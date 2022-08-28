ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super skinny house for sale in Canada can fit people comfortably. Take a look inside

By TJ Macias
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Though they don’t hit the real estate market too often, extremely narrow houses aren’t far out of the ordinary.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.ca

There was a slender, sophisticated three-bedroom residence in Washington, D.C., that listed in July for $3.5 million. And then there was a Boston house that was built out “of spite” thanks to a family feud between brothers in 1890.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.ca

All rather narrow, and all extremely cool.

Family room Screen grab from Realtor.ca

Now this detached house in Ontario, Canada, can be added to the mix.

Eating area Screen grab from Realtor.ca

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom residence is listed for $1.95 million.

Upper floor Screen grab from Realtor.ca

“Great opportunity to own a rarely offered custom-built three-story detached home In Little Portugal,” the listing on Realtor.ca says. “A unique modern creation that is exceptionally durable and low maintenance. It is currently divided into three separate residential units, each with its own private entrance, but could be easy and quickly converted back to a single family home.”

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.ca

Other features in the home include:

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.ca

  • Private rooftop deck

  • Basement

  • Close to everything

  • Three refrigerators

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.ca

The home can be “ideal for investors that are looking to generate high income through short or long term rental or simply living in the house and renting 1-2 units,” the listing says.

Balcony Screen grab from Realtor.ca

This home in Maine comes with a lighthouse — but the photos might make you uneasy

Does this ‘floating’ home have ‘house on the rocks vibes?’ Zillow Gone Wild says yes

#Canada
Miami Herald

