Super skinny house for sale in Canada can fit people comfortably. Take a look inside
Though they don’t hit the real estate market too often, extremely narrow houses aren’t far out of the ordinary.
There was a slender, sophisticated three-bedroom residence in Washington, D.C., that listed in July for $3.5 million. And then there was a Boston house that was built out “of spite” thanks to a family feud between brothers in 1890.
All rather narrow, and all extremely cool.
Now this detached house in Ontario, Canada, can be added to the mix.
The three-bedroom, four-bathroom residence is listed for $1.95 million.
“Great opportunity to own a rarely offered custom-built three-story detached home In Little Portugal,” the listing on Realtor.ca says. “A unique modern creation that is exceptionally durable and low maintenance. It is currently divided into three separate residential units, each with its own private entrance, but could be easy and quickly converted back to a single family home.”
Other features in the home include:
Private rooftop deck
Basement
Close to everything
Three refrigerators
The home can be “ideal for investors that are looking to generate high income through short or long term rental or simply living in the house and renting 1-2 units,” the listing says.
