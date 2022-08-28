Read full article on original website
Sport Variant Of Full-Size Chevy Blazer By Flat Out Autos Unveiled
Earlier this year, an Arkansas-based shop called Flat Out Autos announced it would build a modern-day GMC Jimmy based on the current-generation GMC Sierra pickup, releasing a series of teaser images of the custom SUV. Now, this same company has confirmed it will be producing a sporty Chevy Blazer version of the two-door truck, which will be based on the Chevy Silverado 1500.
SVE Announces 2023 Sport Edition Supercharged GMC Yukon
New Jersey-based tuning company Specialty Vehicle Engineering has released details on its supercharged tuning upgrade kits for the 2023 model-year GMC Yukon and GMC Yukon XL full-size SUVs. SVE offers two separate supercharged tuning upgrade kits for the 2023 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL. The less powerful of these two...
GM Reducing 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Ownership Requirement From 12 To 6 Months
Late this last July, GM Authority reported that GM was limiting warranty transfers for the Cadillac Escalade-V, C8 Chevy Corvette Z06, and GMC Hummer EV in an attempt to prevent new owners from quickly reselling their vehicles for an easy profit. Now, GM Authority has exclusively learned that GM will change those limiting requirements for 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V.
2022 And 2023 Chevy Silverado Units Built Without Hood Insulator
The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 introduced a mid-cycle refresh for the light-duty pickup, with the subsequent 2023 model year debuting several important changes. Now, GM Authority has learned that some units of the 2022 and 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 are currently being built without hood insulators. According to GM Authority...
2022 Chevy Malibu Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way
GM resolved the constraint on heated front seats, ventilated front seats and heated rear outboard seats for the 2022 Chevy Malibu in May, allowing these features to return to the mid-size sedan’s order books. The automaker has now begun to retrofit these features in vehicles that were built without them before the constraint was resolved, GM Authority has learned, with affected vehicles being serviced through a Customer Satisfaction Program.
2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe With Z07 Package In Elkhart Blue: First Photos
The 2023 Corvette Z06 is making waves as an incredible performance bargain, slotting in above the C8 Stingray with even more go-fast goodness. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe with the following first photos. To note, GM Authority previously captured the 2023 Corvette...
Monkeypox Case Reported At GM Wentzville Assembly Plant
Workers at the GM Wentzville plant in Missouri were recently informed that a coworker had tested positive for monkeypox. According to a letter sent to workers on Friday, August 19th by GM Wentzville plant executive director Lamar Rucker and partially published by World Socialist Web Site, a first-shift Trim employee first reported symptoms on Tuesday, August 9th. Medical personnel were notified, and test results confirmed that the employee had contracted monkeypox. In response, the employee’s work area was disinfected and GM medical conducted further risk assessment of the area.
Chevy Silverado Discount Reaches $3,250 In September 2022
In September 2022, a Chevy Silverado discount offers up to $3,250 on select configurations of the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited and up to $2,500 on select configurations of the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500. A $1,000 accessory allowance on both models is also available, as eligible GM and associated...
2023 Chevy Camaro Configurator Live
The 2023 Chevy Camaro is offered as the eighth model year for the current sixth generation, introducing several important changes compared to the 2022 Chevy Camaro. Now, the official 2023 Chevy Camaro online configurator is live, giving fans and potential customers an opportunity to spec theirs as they see fit.
University Of Michigan To Research Ceramic EV Batteries
The auto industry is making a pivot to EVs, including GM, which has pledged to launch 30 new all-electric models by the 2025 calendar year. Of course, all these new EV models are going to need advanced battery technology to run, and now, the University of Michigan has received an $11 million federal grant to research next-generation ceramic battery tech for exactly that purpose.
2023 Chevy Camaro Adds These Two New 20-Inch Wheel Options
The 2023 Chevy Camaro is the eighth model year for the latest sixth-generation sports car, introducing a handful of updates over the preceding 2022 model year. Among these is the debut of two new 20-inch wheel options. The 2023 Chevy Camaro’s two new 20-inch wheel options include the 20-inch 5-split...
2024 Cadillac Lyriq To Offer New Seat Colors
The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq introduces the second model year for the brand’s new all-electric crossover, once again offering a combination of cutting-edge technology and sumptuous Caddy luxury. Now, GM Authority has learned that 2024 Cadillac Lyriq will also offer new seat colors and patterns. At present, the 2023 Cadillac...
2023 Chevy Camaro Redline Edition Package Constraint Lifts In October
The various available design packages for the Chevy Camaro were under severe constraints for the 2022 model year due to a supplier issue, including the popular Redline Package. GM Authority has now learned the Redline Edition is set to return to the sports coupe’s order books in greater capacity for the 2023 model year.
Here Are The 2023 Corvette Z06 Fuel Economy Numbers In Canada
Natural Resources Canada has published complete fuel economy numbers for the 2023 Corvette Z06 as Chevy prepares to commence the first customer deliveries of the mid-engine supercar in the near future. The 2023 Corvette Z06 is rated at 19.4 L/100 km city, 11.4 L/100 km highway and 15.8 L/100 km...
All-New Buick GL8 Century MPV Lineup Leaked
After General Motors revealed the all-new Buick GL8 Century Flagship MPV in early June in China, the entire lineup of Buick‘s new minivan, which is exclusive to the Asian country, has just been leaked. The Chinese authorities have leaked SAIC-GM’s official statement with the complete lineup of the all-new...
Chevy Truck Month Promotion In September 2022
Chevrolet has unveiled a new promotion for Chevy Truck Month, which offers a $1,000 Accessory Allowance toward the purchase of a new 2022 Silverado 1500, Silverado HD, or Chevy Colorado with eligible accessories. In addition to the $1,000 allowance, the latest Chevy Truck Month promo also offers various cash allowances...
2023 Corvette Z06 In Action At Laguna Seca Raceway: Video
Chevy recently hosted a media event at Laguna Seca raceway to show off its latest performance offering: the 2023 Corvette Z06. This event allowed media and influencers to go for a hot lap around the southern California circuit in the passenger seat of the new Z06 with a pro driver around the wheel, giving them a taste of the mid-engine supercar’s incredible acceleration and handling.
No GMC Savana Discount Offers In August 2022
In August 2022, there are no GMC Savana discount offers. While interest-free financing for the full-size passenger and cargo van was available at the beginning of the year, this incentive is no longer available. GMC Savana Discount Offers. There are no GMC Savana discount offers during the month of August,...
Chevy Malibu Falters In New IIHS Nighttime Pedestrian Braking Test
The Chevy Malibu failed a recent nighttime evaluation of its optional Automatic Emergency Braking system conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. This new IIHS test was formulated by the industry safety watchdog to address the “high percentage of pedestrian crashes that occur on dark roads,” currently and saw the organization evaluate 23 different midsize car, midsize SUV and small pickup models. Of these vehicles, four received a “no credit,” rating, indicating the AEB system did not perform well enough in dark conditions to earn any recognition from the IIHS. Included in this lot was the 2022 Chevy Malibu, 2022 Honda Pilot, 2022 Nissan Altima and 2022 Toyota Tacoma. It’s also worth noting the Malibu offers AEB as an optional extra, whereas this feature is standard on the Pilot, Altima and Tacoma. In fact, the Malibu was the only evaluated vehicle that lacked standard AEB.
GM Issues Fix For GMC Terrain Excessive Headlamp Glare Recall
GM has issued a fix for the headlight glare issue that prompted it to recall all 2010 to 2017 model year GMC Terrain crossovers earlier this year. The automaker was previously denied a request to have the recall dismissed, as the headlamps were found to be in violation of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards due to their luminosity levels.
