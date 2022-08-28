Blue Whale Comedy Festival a success after hiatus due to COVID

TULSA, Okla. — The Blue Whale Comedy Festival closed out the weekend with a bang!

Around 70 comedians came to take part in one of the largest comedy festivals in the state. Locally known acts also participated in the festival over the last three days.

“We have comedians flying in and locals walking around the area so its just cool seeing people ... restaurants and coffee shops that are wearing Blue Whale merch and hats and I think its definitely helping the economy,” said Organizer Ryan Howell.

The not-for-profit festival, which helped raise money for the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, is in its seventh year.

©2022 Cox Media Group