't come from deputies. A caller claiming himself as a representative of the sheriff's office says there are outstanding warrants, or in the case of sex offenders, that they haven't registered properly.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Arrest made in connection with homicide in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide in Jefferson County. Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr. says 37-year-old Joshua Gamble is being held in the death of 56-year-old Tina Gamble, his wife. Abdalla said charges haven't yet been filed, but Joshua Gamble...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County law enforcement agencies worked together over the weekend to conduct a warrant sweep that ended with 11 arrests. Local law enforcement came together over the weekend to fight crime in Wood County all part of an effort to serve warrants of people who haven’t appeared for court.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Davisville man gets max sentence in drug death

PARKERSBURG — A Davisville man was given the maximum sentence for delivering fentanyl last year as well as delivery of a controlled substance that resulted in the death of a friend. Dustin Wayne Parsons, 27, 180 Ash Circle, Davisville, was sentenced before Wood County Circuit Judge Robert Waters to...
DAVISVILLE, WV
WHIZ

House Fire on Airport Road Causes Roof to Cave

The roof to a home caught fire and caved in on Airport Road in Zanesville, Ohio. About five fire departments were on the scene of the fire, which included Zanesville, New Concord, Perry, Wayne and Washington township. Shilo West, fire chief with Perry Township Fire Department, said the owner was...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Woman killed in Harrison County motorcycle crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that a fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon in Rumley Township. 49-year-old Darlene M. Hennis was driving a motorcycle on State Route 646. While turning on a curve, the motorcycle ran off the road and struck a guardrail, fatally injuring Hennis, who was wearing a […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Circle K offering 40 cents off gas today

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — If you are looking to save on gas today, you may want to head to your nearest Circle K. The company will be offering 40 cents off per gallon from 4-7 p.m. at participating locations that sell Circle K-branded fuel. The Glen Dale store is...
GLEN DALE, WV

