Your Radio Place
UPDATE: 3 Suspects remain on the loose after crashing a stolen vehicle in Guernsey County
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Cambridge Post of the Ohio State Patrol is continuing its search for 3 males reportedly involved in the crash of a stolen vehicle today on Hickle Road, near Banner, North of 146 and West of 821 west of the old Shenandoah riding club. The...
Your Radio Place
A Multiple Agency Search Warrant ends with the Arrest of Three Drug Suspects in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–An early morning, multi-agency search warrant netted illegal drugs and the arrest of three suspects. According to Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden, Investigators with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force (CODE) from the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and Cambridge Police Department executed a search warrant early Wednesday(Aug.31) morning.
Richmond Police Officer shot in line of duty to be taken off life support, department says
RICHMOND — Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, who was shot and wounded during a traffic stop earlier this month will be taken off of life support today, according to a release from the department. In a release, the department said despite efforts from doctors at Miami Valley Hospital, Burton’s...
Ohio crash kills 1, 3 others injured including 2-year-old
A crash in Monroe County has taken the life of a 20-year-old. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on State Route 78 near milepost 32 in Salem Township, Monroe County. Troopers say a 2010 Chevrolet Colbat was traveling west on State Route 78 when the driver traveled left of center and […]
WTAP
A Williamstown man is arrested after leading police on a chase
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Williamstown man is facing charges after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase this morning. Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer says 33-year old Zachary Lucas is charged with fleeing while driving under the influence. The charges come after an officer tried to pull over...
West Virginia man turns himself in after hitting 7-year-old Weirton boy with motorcycle
UPDATE- Charges against White are leaving the scene of an accident after causing serious bodily harm and no operators license. (WTRF) Paul White has turned himself in, according to officials in Hancock County. The Weirton man turned himself in this morning to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. The boy, Joey Green, who White hit on […]
WTOV 9
Belmont County Sheriff's Office warns of phone con taking place
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Sheriff's Office says people need to be aware of callers making demands that don't come from deputies. A caller claiming himself as a representative of the sheriff's office says there are outstanding warrants, or in the case of sex offenders, that they haven't registered properly.
WTOV 9
Arrest made in connection with homicide in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide in Jefferson County. Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr. says 37-year-old Joshua Gamble is being held in the death of 56-year-old Tina Gamble, his wife. Abdalla said charges haven't yet been filed, but Joshua Gamble...
WTAP
Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County law enforcement agencies worked together over the weekend to conduct a warrant sweep that ended with 11 arrests. Local law enforcement came together over the weekend to fight crime in Wood County all part of an effort to serve warrants of people who haven’t appeared for court.
nbc24.com
Monroe County Sheriff looking for 'person of interest' in multiple thefts
DUNDEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help identifying a person of interest who deputies say stole multiple snowmobiles and enclosed trailers from a storage facility in Dundee Township over the past 30 days. A sheriff's deputy pulled over a pickup early Sunday...
Brooke County says overdoes on the rise after 1 dead and 1 potential overdose death
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Drug overdoses are on the rise in Brooke County. Sheriff Richard Beatty says there have been several OD’s in the last two weeks alone. He says there has been at least one death with the possibility of another, pending a toxicology report. Sheriff Beatty says they made an arrest recently where […]
WDTV
Las Vegas woman sentenced for scamming elderly Harrison County woman
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Nevada woman was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for committing financial fraud against an elderly woman, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Shelly Leipham, of Las Vegas, was found guilty by a jury in April of “Wire Fraud,” “Mail Fraud,” and “Money...
5 vehicle crash on Ohio interstate involving 2 school buses, 2 medical transport vans and vehicle
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Both lanes of I-70 Eastbound are now back open after a crash involving two school buses, two medical transport vans and a vehicle. OSHP tells 7NEWS that the medical transport vans were not ambulances. They were carrying items for medical use. That crash happened at Mile Marker 219 in Belmont […]
7 kids injured after two school buses crash on Ohio Interstate; Names revealed
On August 29, 2022, at approximately 2:22pm, The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving a passenger vehicle, two school buses, and two vans on Interstate 70 near Saint Clairsville. A 2017 Subaru and a 2019 Freightliner school bus were traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 and stopped due to an […]
Investigation underway after fire at Ye Olde Traders in Triadelphia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The state Fire Marshall came in today to investigate a fire at Ye Olde Traders in Triadelphia. As of Tuesday night, there is an arson sign on the outside of the building offering a $5,000 reward. A fire broke out at the antique and collectibles store after 11 Monday night. […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Davisville man gets max sentence in drug death
PARKERSBURG — A Davisville man was given the maximum sentence for delivering fentanyl last year as well as delivery of a controlled substance that resulted in the death of a friend. Dustin Wayne Parsons, 27, 180 Ash Circle, Davisville, was sentenced before Wood County Circuit Judge Robert Waters to...
WHIZ
House Fire on Airport Road Causes Roof to Cave
The roof to a home caught fire and caved in on Airport Road in Zanesville, Ohio. About five fire departments were on the scene of the fire, which included Zanesville, New Concord, Perry, Wayne and Washington township. Shilo West, fire chief with Perry Township Fire Department, said the owner was...
Police release new details in woman’s death in Brooke County
New details have been revealed after a woman died in Beech Bottom. Brooke County Sheriff’s were interviewing a suspect in the death, but now officials say they have found no foul play. Officials state there are no injuries to the body to indicate that she was murdered. The death of the woman is still being […]
Woman killed in Harrison County motorcycle crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that a fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon in Rumley Township. 49-year-old Darlene M. Hennis was driving a motorcycle on State Route 646. While turning on a curve, the motorcycle ran off the road and struck a guardrail, fatally injuring Hennis, who was wearing a […]
WTOV 9
Circle K offering 40 cents off gas today
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — If you are looking to save on gas today, you may want to head to your nearest Circle K. The company will be offering 40 cents off per gallon from 4-7 p.m. at participating locations that sell Circle K-branded fuel. The Glen Dale store is...
