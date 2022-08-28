The Chevy Malibu failed a recent nighttime evaluation of its optional Automatic Emergency Braking system conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. This new IIHS test was formulated by the industry safety watchdog to address the “high percentage of pedestrian crashes that occur on dark roads,” currently and saw the organization evaluate 23 different midsize car, midsize SUV and small pickup models. Of these vehicles, four received a “no credit,” rating, indicating the AEB system did not perform well enough in dark conditions to earn any recognition from the IIHS. Included in this lot was the 2022 Chevy Malibu, 2022 Honda Pilot, 2022 Nissan Altima and 2022 Toyota Tacoma. It’s also worth noting the Malibu offers AEB as an optional extra, whereas this feature is standard on the Pilot, Altima and Tacoma. In fact, the Malibu was the only evaluated vehicle that lacked standard AEB.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO