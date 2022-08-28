Al Marmar was a massive eyecatcher last time out and rates a good bet in the Chapel Down Classified Stakes at Ascot on Friday. Trained by Andrew Balding, he is the only three-year-old in a field of six but the 5lb weight-for-age allowance really comes in handy at this late stage of the season. Al Marmar was late out at two, having just the one run in November but made no mistake next time out in January at Lingfield when winning by six lengths.

