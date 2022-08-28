Read full article on original website
Legislative Intent and Future Budget Appropriations
In recent years, California state government has been working on a multi-year budget cycle. This means both the Governor and Legislature have been adopting budgets that attempt to make appropriations for more than the current budget year. Is that possible, considering a budget bill can only make appropriations for the...
Addressing Some Other End-of-Session Queries
With the final days of Session upon us, there is some confusion about several procedural items that regularly occur on the Floors of the California Legislature. These items include “reconsideration” of bills, as well as placing measures “on call.”. How many times can a bill be reconsidered?
CA Legislature is Adjourned: What Bills Passed? What Failed?
The California Legislature wrapped up the 2022 session after midnight. There was drama, mean Tweets, arm twisting, heated language, and some surprises. The members of the California Legislature rejected a bill by former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) to allow legislative staff to unionize. Capitol staff are at-will employees and will remain so for now.
Mandatory Kindergarten Bill Passes Senate, Headed To Governor
A bill to make kindergarten mandatory for all students entering the first grade in California was passed by the Senate on Monday, sending the bill to Governor Gavin Newsom. Senate Bill 70, authored by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park), would require that children complete one year of kindergarten before entering the first grade beginning in the 2024-2025 school year. The only exception, according to SB 70, would be students who were enrolled at a public or private school kindergarten who were there for less than a year but deemed ready by school officials to move up. The state would also pay all mandated costs to school districts, which have been estimated to at least be in the hundreds of millions a year.
Assembly Passes Bill Preventing Companies From Punishing Workers Who Test Positive For Marijuana Off-Hours
A bill to halt companies from punishing workers who test positive for off the clock marijuana use was approved by the Assembly on Tuesday, sending the bill to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk. Assembly Bill 2188, authored by Assemblyman Bill Quirk (D-Hayward), would make it illegal for an employer to...
An Unhappy Labor Day for California Workers
Labor Day pays tribute to America’s workers, but here in California, job-killing legislation and regulations continue to harm independent professionals, small-business owners and essential workers across the state. Currently awaiting passage in the California State Senate, the bill known as Assembly Bill 257, or the “Fast Food Accountability and...
Bill To Make California A Refuge State For Transgender Children Passes Assembly
A bill to make California a refuge state for transgender children and their families from other states that criminalize youth gender-affirming care treatments was passed in the Assembly on Monday. Senate Bill 107, authored by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), would prohibit health care providers and service plans from releasing...
Gov. Newsom Addressed the People Wednesday on ‘Extreme Heat’ and Wobbly Electricity Grid
UPDATE BELOW: Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday morning he will discuss the heat wave expected to hit California and the entire West Coast starting today and lasting through Labor Day weekend until next Wednesday. Is this because a heat wave is unusual or because our state electricity grid is precarious?
Crypto Financial Services Licensure Bill Passes Assembly 71-0
A bill to add licensure and regulations to cryptocurrency financial services based in the state passed the Assembly on Tuesday, bringing the piece of legislation to Governor Gavin Newsom to either sign or veto. Assembly Bill 2269, authored by Assemblyman Tim Grayson (D-Concord), would require anyone who engages in digital...
CA Legislature Passes Bill to Unionize Fast Food Workers
California is gearing up to become the first state in the country to unionize fast food employees by creating a new Fast Food Council within the Department of Industrial Relations to set minimum health, safety and employment standards across the California fast food industry, according to the SEIU – even though every business in California operates under health, safety and employment standards set by state and local laws.
Newsom Signs Executive Order To Boost Electrical Resources Across State in Preparation For Heat Wave
Spurred by a record heatwave covering most of the state this week and state electrical resources pushed to the point that brownouts in some areas are inevitable, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that he signed an Executive Order to ramp up electrical resources across the state in preparation for the increased need, as well as declaring a State of Emergency.
