Maria Branwell can secure Group Three glory in the Ire-Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury. Winner of her first two starts for David O'Meara, including the Listed National Stakes, she has perhaps not quite hit the expected heights following her fine third in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot back in June.
Al Marmar was a massive eyecatcher last time out and rates a good bet in the Chapel Down Classified Stakes at Ascot on Friday. Trained by Andrew Balding, he is the only three-year-old in a field of six but the 5lb weight-for-age allowance really comes in handy at this late stage of the season. Al Marmar was late out at two, having just the one run in November but made no mistake next time out in January at Lingfield when winning by six lengths.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: The Queen's Naval College looks to get off the mark at Lingfield on Wednesday
The live action continues to come thick and fast on Sky Sports Racing with three Flat meetings and an evening jumps card to enjoy on Wednesday. 3.00 Lingfield - Naval College battles Treble Joy in warm Novice event. Her Majesty The Queen will be hoping to add another winner to...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Racing League and French Group Three action on stellar Thursday!
5.30 Windsor - Wales & The West set for big night. The winners in Week Three had to be Wales & The West, as they clawed back what looked like an unassailable London & The South lead, and now trail by just a point as we head to Windsor. The...
Rossa Ryan: Young jockey leaving Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing after contract is terminated by mutual consent
Rossa Ryan says leaving his role as retained rider for Amo Racing is a "difficult decision" after the young jockey’s contract was terminated by mutual consent. The Irishman's future appeared up in air when his name did not appear as booked for a number of horses for Amo - run by football agent Kia Joorabchian - in August.
The Hundred: Northern Superchargers inflict rare defeat on Southern Brave but fail to secure knockout stages place
Southern Brave suffered their first defeat of the women's Hundred, losing by 20 runs to Northern Superchargers to leave their hopes of direct qualification to Saturday's final in jeopardy. Story of the match. Laura Wolvaardt's continued run of fine form saw her score 50 off 35 balls as the Superchargers'...
Kerry to be without All-Ireland winner Jack Savage for 2023 season
Kerry are set to be without All-Ireland winner Jack Savage for the 2023 campaign. The Kerins O'Rahillys club man is moving to Dubai for work, and therefore will be unavailable for Jack O'Connor's panel next season. Savage, who scored 1-5 for the Tralee club in their Kerry Club Championship semi-final...
The Hundred: Manchester Originals secure Eliminator spot after beating Oval Invincibles
Josh Little's five-wicket haul and a half-century from Wayne Madsen earned Manchester Originals a spot in the men's Hundred eliminator with a six-wicket victory over Oval Invincibles. Story of the match. Both sides knew victory would see them into a clash with London Spirit on Friday for the right to...
The Hundred: Oval Invincibles reach final with victory over Manchester Originals
Oval Invincibles qualified for the women's final of The Hundred in style, racking up the highest score of this year's competition as they brushed aside the Manchester Originals by 32 runs at Emirates Old Trafford. Story of the match. The Invincibles' score of 163-2 was powered by an unbeaten 79...
Worcester Warriors: Steve Diamond '100 per cent confident' club can finish Gallagher Premiership season
HM Revenue & Customs have frozen the Warriors' finances in their pursuit of unpaid tax and it was only confirmed on Wednesday they would be able to meet the August payroll due that same day. As of Thursday evening, only a number of staff had received their wages because of...
Frazer Clarke: Being hit by a 300lb opponent might be bad, but the 'red hot' pressure of the fathers' race is worse
Being punched by an opponent who weighs more than 300lbs might seem intimidating, but for Frazer Clarke it was nothing compared to his daughter's sports day. Clarke is used to being under scrutiny. He was the GB Boxing team captain at the Olympic Games, won a super-heavyweight bronze medal in Tokyo and made his professional debut on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook pay-per-view bill.
Cardiff City 1-2 Luton Town: Hatters hold on to beat Bluebirds
Luton's habit of winning in south Wales continued as the Hatters triumphed 2-1 at Cardiff. Luke Freeman and Gabriel Osho scored second-half goals as Luton and their Rhondda-born manager Nathan Jones won in this part of the world for the fourth time since February. Romaine Sawyers gave Cardiff hope by...
England Red Roses: Simon Middleton names match-day squad to play USA
England's encounter with the Eagles is their opening Summer Nations Series encounter on September 3. The team will then host Wales on September 14. The Red Roses will then head to New Zealand next month for the World Cup as tournament favourites. England are on a 23-game unbeaten run -...
Blackpool 0-1 Blackburn Rovers: Ben Brereton Diaz hits winner at Bloomfield Road
Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz impressed hugely ahead of transfer deadline day as his clinical strike secured a 1-0 win at Blackpool in the Championship. Diaz, who has been strongly linked with a move away from Rovers before the window closes on Thursday, struck the game's only goal in the 16th minute.
England name unchanged squad for South Africa Test series decider
England men have named an unchanged squad for the LV= Insurance third Test versus South Africa at the Kia Oval starting on Thursday 8 September. After storming home to a day three victory in the second Test, winning by an innings and 85 runs, Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have remained confident in their side.
DP World Tour: Ross McGowan sets pace at Made in HimmerLand after low-scoring round in Denmark
McGowan, who has missed the cut in nine of his last 11 starts, carded an eagle and seven birdies on his way to a nine-under 62 at HimmerLand Golf and Spa Resort. The two-time DP World Tour winner holds a narrow advantage over a five-way tie for second, with Scotland's Ewen Ferguson and England's Matthew Southgate joined by Justin Walters, Rasmus Hojgaard and Marcus Helligkilde on eight under.
Eddie Jones: Cohesion and planning key for England's 2023 Rugby World Cup preparations for France
Eddie Jones has stressed cohesion and planning will be central to England's 2023 Rugby World Cup tilt in France, as the squad prepare for autumn Tests with camps in London and Jersey. England begin their preparations for the Autumn Nations Series with a short training camp in October. Jones' squad...
