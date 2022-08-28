ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Petito family marks one year since Gabby’s murder

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IIXY6_0hYgzxD200

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Gabby Petito’s family members gathered at her permanent memorial outside of the North Port City Hall to remember her and others who have not survived domestic abuse.

The memorial is a bench decorated with butterflies, her name and her favorite quote she had tattooed on her arm.

Gabby’s family members met at her memorial on Saturday to release monarch butterflies, leave flowers and paint shells and rocks which resemble some of her favorite things.

They also left messages saying they love her and are with her.

Around this time last year, Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie were traveling across the country together.

They were in Moab Utah when police officers first pulled the couple over because of what looked like domestic violence.

“Oftentimes what you will find is that there has been a fight,” FGCU Professor of Forensic Psychologist David Thomas said.

He is referring to one of the signs of domestic violence.

“Black eyes, I ran into the door, or something like that or you may even see cigarette burns. Bruises on the arm. What you see often is that there is heavy makeup to cover those things up.”

A few days after that sighting, Laundrie returned home to North Port alone without Gabby.

“As long as that perpetrator has power and he has the control it’s very difficult for people to kind of walk away from that,” Thomas said.

After that, Laundrie went missing, and was eventually found dead after taking his own life

His journals were released where he admitted to killing Gabby back in Utah.

Gabby’s family did not want to go on camera at her memorial, but they told us they want her death to serve as a reminder to look out for domestic violence. Which, Thomas said is one of the ways some families of domestic violence victims can try and release some guilt thinking they should have helped sooner.

“Probably the best way to deal with this is undoubtedly getting involved in organizations that are looking to combat this issue or address this issue and give support to victims,” Thomas said.

The abuse could be happening to someone very close to you, like it did for Gabby.

That is why they encourage you to light up the night, in honor of Gabby’s legacy and in honor of domestic violence victims.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Man and woman arrested for burning raccoon alive in Sarasota county

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An arrest in the viral video of a racoon being burned alive in a dumpster has finally been made. After numerous complaints from the community, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said their Agricultural Unit conducted an investigation and made an arrest in the case. The two people responsible in the animal cruelty case are Alicia and Roddy Kincheloe who are now behind bars.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Arrest made for shooting threat at DeSoto High School

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. – The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a juvenile who made a possible shooting threat directed at a high school. The threat was posted on SnapChat which lead to a thorough investigation from DCSO. The juvenile was taken into custody and is currently being held by the Department of Juvenile Justice.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Port, FL
Crime & Safety
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
snntv.com

Venice murder suicide 911 calls raise questions

SARASOTA COUNTY - SNN has obtained three out of the four 9-1-1 calls from the Friday evening incident in Venice. A Sarasota County woman was fatally stabbed by her partner, and that man also stabbed their dog. The man, identified as 48-year-old Eduardo Lopez Garcia had an encounter with a deputy before he died.
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Widow has power shut off just days after husband’s death

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - No sooner did Gloria Holback lose her husband to prostate cancer last week, but a few days later the power in her home was turned off by FPL. “I needed to be able to grieve, I needed to be able to go in my room, shut the door and be with my two puppies,” said Holback.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Fgcu
Mysuncoast.com

Woman found dead in Manatee motel; suspect in custody

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man is in custody after a woman was found dead in a Bradenton hotel Sunday, authorities say. Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Americas Best Value Inn on 57th Circle East just after 1 p.m. Sunday about a woman who was found unresponsive in a hotel room.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing Bradenton girl found alive and well in Clearwater

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Family, friends and neighbors were celebrating Tuesday evening after they learned that Emma Holmes was found safe and sound. The 12-year-old had been missing since Saturday night. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed she was found in good health in Clearwater. “Initially, I’m shocked,...
BRADENTON, FL
wild941.com

Man Arrested After Woman Was Found Dead In Bradenton Hotel

Reports tell us that a A 24-year-old man was arrested after a woman’s body was found wrapped in linens at a Bradenton hotel on Sunday. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was found unresponsive at Americas Best Value Inn located on 67th Street Circle East. She suffered trauma to multiple areas of her body and was wrapped up in a bed sheet. Deputies identified Steven Cozens as a person of interest in the case. They said Cozens later confessed to killing the woman when he was interviewed by detectives. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The sheriff’s office said the investigation was sill ongoing. We will update when more details are available.
BRADENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Family of Emma Holmes thanks community after her safe return

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The family of 12-year-old Emma Holmes is thanking everyone who helped get the word out during their search. Emma disappeared over the weekend from Bradenton but thankfully was found safe in Clearwater. Emma’s Aunt Laura released the following statement of thanks. “Thank you to our...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Mounted Patrol heads out to catch speeding drivers

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - “This neighborhood ain’t big enough for the both of us!”. If you’re driving in the residential area of Jacaranda Blvd. in Venice you may have noticed deputies with the mounted patrol clocking speeds. Deputies are using technology and their four-legged partners to slow...
VENICE, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Man Accused of Forcing City Employee Into Traffic

For the second time in a month, police have arrested Gulfport resident Ray Rodriguez. On Aug. 14, St. Petersburg police arrested Rodriguez for allegedly resisting an officer. The St. Petersburg Police Department wanted to question Rodriguez in relation to an alleged aggravated assault that happened in Gulfport. According to the...
GULFPORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing Manatee County girl found safe

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton girl missing since Saturday night has been found safe, officials confirm. Emma Holmes was last seen with her friends last night in the 2000 block of Harvard Avenue. Her concerned family was set to begin a ground search but she was found safe in...
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Floppy fries flare-up

Dispute: A vehicle inoperable after three years at an auto trim shop prompted a dispute between the vehicle owner and the business. The vehicle owner told the responding officer he had paid the business $2,500 for repairs, but the vehicle remained inoperable. The complainant told the officer he wanted the vehicle finished and restored to working order. The business owner explained rain had entered the vehicle because the sunroof was not closed while parked at another business, causing water and electrical damage that would cost an additional $1,500 to repair. The owner countered the damage occurred while at its current location. The business owner said the vehicle owner was advised of the cost of the repair in 2020, but declined, countering that the shop owner had previously offered to repair the damage and purchase needed parts. The car owner was provided instructions on how to file a civil lawsuit for damage to the vehicle and to be recover his $2,500. The complainant advised he would attempt to have the vehicle towed from its current location as soon as possible.
SARASOTA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy