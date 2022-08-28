22-year-old woman missing from store found raped and killed, Colorado police say

When officers responded to reports of a break-in at a Greeley smoothie store, they discovered “a large amount of blood” and disarray inside, Colorado police reported.

The 22-year-old woman scheduled to close Noco Nutrition was missing along with her vehicle in the incident at 7:56 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the Greeley Police Department said in a news release.

‘She cherished life.’ Family grieves 22-year-old Colorado shop worker found killed

Officers found the woman, identified by her family as Angelica “Angie” Vega, dead in the back seat of her vehicle a few blocks away at 10:34 p.m.

Marcos Vallejos, 24, was arrested on charges of murder and sexual assault, police said.

“My stomach just twisted . My heart sank,” said Greeley resident Leandra Walker, who did not know the woman but stopped at a memorial for her outside the store, KUSA reported.

“It’s really scary to know that she was doing her job and someone so innocent can be taken for no reason, no reason at all,” Tawnya Bowie, who owns the business next door, told the TV station.

Police ask that anyone with information call 970-350-9676.

Greeley is a city of about 109,000 people about 60 miles north of Denver.

