New Brunswick, NJ

Milltown, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Events Scheduled For Labor Day Weekend In New Jersey

Although Labor Day weekend is upon us, there are still plenty of events to add to your calendar before the end of your summer vacation here in New Jersey. Plus, look on the bright side, it’s almost officially locals summer. Whether you’re looking for a night out with friends...
RIVERDALE, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Sea Hear Now, Asbury Park’s Giant Beach Bash, Ready to Rock Again

Shortly after New Year’s Day in 2013, Tim Donnelly and Danny Clinch hosted a Hurricane Sandy benefit in Asbury Park. Donnelly, a music journalist turned event promoter, and Clinch, a renowned rock photographer, invited a small group of bands, led by My Morning Jacket, to play. The successful event,...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
jerseysbest.com

2023 N.J. Destination of the Year Finalist Spotlight: Flemington

If you haven’t driven through Flemington lately, we don’t recommend that you do; because, well, Flemington is not a drive-through town. This historic Hunterdon County hamlet, just under a mile-and-a-half square, is as inviting as a swing on a painted porch — so you’re going to want to stay a while.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NBC New York

Can You Help Me? 140+ Dogs, Cats Fly to NJ Today in Clear the Shelters Home Stretch!

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his family were among those who literally helped "Clear the Shelters," adopting a beagle from a shelter after it was rescued from alleged criminal conditions two weeks ago as the 2022 campaign entered its home stretch. And now another 140-plus dogs and cats in need are arriving in the Garden State looking for forever homes.
MADISON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Earthquake felt and heard in Rockaway, NJ

The U.S. Geological Service has confirmed an earthquake in the Whit Meadow Lake section of Rockaway Township in Morris County Tuesday Evening. Many people in the area reported hearing a loud 'boom,' and feeling the ground shake for about 30 seconds. Just after 5 p.m. people started reporting they heard...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
worldatlas.com

The 9 Most Charming Small Towns in New York

While many tourists head to the Big Apple and locals get away into satellite towns, many small towns are left untouched by the crowds to relax in peaceful tranquility. These small towns come with great natural outings and vistas, including many water-bound locations, and are considered the most charming in the state of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Brunswick Today

New Brunswick Today

New Brunswick, NJ
ABOUT

New Brunswick Today is an independent, print and digital newspaper founded in 2011. Our mission is to improve the level of civic discourse in the City of New Brunswick by accurately covering local government and demanding transparency and accountability from those in authority.

 https://newbrunswicktoday.com

