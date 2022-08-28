ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors

The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Astros hit with brutal Justin Verlander injury amid Cy Young campaign

The Houston Astros placed ace Justin Verlander on the 15-day IL after he was removed from his start on Sunday due to what the team described as calf discomfort. Verlander lasted just three innings against the Baltimore Orioles before his outing came to an early end, and it now seems as if the injury is […] The post Astros hit with brutal Justin Verlander injury amid Cy Young campaign appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

‘Makes me want to retire’: Michael Fulmer in disbelief over Twins pitcher’s insane 100mph pitch never seen before

The Minnesota Twins have ab absolute stud in relief pitcher Jhoan Duran, who’s been lights out for the team so far in his rookie year in Major League Baseball. And during Tuesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox at home, Duran showed once again why he’s become one of the best young talents in the […] The post ‘Makes me want to retire’: Michael Fulmer in disbelief over Twins pitcher’s insane 100mph pitch never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Harrison Bader gets important injury update from Aaron Boone

New York Yankees trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader has yet to feature for the team since they traded for him in a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. Meanwhile, Jordan Montgomery, who was dealt away in the trade, has been excellent since joining the Cardinals. Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided a key update on Bader’s injury on Tuesday, indicating that the defensive-minded outfielder could be nearing a return to action. Via Marly Rivera of ESPN, Boone revealed that the Yankees have begun ramping up Bader’s activity and could send him out for rehab games before long.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Pete Alonso-led Mets offense gets hit with potentially season-ending injury

The New York Mets are in a tight race with the Atlanta Braves for the title in the National League East, and now Pete Alonso and co. might not have one of their top young guys to help them stave off the rest of the competition in the division with third baseman Brett Baty potentially […] The post Pete Alonso-led Mets offense gets hit with potentially season-ending injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mariners: 1 fatal flaw Seattle must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs

The Seattle Mariners may not be able to catch the Houston Astros for the no. 1 spot in the American League West division, but they are nevertheless making the season interesting, to say the least. The Mariners are arguably the best in pro sports when it comes to giving the most depressing fan experience, and […] The post Mariners: 1 fatal flaw Seattle must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Gerrit Cole’s 10-word reaction to Aaron Judge monster 51 home run season for Yankees

Aaron Judge is in the midst of a special 2022 season. He is arguably the American League MVP front-runner at the moment. The New York Yankees superstar recently blasted his 51st home run of the year against the Los Angeles Angels. As eye-popping as his home run total is, Judge is doing more than hitting homers. He’s slashing a very impressive .297/.398/.667 with a 1.064 OPS as of this story’s publication. The home runs do stand out as Aaron Judge attempts to chase down Roger Maris for most long balls in a single season in Yankees franchise history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa health update draws emotional response from White Sox players

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is expected to be out indefinitely to undergo further testing on an undisclosed medical issue. The White Sox have struggled as a team this season. But that is the last thing on anyone’s minds right now. Chicago’s players reacted to the Tony La Russa concerning health update ahead […] The post Tony La Russa health update draws emotional response from White Sox players appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

‘Maybe the best to ever pitch’: Mookie Betts reveals hardest part of facing Jacob deGrom after Dodgers’ loss to Mets

In what could serve as a preview for the 2022 NLCS, the New York Mets took down Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field Wednesday night to the tune of a 2-1 score. Jacob deGrom was sensational on the mound for the Mets, who now improve to 83-48 after the victory and […] The post ‘Maybe the best to ever pitch’: Mookie Betts reveals hardest part of facing Jacob deGrom after Dodgers’ loss to Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs’ best trade asset after 53-man roster cuts

After the final round of Kansas City Chiefs roster cuts, the 53-man roster is set. That doesn’t necessarily mean that Andy Reid and Brett Veach’s wheeling and dealing is done ahead of the team’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. The final roster still contains players who likely won’t see much action for Kansas City, but could provide value for other NFL teams (and some future draft capital for the Chiefs as well). Here are the best Chiefs trade assets following the final 53-man roster cuts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Ross Detwiler gets brutally honest about being Albert Pujols’ record-breaking HR victim

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols moved just six home runs away from becoming a member of an extremely exclusive baseball statistical club, as he knocked out his 694th career home run Monday night off of Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler in the third inning of the Cards’ 13-4 road win. With that home run, Albert Pujols also broke his tie with Barry Bonds for the most number home runs against different pitchers, making Detwiler his 450th victim.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Yankees finally promote top prospect Oswald Peraza

The New York Yankees are promoting top prospect Oswald Peraza amid September roster expansion. The star shortstop has been on the radar of Yankees fans for quite some time, and the organization’s supporters have not shied away from their desire to see him reach the big league team. According to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, Peraza will join the Yankees in Tampa Bay on Friday now that rosters have expanded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Spencer Strider cements status as NL’s top rookie with bonkers Braves strikeout record vs. Rockies

In case you missed it, Spencer Strider has been lighting up the competition for the Atlanta Braves. The rookie right-hander has been electric for the team this season. His ability to get batters swinging at air has been one of the key catalysts for Atlanta’s bounce back this season. For most of the season, Strider […] The post Spencer Strider cements status as NL’s top rookie with bonkers Braves strikeout record vs. Rockies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
