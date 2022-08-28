Adams is expected to move around the defensive formation again in 2022, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Head coach Pete Carroll has signaled that the defense is expected to use more three-safety formations in 2022, and that could bode well for Adams, who thrives in the box. The Seahawks didn't replace Bobby Wagner, who left in free agency, and an unproven Cody Barton is the next man up. However, the team will likely push Adams to the box often where he's a skilled run-stuffer and pass-rusher. Through 24 games with the Seahawks, Adams has 170 tackles (115 solo) and 9.5 sacks.

