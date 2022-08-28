ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph Curry graduates at former college

Steph Curry graduated from his former college in Davidson, North Carolina, 13 years after he left the school to play for the Golden State Warriors. Curry was also inducted into the school's athletics hall of fame and had his No. 30 jersey retired during the ceremony.
DAVIDSON, NC
