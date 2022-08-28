ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Thursday Tips

Maria Branwell can secure Group Three glory in the Ire-Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury. Winner of her first two starts for David O'Meara, including the Listed National Stakes, she has perhaps not quite hit the expected heights following her fine third in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot back in June.
SPORTS
SkySports

Friday Tips

Al Marmar was a massive eyecatcher last time out and rates a good bet in the Chapel Down Classified Stakes at Ascot on Friday. Trained by Andrew Balding, he is the only three-year-old in a field of six but the 5lb weight-for-age allowance really comes in handy at this late stage of the season. Al Marmar was late out at two, having just the one run in November but made no mistake next time out in January at Lingfield when winning by six lengths.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Cowell
Person
Roger Varian
SkySports

Kerry to be without All-Ireland winner Jack Savage for 2023 season

Kerry are set to be without All-Ireland winner Jack Savage for the 2023 campaign. The Kerins O'Rahillys club man is moving to Dubai for work, and therefore will be unavailable for Jack O'Connor's panel next season. Savage, who scored 1-5 for the Tralee club in their Kerry Club Championship semi-final...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Year Old Trophy#Ripon#Sky Sports Racing#Richmond Stakes#Royal Scotsman#Group Two#Goodwood#Irish Champion#Bolt Action#Curragh
SkySports

Frazer Clarke: Being hit by a 300lb opponent might be bad, but the 'red hot' pressure of the fathers' race is worse

Being punched by an opponent who weighs more than 300lbs might seem intimidating, but for Frazer Clarke it was nothing compared to his daughter's sports day. Clarke is used to being under scrutiny. He was the GB Boxing team captain at the Olympic Games, won a super-heavyweight bronze medal in Tokyo and made his professional debut on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook pay-per-view bill.
COMBAT SPORTS
SkySports

Cardiff City 1-2 Luton Town: Hatters hold on to beat Bluebirds

Luton's habit of winning in south Wales continued as the Hatters triumphed 2-1 at Cardiff. Luke Freeman and Gabriel Osho scored second-half goals as Luton and their Rhondda-born manager Nathan Jones won in this part of the world for the fourth time since February. Romaine Sawyers gave Cardiff hope by...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

England Red Roses: Simon Middleton names match-day squad to play USA

England's encounter with the Eagles is their opening Summer Nations Series encounter on September 3. The team will then host Wales on September 14. The Red Roses will then head to New Zealand next month for the World Cup as tournament favourites. England are on a 23-game unbeaten run -...
RUGBY
SkySports

Blackpool 0-1 Blackburn Rovers: Ben Brereton Diaz hits winner at Bloomfield Road

Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz impressed hugely ahead of transfer deadline day as his clinical strike secured a 1-0 win at Blackpool in the Championship. Diaz, who has been strongly linked with a move away from Rovers before the window closes on Thursday, struck the game's only goal in the 16th minute.
SOCCER
SkySports

England name unchanged squad for South Africa Test series decider

England men have named an unchanged squad for the LV= Insurance third Test versus South Africa at the Kia Oval starting on Thursday 8 September. After storming home to a day three victory in the second Test, winning by an innings and 85 runs, Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have remained confident in their side.
WORLD
SkySports

DP World Tour: Ross McGowan sets pace at Made in HimmerLand after low-scoring round in Denmark

McGowan, who has missed the cut in nine of his last 11 starts, carded an eagle and seven birdies on his way to a nine-under 62 at HimmerLand Golf and Spa Resort. The two-time DP World Tour winner holds a narrow advantage over a five-way tie for second, with Scotland's Ewen Ferguson and England's Matthew Southgate joined by Justin Walters, Rasmus Hojgaard and Marcus Helligkilde on eight under.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy