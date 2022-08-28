Read full article on original website
Report: The blockbuster trade Lakers discussed with Pacers before Talen Horton-Tucker deal
The roster churn is alive and well in Los Angeles. The first domino has fallen after the Los Angeles Lakers shipped out Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz for Patrick Beverley. Both the Lakers and Jazz acquired players who fit their timelines better, the former focused on returning to contention and the […] The post Report: The blockbuster trade Lakers discussed with Pacers before Talen Horton-Tucker deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor
Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Stephen Curry’s blunt message to fellow NBA stars ahead of 2022-23 season
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had some sage advice for his fellow NBA players in their recent private run. Joining the Rico Hines Basketball camp alongside a number of NBA stars–including Trae Young, Scottie Barnes and Cade Cunningham–Curry spoke about the importance of such activities and how his younger peers can learn from it.
‘I think he’s out of the league’: Lakers star Russell Westbrook slapped with brutally harsh reality by Bill Simmons
The arrival of Patrick Beverley with the Los Angeles Lakers can’t bode well for Russell Westbrook. Despite the fact that the Lakers seem to be implying that a backcourt tandem between these two arch-rivals could actually work, all signs are pointing to the notion that Russ could be on his way out of Hollywood sooner rather than later.
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley gets honest on report he’s ‘been in contact’ with Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers are without a doubt one of the most high-profile teams in all of sports. As such, being a new member of the squad does take a bit of getting used to. Just ask new Lakers recruit Patrick Beverley. The 34-year-old recently took to Twitter to express...
Montrezl Harrell receives huge update on felony drug charge just ahead of 2022-23 NBA season
Montrezl Harrell’s 2022 offseason has been quite tumultuous. Harrell was arrested in June on felony drug charges, which seemingly cast some doubt on his status for the upcoming season. Making matters worse, Harrell wasn’t on a team yet either after failing to find a suitor early on in free agency.
‘F—-n’ ruined basketball for me’: YouTube superstar reveals how Sixers star James Harden DM’d his girl
Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden has been in his fair share of controversy through the years. This time around, however, he’s being dragged into a brand new one after YouTube superstar SteveWillDoIt, aka Stephen Deleonardis, dropped a massive truth bomb about the former league MVP sliding into Steve’s girlfriend’s DM’s.
Lakers star LeBron James, Michael Jordan won’t be pleased with Julius Erving’s bold GOAT claim
Right now, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is making a run at Michael Jordan’s GOAT title. In fact, more than a few folks out there will argue that The King has already surpassed MJ as the greatest player of all time. This isn’t the case for Hall of...
Details of Knicks’ final trade offer for Donovan Mitchell before Cavs deal
The Donovan Mitchell trade saga came to a close on Thursday, as the Cleveland Cavaliers wound up being the winners of the sweepstakes. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski noted that the Cavaliers shipped off three players, three unprotected first-round picks, and two pick swaps to the Utah Jazz for the versatile scorer. The Knicks were heavily linked […] The post Details of Knicks’ final trade offer for Donovan Mitchell before Cavs deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carmelo Anthony, Lakers appear headed for a divorce
The Los Angeles Lakers have some question marks when it comes to their point guard situation after recently acquiring Patrick Beverley and forcing him to co-exist with Russell Westbrook. But Westbrook’s not the only remnant from the previous year having his place on the team in question going into next season. Carmelo Anthony, who played a pretty significant role for the Lakers last season, remains unsigned as the 2022-23 season draws closer.
Cleveland Cavaliers new 2023 NBA Finals odds after blockbuster Donovan Mitchell trade
Former Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday afternoon. Let’s take a look at the updated NBA Finals odds brought to you by FanDuel. As the NFL and college football season are approaching, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski decided to drop a bomb for...
Warriors sign former Clippers lottery pick to training camp flier
All signs still point to the tax-paying Golden State Warriors carrying 14 players on their active roster in 2022-23. With Andre Iguodala still mulling his playing future as the regular season fast approaches, general manager Bob Myers has brought in a former lottery pick to potentially fill his roster spot.
Collin Sexton agrees to 4-year, $72 million deal with Utah as part of Donovan Mitchell trade
The NBA world was turned upside down once again Thursday with yet another massive trade. Once again, it involved the Utah Jazz. This time, they sent All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. In return, they landed Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, two picks swaps and three unprotected first round picks. In order […] The post Collin Sexton agrees to 4-year, $72 million deal with Utah as part of Donovan Mitchell trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grading Donovan Mitchell blockbuster trade haul Jazz received from Cavs
The Utah Jazz have had quite the offseason. First, they traded All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for an unprecedented package of picks. On Thursday, the Jazz agreed to trade Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Similarly, they landed a huge haul for the All-Star guard. In return,...
RUMOR: Lakers in contact with at least 5 teams about Russell Westbrook trade
Despite the Los Angeles Lakers’ attempts to try and offload Russell Westbrook this summer, the harsh reality is that the market for the former league MVP is as dry as it has ever been. You can’t blame the Lakers for a lack of effort, though. According to NBA...
Cam Reddish fires back at reports he wants trade
A report surfaced on Thursday from Marc Berman of The New York Post stating that New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish wants a trade, with the Los Angeles Lakers one of the teams interested in the former Duke standout. Shortly after the news surfaced, Reddish himself set the record straight.
Knicks fans react to missing out on Donovan Mitchell after shocking trade to Cavs
Donovan Mitchell’s tenure with the Utah Jazz has reportedly come to a close. But the electric star guard isn’t heading back home to the New York Knicks, his presumed destination ever since news broke in July that Utah was looking to trade him. The Cleveland Cavaliers came out of nowhere to win the Mitchell sweepstakes, […] The post Knicks fans react to missing out on Donovan Mitchell after shocking trade to Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaq doubles down on Charles Barkley’s ‘abject failure’ comments on Nets’ Kevin Durant
After a tumultuous offseason spent asking the front office for a trade, Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant just couldn’t catch a break. It’s clear that Durant just doesn’t command respect from some NBA legends. Only a week after being called by Barkley as an “abject failure”...
Jazz’s monster draft pick haul through 2029 after trading Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell
The Utah Jazz are officially beginning to tank. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are now both gone — being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively — and other veterans like Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gay can’t be too far behind.
‘They make me sick’: Stephen A Smith’s predictably rips Knicks apart after losing out on Donovan Mitchell
You just know that Stephen A Smith was going to come out with a passionate tirade against the New York Knicks once news broke that the Utah Jazz have agreed to trade Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith’s Knicks were always the favorites to land Mitchell, but in the end, New York failed to land the All-Star shooting guard.
