Sydney Theatre Company’s A Raisin in the Sun is an enormous achievement with superb cast, direction and staging
Review: A Raisin in the Sun, directed by Wesley Enoch for the Sydney Theatre Company. It is hard to believe the Sydney Theatre Company’s production of Lorraine Hansberry’s award-winning A Raisin in the Sun (1959) is its Australian mainstage premiere – nearly 65 years after it appeared on Broadway with the magnificent Sidney Poitier in one of the lead roles. The first play on Broadway written by an African American woman, A Raisin in the Sun was nominated for four Tony Awards, including for best play, and went on to win the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best...
EW.com
Lea Michele admits to 'blind spots' when addressing toxic work allegations ahead of Funny Girl
Former Glee star Lea Michele again addressed allegations that she has created toxic work environments in the past as she prepares to star in Broadway's Funny Girl. While she wouldn't get into the specifics of the allegations made against her, she told The New York Times in a new in-depth profile that her work ethic has posed some problems.
MK2 Films Reteams With ‘Lost in Paris’ Directors on ‘The Falling Star’ (EXCLUSIVE)
MK2 Films, which is at Venice with “Love Life” playing in competition, is reteaming with Fiona Gordon and Dominique Abel on “The Falling Star,” a darkly comic mystery thriller. The directing duo is rolling off “Lost in Paris,” their international breakout film, which had a buzzy premiere at Telluride in 2016. The film was also a commercial success, grossing nearly $3 million outside of France, with strong performances in the U.S., Italy, Germany, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand. “The Falling Star” tells the story of Boris, a former activist who’s been a fugitive for 35 years, and works as a bartender....
EW.com
Amber Midthunder talks Reservation Dogs and her 'really special' experience
You might not believe it after watching Amber Midthunder in the latest episode of Reservation Dogs, but she has never done a comedic role. She may have recently impaled a Predator in Hulu's summer hit Prey but she's ready to do it all. "I love that I've gotten to experience...
Romain Gavras Says Netflix’s ‘Athena’ Formed a ‘Dogville’ in Suburb Where it Lensed
After the edgy crime comedy “The World Is Yours,” Romain Gavras is back with thriller “Athena.” Produced by Paris-based Iconoclast for Netflix, the ambitious, €15 million film ($15 million) unfolds in the aftermath of the tragic killing of a young boy. A leaked video showing the boy as a victim of police brutality goes viral and ignites an all-out war in an imaginary community called Athena. It’s the first French movie that Netflix is presenting in competition at the Venice Film Festival. “Athena” tells the story of the boy’s three siblings, who are responding to the tragedy in different ways....
EW.com
Emily Blunt faces violence of the American West in first teaser for The English
Emily Blunt might be sporting a distinctive Victorian hat, but she's a far cry from a practically perfect nanny in The English. EW has your exclusive first look at Blunt in the new Prime Video Western drama, debuting the teaser trailer and key art for the series. In this epic...
EW.com
Charlbi Dean, Triangle of Sadness actress, dies at 32
Actress and model Charlbi Dean, best known for her roles in the DC superhero series Black Lightning and the Palme d'Or-winning film Triangle of Sadness, died Monday from a sudden illness. She was 32. Details of Dean's illness remain unknown at this time, but EW can confirm the South African...
EW.com
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey
What happens to old childhood toys? Sure, maybe they just sit, rotting away and covered in cobwebs, in the attic. Or maybe they exact revenge for being abandoned by using a sledgehammer to beat someone in a swimming pool. The latter theory is one brought to gory life in the just-released trailer for the upcoming horror movie Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey.
EW.com
Milli Vanilli biopic first look teases controversial music duo's looming vocal storm
Girl, you know it's true: A Milli Vanilli biopic is on the way, and the studio behind the planned project has unveiled a first look at its stars. Lead actors Tijan Njie and Elan Ben Ali appear in the new photo as Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, the faces of the ill-fated German-French pop duo who notched three No. 1 singles in the United States in the late '80s. It was later revealed that the pair had taken credit for vocals actually provided by several other singers, including John Davis, who died in 2021.
EW.com
Madonna shatters chart record as first woman with top 10 albums in last 5 decades
Madonna keeps serving titanic chart material, girl. The global icon just shattered an American record on the Billboard 200 ranking, becoming the first woman in history to chart a top 10 album in the United States in the last five consecutive decades. The 64-year-old achieved the feat on the publication's...
