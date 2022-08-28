ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Angola, LA
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

DEMCO: Lawsuit possible if agreement cannot be reached with CLECO

GREENWELL SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The DEMCO Board of Directors announced a dispute with their wholesale power supplier, Cleco Power, over fuel cost charges. DEMCO said in a message to members Wednesday that the dispute is based on an audit performed to check fuel charges in 2019, 2020, and 2021. The power plant that Cleco Power operated, the Dolet Hills Power Station in Mansfield, closed at end of 2021, according to DEMCO.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

La. officials report 2,033 new COVID cases, 5 deaths since Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), a total of 2,033 new coronavirus cases and five COVID-related deaths have occurred in the state since Tuesday, August 30. The majority of the new infection cases appear to be in Louisiana’s Northwest region and are...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

DOTD: Inspection of Sunshine Bridge complete

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — State transportation officials say the Sunshine Bridge inspection is complete after a crack was discovered. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said there are no more travel restrictions now that repairs are done. Repairs were completed one day ahead of schedule on Aug. 27.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
brproud.com

15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase

PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
PLATTENVILLE, LA
John Bel Edwards
Bill Cassidy
brproud.com

How to make these 3 popular comfort foods healthier

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – While the Deep South is recognized for its soulful comfort foods, Louisiana stands out for its Creole-Cajun take on traditional favorites and recipes that are unique to the Bayou State. But according to some statistics, Louisiana has a higher rate of diseases of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

See photo of ‘huge’ goldfish found in Lake Erie

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Division of Wildlife is reminding pet fish owners not to release their aquarium fish into state waters, since they can harm native fish species. Technicians found what appears to be a foot-long goldfish during a fish survey this month on Lake Erie...
FAIRPORT HARBOR, OH
brproud.com

Road rage leads to the arrest of Louisiana man for allegedly putting gun at driver, authorities say

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 18, 2022, around 6:54 PM, Louisiana State Police received a BOLO alert for a maroon Honda CRV that was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 at milepost 106 in Ouachita Parish, La. According to authorities, the first caller advised troopers that the vehicle drove in front of their vehicle and brake checked them multiple times, forcing them off the roadway.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA

