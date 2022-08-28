Read full article on original website
Related
Serena, Venus Williams lose in 1st round of US Open doubles
NEW YORK (AP) — Serena and Venus Williams traded fist bumps or palm slaps and chatted between points. They smiled while conversing in their seats at changeovers. When their first doubles match together in 4 1/2 years ended with a loss at the U.S Open on Thursday night, the siblings hugged each other, then left the court to a standing ovation. The Williams sisters were eliminated by the Czech pair of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova 7-6 (5), 6-4 at Flushing Meadows. “I was speechless when I found out I’m going to face these two. I mean, they’re legends. And I was always such a big fan of them, especially Serena. She has been my idol since ever, probably,” said Noskova, a 17-year-old making her Grand Slam debut in doubles. “So I was really happy, excited, but kind of scared, to face them.”
‘I don’t want to be there anyway’: Bubba Watson gets real on Masters participation amid LIV Golf uncertainty
Bubba Watson was one of the many golfers to leave the PGA for LIV Golf. However, Watson still has Masters aspirations. He’s a two-time Green Jacket winner and thinks that Augusta National should allow former winners of the tournament to participate in the Masters regardless of the LIV Golf situation. But he admitted that he […] The post ‘I don’t want to be there anyway’: Bubba Watson gets real on Masters participation amid LIV Golf uncertainty appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0