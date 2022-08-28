ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

NH man arrested for allegedly hiding camera in a beach bathroom

By Scott Tetreault, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
Sanibel, FL — A New Hampshire man faces charges after a video camera was found in a recently installed fire alarm on the wall of a family restroom at a public beach in Sanibel Florida.

The recording device was discovered in late July.

Enough evidence was collected during the investigation to charge Dana Alan Caruso, 58 of New Hampshire.

On August 19th, Caruso was arrested at Chicago’s O’Hare airport. The arrest warrant lists several felony and misdemeanor charges for Caruso.

He awaits extradition back to Florida.

The Sanibel Police Chief is asking residents and patrons who may have used the family restrooms in late July to contact his staff.

According to the police press release, “The person who installed this video camera to capture unsuspecting patrons using the family restroom will be brought to justice,” says Chief William Dalton.

“I ask that anyone who used the family restroom facilities at Bowman’s Beach Park on July 28th to contact Detective John Eicher by calling 239-472-3111. We would like to identify victims of this crime so additional charges against the suspect can considered.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

