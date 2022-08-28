Girl, you know it's true: A Milli Vanilli biopic is on the way, and the studio behind the planned project has unveiled a first look at its stars. Lead actors Tijan Njie and Elan Ben Ali appear in the new photo as Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, the faces of the ill-fated German-French pop duo who notched three No. 1 singles in the United States in the late '80s. It was later revealed that the pair had taken credit for vocals actually provided by several other singers, including John Davis, who died in 2021.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO