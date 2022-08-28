Read full article on original website
Two migrants injured when they tried to escape motel room they were being held inside
SAN ANTONIO — Federal investigators could take over a possible human smuggling case that happened on Wednesday late afternoon. Police responded to the 8700 block of S. Presa for reports of a shooting in progress. Officials said a group of migrants tried to escape the motel where they were being held, and were chased down by someone in a truck when they tried to leave the room.
Suspect in immigrant truck smuggling death that killed 53 denied bond
SAN ANTONIO — One of the suspects accused in the deadly human smuggling attempt on the city's southwest side appeared in court Wednesday. Christian Martinez, 28, had a hearing on a motion for reconsideration of his bond, which the judge ended up denying. Martinez has been charged in the...
Police looking for teen who shot woman in Leon Valley
SAN ANTONIO — Police responded to Evers Road on Tuesday where a woman was shot while sitting her car. Leon Valley Police said the call came in just before 6:30 p.m. They were told a woman was shot in the neck and thumb at point blank range while sitting in her vehicle.
SAPD catches up to suspect in Tuesday motel shooting, himself mysteriously injured
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police swarmed a northwest-side Motel 6 Tuesday evening and discovered a man who had been shot—and who may have been involved in an earlier shooting nearby, according to authorities. SAPD officials tell KENS 5 the unidentified man could be seen on video firing...
Accident involving VIA bus sends at least one to the hospital
SAN ANTONIO — A part of Wurzbach on the northwest side was closed after a multi-vehicle crash involving a VIA bus Wednesday morning. Police say it happened around 7:34 a.m. at Wurzbach and Cairo. Officials said a sedan was traveling east on Wurzbach the wrong direction and crashed into...
Fire causes $10,000 in damages to westside property
SAN ANTONIO — A fire burned through a home on San Antonio's west side overnight. It happened just after 1 a.m. on South San Augustine Avenue. Officials say the fire began in a shed behind the home, then quickly spread to the back of the home. Thankfully, the house...
Fire destroys abandoned commercial downtown building
SAN ANTONIO — A single-story abandoned building downtown was destroyed by a fire overnight. It happened around 3:25 a.m. on the 100 block of E. Quincy St. near Navarro St. Firefighters responded for reports of a commercial structure fire with heavy smoke coming from the windows. Crews had to...
O'Connor graduate killed by suspected drunk driver on the side of a Fort Worth highway
SAN ANTONIO — An O'Connor High School graduate and former Texas Wesleyan football player was killed in an accident in Fort Worth Saturday night. Fort Worth police said Charles Trammell, III, was out of his vehicle on the side of an Interstate 30 ramp after possibly being involved in a minor accident with another driver. A third car hit one of the other cars, causing Trammell to fall off the bridge.
'It was frantic' | Suspected migrants hit by a truck after escaping stash house at a Southside motel
SAN ANTONIO — In a suspected case of human trafficking, four migrants were trying to escape after being held against their will at a Southside motel. San Antonio Police are searching for the two suspects who chased the migrants in a black truck. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday...
BCSO investigating possible murder after body found at fireworks stand in far west Bexar County
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible murder after a body was found inside a car in the parking lot of a far west side fireworks stand around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. BCSO responded to the Mr. W Fireworks stand located at the...
Kitchen fire damages home being rented out as Airbnb near JBSA-Lackland
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters say a kitchen fire is to blame for a fire that damaged a home on the west side near JBSA-Lackland that was being rented out as an Airbnb to some folks in town for their son's graduation. It happened around 9 a.m. on the 5400...
'Officer in trouble' | Security guard attacked at Shops at Rivercenter
SAN ANTONIO — A man caught walking through the Shops at Rivercenter mall after hours caused enough problems for a security guard, that police were called in for back-up. Police received an "officer in trouble" call just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday evening. Officers say the man attacked the guard.
Four men hold teen at ransom, charged with aggravated kidnapping SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Four men kidnapped a teenager and held him at random, according to the San Antonio Police Department. On Tuesday, SAPD received a call from a worried family member who said the teen never returned after going outside. The relative also a received a call stating that the victim had been taken and would not be returned unless the suspects got money. Failure to pay would result in the victim being harmed.
Possible home invasion leaves one man dead, another injured
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and another injured after a possible home invasion on the southeast side of town Sunday night. It happened around 9:37 p.m. on the 4000 block of East Southcross. When officers arrived at the location, they found a man in his 20s with...
'We're being invaded': Neighbors make a stink over toilet stench
SAN ANTONIO — 89-year-old Doloris "Mama Dee" Williams said in the 1940s at her childhood home, they would sit on the porch and count the different colored cars that passed as a game. She said she would like to sit outside now and enjoy the evenings and wave to...
Man shot while walking home, victim tells police
SAN ANTONIO — A man who had recently moved into his west side home was shot while walking home Monday night, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2200 block of San Luis for a reported shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Woman found shot in the head after argument with man, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head after police say she was arguing with a man on the south side of town. It happened around 9:00 a.m. Saturday on the 3000 block of Ivy Ridge Lane. Officers were dispatched to the location...
Man shot in arm by suspect in unknown vehicle, family says it's ongoing family feud
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the arm late Saturday night in what police say might have been a possible road rage incident. It happened around 11:18 p.m. on the 100 block of orphan St. on the city's east side. Police say the 46-year-old man was driving...
A San Antonio family is seeking an investigation after relative was released from Bexar County jail with broken leg
SAN ANTONIO — A family is calling for an internal affairs investigation at the Bexar County Jail. A 46-year-old woman, who is mentally and physically disabled, was arrested for assault. However, her charges were later dropped. Stephanie Staubitz spent 14 days locked up. The family says she didn't have...
SAPD looking for man who stabbed two people after fight on River Walk
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspects responsible in a River Walk stabbing. Police say on July 23 just before 6 a.m., the victim had gotten into a fight in the 200 block of East Houston street. After the fight, the victim and another person were walking away and the suspect followed them.
