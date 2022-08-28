Read full article on original website
Cowboys Running Back Reportedly Released On Tuesday
It is cutdown day around the NFL. All 32 teams must release 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET. Like the rest of the league, the Dallas Cowboys are busy this morning. Their most recent transaction involved designating running back Aaron Shampklin and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart as waived/injured. Both players suffered...
Bucs Released Tom Brady's Good Friend On Tuesday
The Tampa Bay Bucs let go of one of Tom Brady's closest teammates on Tuesday. Per NFL reporter Dov Kleiman via Greg Auman, "Bucs cut QB and Tom Brady BFF, Ryan Griffin." Adding that the team "Also cut LB Genard Avery, Safety Nolan Turner, Kicker Jose Borregales and DL Benning Potoa'e."
The Saints Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback
The New Orleans Saints cut 2021 fourth-round pick Ian Book ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. While he's off the team for now, the former Notre Dame quarterback is reportedly viewed as a practice squad target if he clears waivers later this week. After an outstanding collegiate career with the...
Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade
On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning
The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
Fans Suspect Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Are Having Marriage Trouble
The rumor mill is churning over Tom Brady’s mysterious, 11-day disappearance from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp this month. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champ, was absent from the camp from Aug. 11–22, during which time he was reportedly dealing with a personal issue. Now social media...
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts
The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers, Vikings Have Agreed To A Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their offensive line depth with a trade on Tuesday afternoon. Pittsburgh sent a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis. Davis had signed with the Vikings this offseason after spending five years with the Miami Dolphins.
Cooper Rush released by Cowboys, does not go through waivers
The Dallas Cowboys released QB Cooper Rush on Tuesday. (Todd Archer on Twitter) With both Rush and Will Grier being released, Dak Prescott is the only quarterback on the 53-man roster. However, it is likely that both Rush and Grier will rejoin the team once Week 1 rolls around, either in the form of the practice squad or as Prescott's backup. Rush not going through waivers means that Dallas can make their decision on him sooner, while Grier will have to make it through waivers before the team can attempt to retain him. This is something to monitor in the coming days.
Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
Jerry Jones Confirms Cowboys' Replacement For Tyron Smith
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating blow to their offensive line last week, as Tyron Smith went down with an avulsion fracture. While on 105.3 The Fan this week, Jerry Jones revealed who'll replace the All-Pro offensive tackle. Jones said it's "safe to say" rookie Tyler Smith will be the...
Cowboys Cut 2 WRs; Jerry Jones Provides 'If' on Michael Gallup Rehab
Jones cast some light on Gallup's injury progression with a championship-level hypothetical Tuesday.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Anonymous personnel coach: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb 'might get 200 targets the way things are shaping up'
The Dallas Cowboys traded away four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in March. Michael Gallup is currently the No. 2 wide receiver on Dallas' depth chart but is coming back from a torn ACL suffered at the end of last season. Newcomer James Washington is also currently...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Reacts To Brother's Team Signing Former Bengals Player
Prior to Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, the Cincinnati Bengals released wide receiver Kendric Pryor. On Wednesday, it was announced that he was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ironically enough, Pryor will go from learning under Bengals head coach Zac Taylor to working alongside Taylor's brother, Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor.
Colts to release RB Phillip Lindsay
Phillip Lindsay faced a crowded running back room in Indianapolis, and will now look to find a home elsewhere. The Colts are releasing the veteran, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (on Twitter). The 28-year-old enjoyed an historic start to his career with the Broncos. With back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, he...
Texans don't sound thrilled about losing Max Scharping to Bengals on waiver wire
The Cincinnati Bengals claimed three players off waivers on Wednesday after making “final” cuts to the 53-man limit. One of those was a tight end. The other two were linemen on both sides of the trenches, highlighted by former Texans second-round pick Max Scharping. Scharping pops out the...
Texans Weren't Happy After Bengals Acquired Max Scharping From Them on Waivers
The Bengals added three veteran players to their roster on Wednesday on waivers, including guard Max Scharping. The 26-year-old made 33 starts and appeared in 48 games in three seasons. Cincinnati claimed him after Houston waived him during final cuts on Tuesday. "That was a tough one. Max is a...
Bengals Announce Six Roster Moves
Thomas, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals. Cincinnati brought him back on another one-year contract...