EW.com
The Thai cave rescue Hollywood renaissance isn't over
Shortly after 12 kids from a youth soccer team and their adult assistant coach were rescued from a harrowing incident in a Tham Luang Nang Non cave in northern Thailand in 2018, Hollywood sprung into action, feverishly looking for ways to adapt the sequence of events into movies and TV shows.
EW.com
Richard Roat, prolific Friends and Seinfeld actor, dies at 89
Richard Roat, a character actor with a prolific career in entertainment spanning almost 50 years, has died. He was 89. The veteran actor — who appeared in more than 135 roles on television, in film, and on Broadway — died in Orange County, Calif., on Aug. 5, reports the Los Angeles Times. No cause of death was provided.
EW.com
Ana de Armas says her job 'wasn't to imitate' Marilyn Monroe while making Blonde
Marilyn Monroe may have had trouble advocating for herself in Hollywood, but Ana de Armas certainly doesn't. The Cuban actress, who plays a fictionalized version of Monroe in this fall's Blonde, based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, has some thoughts for those who might think her portrayal of the 1950s bombshell isn't a perfect mimicry.
EW.com
What to Watch podcast: Book a session for the series debut of The Patient
On today's What to Watch: Steve Carell plays the therapist to Domhnall Gleeson's patient, who kidnaps his doctor and holds him hostage in the limited series thriller The Patient. The docuseries Untold turns its attention to the scandal involving an NBA referee who was betting on games, in Operation Flagrant Foul. And Chelsea Handler puts her game-playing skills to the test as the celebrity contestant on Password.
EW.com
Elizabeth McGovern ponders how Ava Gardner would fit in at Downton Abbey
Plenty of luminaries, including the King and Queen themselves, have passed through the halls of Downton Abbey. But Elizabeth McGovern, who stars as matriarch Cora in the long-running series and corresponding films, is taking on one of the biggest stars of Hollywood Golden Age, the famously tempestuous Ava Gardner, on stage — and she has some thoughts on how the movie star might be received at the English estate.
EW.com
Bauhaus cancel tour as frontman Peter Murphy enters rehab
Bauhaus has canceled their North American tour dates so vocalist Peter Murphy could tend to his health. A representative for the English gothic rock group confirmed to EW that Murphy will enter a rehab facility to "attend to his health and well-being." Additional details about Murphy's health are not available at this time. Ticket holders have been encouraged to contact their point of purchase for refunds.
EW.com
Omri Katz 'would have loved to be involved' in Hocus Pocus 2, praises sequel's 'new direction'
For some fans, the sting of Omri Katz's absence from Hocus Pocus 2 might feel like taking a shower in the Burning Rain of Death, but the OG Hocus Pocus actor tells EW he's optimistic about Disney's upcoming sequel to the beloved Halloween classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.
EW.com
Lindsay Lohan conjures the luck of Irish Wish in Netflix's new Ireland-set rom-com
Linday Lohan has more cinematic struck gold at Netflix as the Lohanaissance continues at the streaming giant. The 36-year-old will re-team with her upcoming Falling for Christmas director Janeen Damian on Netflix's Irish Wish, a new romantic comedy set to take place in — you guessed it — Ireland.
EW.com
No one gets out alive! Boy Meets World stars revisit the iconic slasher parody episode
With Pod Meets World, Boy Meets World fans get a seat at Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle's dinner table. The trio, who portrayed Topanga Lawrence, Shawn Hunter, and Eric Matthews in the beloved 1993 sitcom, are revisiting every episode of the series for the first time since their child star days with the rewatch podcast, where they share behind-the-scenes stories, memories, and life lessons after seven seasons (plus one spin-off series) of wandering down this road that we call life.
EW.com
Queer for Fear docuseries trailer teases history of LGBTQ+ community and the horror genre
Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror is taking a deep dive into the relationship between the LGBTQ+ community and the horror genre. EW can exclusively reveal the trailer (below) for the four-part documentary series, which premieres on Shudder Sept. 30 and covers everything from the genre's queer literary origins to the "lavender scare" alien invasion movies of the mid-twentieth century to the AIDs-obsessed bloodletting of '80s vampire films. The series is executive-produced by Bryan Fuller, the gentleman who brought us Pushing Daisies and the deliciously horrible and homo-erotic Hannibal TV show.
