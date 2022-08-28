ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Blue Whale Comedy Festival a success after hiatus due to COVID

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Da64_0hYh2Dbr00

TULSA, Okla. — The Blue Whale Comedy Festival closed out the weekend with a bang!

Around 70 comedians came to take part in one of the largest comedy festivals in the state. Locally known acts also participated in the festival over the last three days.

“We have comedians flying in and locals walking around the area so its just cool seeing people ... restaurants and coffee shops that are wearing Blue Whale merch and hats and I think its definitely helping the economy,” said Organizer Ryan Howell.

The not-for-profit festival, which helped raise money for the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, is in its seventh year.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Guthrie Green celebrates 10 years in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Guthrie Green is celebrating a decade of fun in downtown Tulsa over the next week. Tulsans can look forward to several free events to mark the ten year milestone. “Guthrie Green has brought so much excitement, growth, and opportunity to the city, especially in the Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Greenwood Rising museum reopens

TULSA, Okla. — The Greenwood Rising museum is back open after a month of being closed. Executive Director of the museum, Phil Armstrong, said they had to shut down because of the unexpected demand. He said they originally planned for 2,500 visitors, monthly. However, they saw double, sometimes triple the amount of visitors.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

70th Cherokee Nation Holiday kicks off in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday is back and in-person this year!. The Cherokee National Holiday draws more than 100,000 visitors from across the country. The Cherokee National Holiday commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839, which re-established the tribe’s government in Indian Territory after forced removal from the Cherokees’ original homelands in the Southeast.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
Tulsa, OK
Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
City
Guthrie, OK
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
Tulsa, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
KRMG

Oklahoma begins transition to cashless tolling

TULSA — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has started transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa. PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. The first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay is...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

New lanes open on Keetonville hill between Owasso and Claremore

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — After more than a year of construction, drivers were able to hit some new roads on Keetonville Hill between Owasso and Claremore, Thursday just after noon. The four mile new section of State Highway 20 was designed with safety in mind, eliminating some dangerous curves....
CLAREMORE, OK
KRMG

Highway 169 lanes back open after pursuit ended in crash

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/01; 4:53 p.m.) — Lanes are back open after a pursuit involving Owasso Police and a suspect accused of stealing a woman’s purse earlier Thursday ended in a crash on Highway 169. Tulsa Police Department (TPD) confirmed to FOX23 that a car chase...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Comedy#Covid#Hiatus#Cox Media Group
KRMG

ODOT to replace Highway 412 bridge over Verdigris River

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will soon begin a bridge replacement project in Rogers County. The bridge to be replaced is a section of US-412 over the Verdigris River. Specifically, ODOT said the westbound bridge is set for replacement. According to ODOT, the $13.8 million project will begin September 6th....
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Ada murder suspect arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — More than a hundred miles away from the scene of the crime, Tulsa Police arrested a murder suspect wanted in Ada. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says 27-year-old Drew Derrick Davis was arrested by the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) Aug. 25. Davis was wanted...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

$1 million lottery ticket bought in Pryor

The Oklahoma Lottery said they are looking for a $1 million Mega Millions winner from Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Prime Stop Food N Fuel on State Highway 20 in Pryor. The winning lottery numbers are 2 38 55 57 65 17. You can find...
PRYOR, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRMG

Rogers County Sheriff reacts to Pryor body camera video

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — It’s body camera video out of Pryor that’s getting attention. A police officer approached a vehicle after getting calls that the driver was passed out and maybe drunk. The officer attempted to open the door and the driver closed it shut. Rogers County...
PRYOR, OK
KRMG

Sanders helps No. 12 Oklahoma State beat Central Michigan

STILLWATER, Okla. — (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy deflected credit when he reached a career milestone. Spencer Sanders passed for a career-high 406 yards and accounted for six touchdowns and No. 12 Oklahoma State beat Central Michigan 58-44 on Thursday night to give Gundy his 150th coaching victory.
STILLWATER, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
88K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy