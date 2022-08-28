ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, MI

‘Juvenile’ Arrested After Girl, 10, Found Slain in Abandoned Lot

Police have arrested a juvenile in connection with the homicide of a 10-year-old girl who was found dead just hours after being reported missing, authorities said. The search for Na’Mylah J. Turner-Moore, of Saginaw, Michigan, began after she was reported missing on Tuesday evening. Her body was then found in an abandoned lot on the same block from where she disappeared just a few hours later. Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter said police arrested a juvenile male in connection with the killing on Wednesday morning. Vetter did not disclose the boy’s age or his connection to Turner-Moore, and she could not say how the victim was killed. She added that no other suspect is believed to be at large.Read it at MLive
SAGINAW, MI
Stepbrother Charged in Saginaw Girl’s Death

A juvenile suspect arrested in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl in Saginaw Tuesday was her stepbrother. Jameion Peterson, 14, was arraigned on a charge of open murder Wednesday, and is being charged as an adult. Police found the body of Na’Mylah Turner-Moore in a vacant lot near...
SAGINAW, MI
Step-brother of 10-year-old in Saginaw charged with her murder

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The step-brother of a 10-year-old girl found dead in Saginaw on Tuesday has been charged with her murder. Police say 14-year-old Jameion Peterson was arraigned on one count of open murder in connection with the death of his step-sister, Na’Mylah Turner-Moore. Peterson remained in custody...
SAGINAW, MI
Two Saginaw police officers arraigned following traffic stop caught on camera

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is charging two Saginaw police officers in connection to a traffic stop that happened earlier this year. In a video obtained by TV5 of the alleged incident that happened on March 28, a state police trooper is shown hitting a handcuffed suspect. Two Saginaw police officers helped with the traffic stop that was conducted by Michigan State Police.
SAGINAW, MI
Juvenile Arrested in Death of Saginaw Girl

Michigan State Police have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl Tuesday in Saginaw. Investigators found the girl’s body in a vacant lot near S. 12th and Annesley Streets, after she had been reported missing from a home in the 800 block of S. 12th Street.
SAGINAW, MI
Juvenile suspect in Saginaw child's death in custody

A juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a child in Saginaw, Michigan State Police said. Officials said they are not releasing any further information about the victim or the suspect at this time. The investigation continues. On Tuesday, state police said they were investigating the...
SAGINAW, MI
Juvenile suspect arrested in homicide of 10-year-old Saginaw girl who had been reported missing

SAGINAW, MI — Police have made an arrest in the homicide of a Saginaw girl who was reported missing, then found slain hours later near her house. Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter confirmed at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, police arrested a juvenile male in connection with the killing. She could not divulge the suspect’s age or his connection to the victim.
SAGINAW, MI
Saginaw man feels police before crashing into train

SAGINAW, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is in custody after leading police on a chase before crashing into a train on Monday.According to Michigan State Police, troopers were attempting to pull the suspect over in the area of 12th and Annesley streets in Saginaw. The man fled the scene but eventually struck a moving train a few streets away. The vehicle was dragged by the train for a short distance before coming free. When troopers searched the suspect's vehicle, they found a stolen handgun and an undisclosed amount of suspected crack cocaine.The suspect, only described as a 50 year-old man, is in the Saginaw County Jail on charges of felony weapons, possession of suspected crack cocaine, resisting and obstructing arrest and fleeing and eluding police.
SAGINAW, MI
Further Details Emerge in Bay County Officer Involved Shooting

The Bay County Sheriff’s Department has provided additional information about an officer involved shooting that occurred Sunday in Bangor Township. Police were dispatched to the Bangor Downs Townhouses around 3:25 a.m. for a report of shots fired in an apartment. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman had been shot to death and an 18-year-old Midland man still at the residence. Police say the man threatened deputies with a handgun. One deputy shot the suspect, then rendered medical aid. However, the suspect died of his injuries at a local hospital.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Genesee County Man Arraigned in Death of Toddler Son

A Mount Morris Township man with a history of violence and abuse is in the Genesee County Jail for killing his toddler son. 39-year-old Michael Butler was arraigned yesterday on charges of felony murder, child abuse, concealing the death of an individual, and aggravated domestic violence. Prosecutors say Butler killed his 16-month-old son, Chaos McCarthy, and left his body in a ditch off N. Morrish Rd. in Montrose Township last Thursday. A nearby resident discovered the boy’s body. The body was found with a fractured skull, the likely cause of the boy’s death.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Suspect in Isabella County fatal hit-and-run released pending further investigation

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — The suspect in a recent fatal hit-and-run in Isabella County has been released from jail as investigators continue their probe into the matter. The morning of Aug. 25, the body of an elderly woman was found in a ditch on Weidman Road east of Gilmore Road in Nottawa Township, having apparently been there for several hours. She had apparently been struck by a vehicle and fatally injured.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Police searching for retail fraud suspect

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect of a retail fraud case. Police said the incident happened at the Mt. Pleasant Hobby Lobby about 11:27 a.m. on Aug. 2. The suspect is a woman in her late...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Police investigating Bay County police involved-shooting

An incident at Bangor Downs Townhomes near Bay City led to a woman's death and then a deadly officer-involved shooting early Sunday. Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Bay County. Police found a woman dead at the scene when they arrived. Investigators say a male suspect confronted police, which led to...
BAY COUNTY, MI
Missing juvenile related to homicide investigation in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the murder of a 10-year-old girl in Saginaw on Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police say the girl was reported missing around 6:15 a.m. from a residence in the 800 block of 12th Street. A short time later, the girl's body was located in an empty lot near the intersection of 12th and Anneseley streets.
SAGINAW, MI
Power Knocked Out in Saginaw Township Following Crash

A crash in Saginaw Township has knocked out power to more than 1,500 residents and businesses. The crash occurred at State and Hemmeter around 6:20 Thursday morning. Emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash, with at least one person suffering injuries. The crash also knocked down power lines. Consumers Energy reports 1,535 customers in the area between Broackway, Court and Weiss streets are without power.
SAGINAW, MI
Saginaw girl found slain hours after being reported missing

SAGINAW, MI — Hours after being reported missing, a Saginaw girl has been found dead on the city’s East Side, the victim of an apparent homicide. The girl was reported missing about 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from a home in the 800 block of South 12th Street, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter. During a search of the area, police found the girl’s body in an abandoned, overgrown lot on the same block, near the corner of South 12th and Annesley streets, Vetter said.
SAGINAW, MI
