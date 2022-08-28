Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
WATCH: Groundbreaking ceremony for new Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will join Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary Jimmy Le Blanc and other elected officials for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women (LCIW), which was destroyed by the flood of 2016. The new facility...
brproud.com
New women’s state prison breaks ground six years after destroyed by flood
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- A plan six years in the making. A new women’s prison will be the beginning of the end of temporary housing for many female inmates in Louisiana. “It was August ‘16 when we had the second big flood of 2016,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
brproud.com
Over 1,200 signatures collected to stop Gov. Edwards’ plan to transfer juveniles to Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Advocates rallied at the Capitol steps to stop juveniles from transferring to the state prison, Angola. Youth justice advocates started their rally at the Office of Juvenile Justice and trailed all the way to the state Capitol steps to deliver the message that no child belongs at Angola, an adult prison.
brproud.com
La. Dept. of Children and Family Services to face additional questioning Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) will face more questioning from state officials on Tuesday, Sept. 6 as the agency faces legal action after the overdose death of a two-year-old child. The agency is scheduled to meet with the Senate Committee...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
DEMCO: Lawsuit possible if agreement cannot be reached with CLECO
GREENWELL SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The DEMCO Board of Directors announced a dispute with their wholesale power supplier, Cleco Power, over fuel cost charges. DEMCO said in a message to members Wednesday that the dispute is based on an audit performed to check fuel charges in 2019, 2020, and 2021. The power plant that Cleco Power operated, the Dolet Hills Power Station in Mansfield, closed at end of 2021, according to DEMCO.
brproud.com
La. officials report 2,033 new COVID cases, 5 deaths since Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), a total of 2,033 new coronavirus cases and five COVID-related deaths have occurred in the state since Tuesday, August 30. The majority of the new infection cases appear to be in Louisiana’s Northwest region and are...
brproud.com
DOTD: Inspection of Sunshine Bridge complete
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — State transportation officials say the Sunshine Bridge inspection is complete after a crack was discovered. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said there are no more travel restrictions now that repairs are done. Repairs were completed one day ahead of schedule on Aug. 27.
brproud.com
15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
RELATED PEOPLE
brproud.com
DEMCO customers call electricity prices ‘outrageous’ as potential lawsuit looms
GREENWELL SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Customers are outraged about high electricity prices from DEMCO. But DEMCO is saying another power company is responsible. “This is outrageous,” said Petra Hebert, a DEMCO customer. Hebert has been a DEMCO customer for 15 years and she said she’s never seen her...
brproud.com
How to make these 3 popular comfort foods healthier
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – While the Deep South is recognized for its soulful comfort foods, Louisiana stands out for its Creole-Cajun take on traditional favorites and recipes that are unique to the Bayou State. But according to some statistics, Louisiana has a higher rate of diseases of the...
brproud.com
See photo of ‘huge’ goldfish found in Lake Erie
FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Division of Wildlife is reminding pet fish owners not to release their aquarium fish into state waters, since they can harm native fish species. Technicians found what appears to be a foot-long goldfish during a fish survey this month on Lake Erie...
brproud.com
Road rage leads to the arrest of Louisiana man for allegedly putting gun at driver, authorities say
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 18, 2022, around 6:54 PM, Louisiana State Police received a BOLO alert for a maroon Honda CRV that was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 at milepost 106 in Ouachita Parish, La. According to authorities, the first caller advised troopers that the vehicle drove in front of their vehicle and brake checked them multiple times, forcing them off the roadway.
Comments / 0