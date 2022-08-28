Read full article on original website
Armpit Of America? Barstool's Portnoy Hits Another North Jersey Pizzeria
Cute towns and good pizza is what New Jersey has to offer, according to Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy.The self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur was in the area hitting several local pizzerias for his "One Bite" review series.While sampling pie from Nicky's Firehouse in Madison, Portnoy took a minute to ref…
Actor Kelsey Grammer set to serve beer next month at popular Brick, NJ bar
BRICK — We all have a favorite watering hole where we get together with friends, break bread, clink glasses and celebrate this thing called life. If you’re lucky, that bar is a place where “everybody knows your name,” a popular lyric from the opening song of the NBC sitcom, “Cheers,” which ran from 1982 to 1993.
Pizzeria known for 1 of N.J.’s greatest pies announces plans to close
New Jersey, which is home to some of the country’s best pizzerias, will soon lose a great one. Tavolino Pizzeria of Wallington at 435 Paterson Ave. recently took to Instagram to announce plans to shutter. “It is with great sadness that we announce we are closing our doors on...
New Jersey County Makes Top Three Most Expensive In America
If you're buying residential land, you should know that you live in a state that is home to one of the most expensive counties in the entire nation. No one needs to tell you that living in New Jersey is not a cheap proposition. Everything is more expensive here than just about anywhere else on the planet.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Events Scheduled For Labor Day Weekend In New Jersey
Although Labor Day weekend is upon us, there are still plenty of events to add to your calendar before the end of your summer vacation here in New Jersey. Plus, look on the bright side, it’s almost officially locals summer. Whether you’re looking for a night out with friends...
njarts.net
Yes will bring ‘Close to the Edge’ celebration tour to New Brunswick and Englewood
Yes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their Close to the Edge album with a tour that comes to the State Theatre in New Brunswick, Oct. 9, and BergenPAC in Englewood, Nov. 17. Tickets go on sale Sept. 2 at 11 a.m., with pre-sales beginning earlier in the week. Other...
New Jersey Monthly
Sea Hear Now, Asbury Park’s Giant Beach Bash, Ready to Rock Again
Shortly after New Year’s Day in 2013, Tim Donnelly and Danny Clinch hosted a Hurricane Sandy benefit in Asbury Park. Donnelly, a music journalist turned event promoter, and Clinch, a renowned rock photographer, invited a small group of bands, led by My Morning Jacket, to play. The successful event,...
West Orange, NJ under fire for alleged discrimination (Opinion)
Reporting from the front lines of the fight against segregation and discrimination regarding our firefighters and cops is our friend and top NJ attorney John Coyle. John has three lawsuits he's pursuing to protect the rights of cops and firefighters who were denied exemptions for two town mandates. In West...
Fan Favorite Pizza Shops in Mercer County, NJ Ranked
One of the greatest parts about living in New Jersey is how amazing every pizza place is. Even if you order takeout from your least favorite shop, it’s still a million times better than any pizza you’ll get anywhere else!. Being from the New Jersey and New York...
Delicious! The Best Mexican Restaurant in New Jersey is One of Best in the United States
One of my favorite meals to dine out and enjoy is "Mexican". I enjoy many different dishes when it comes to Mexican recipes. Enchiladas, tamales, flutes, chorizo, burritos, and tacos to name a few. I find Mexican cuisine to have a great bold taste and plenty of veggies. Not all...
Princeton, NJ Ice Cream Shop Considered One of the Best on Earth
One New Jersey ice cream shop is poised to gain in popularity after being listed as one of the world's best. The honor has been bestowed on The Bent Spoon in Princeton by Financial Times. But, it was reportedly the publication's readers that determined the list that was created, according...
The freshest and friendliest coffee shop in North Jersey
I found myself in the Hackensack area this weekend visiting a friend. I remembered there is a great coffee shop not too far away in Hasbrouck Heights. The coffee shop I’m talking about is Roast’d. It has been frequently recommended to me by listeners and locals. This place...
jerseysbest.com
2023 N.J. Destination of the Year Finalist Spotlight: Flemington
If you haven’t driven through Flemington lately, we don’t recommend that you do; because, well, Flemington is not a drive-through town. This historic Hunterdon County hamlet, just under a mile-and-a-half square, is as inviting as a swing on a painted porch — so you’re going to want to stay a while.
Rare jellyfish with sting that can cause ‘intense pain’ found at N.J. beach
Maggie McGuire was at Sea Watch Beach in Manasquan with her family Monday when they spotted something unusual in the water — a small, umbrella-shaped, purplish-pink jellyfish speckled with dots. They scooped one up with their bucket and let it swim around in the water before eventually releasing it...
These 5 Awesome Events Around New Jersey Will Have You Excited For September
This was my first summer as a resident of New Jersey, and more specifically the Jersey Shore. Waking up in my little Seaside Heights apartment every morning to see the sun shing and to hear the seagulls (despite how mean they are) cawing was phenomenal. I'm of course looking forward...
NBC New York
Can You Help Me? 140+ Dogs, Cats Fly to NJ Today in Clear the Shelters Home Stretch!
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his family were among those who literally helped "Clear the Shelters," adopting a beagle from a shelter after it was rescued from alleged criminal conditions two weeks ago as the 2022 campaign entered its home stretch. And now another 140-plus dogs and cats in need are arriving in the Garden State looking for forever homes.
Earthquake felt and heard in Rockaway, NJ
The U.S. Geological Service has confirmed an earthquake in the Whit Meadow Lake section of Rockaway Township in Morris County Tuesday Evening. Many people in the area reported hearing a loud 'boom,' and feeling the ground shake for about 30 seconds. Just after 5 p.m. people started reporting they heard...
worldatlas.com
The 9 Most Charming Small Towns in New York
While many tourists head to the Big Apple and locals get away into satellite towns, many small towns are left untouched by the crowds to relax in peaceful tranquility. These small towns come with great natural outings and vistas, including many water-bound locations, and are considered the most charming in the state of New York.
Fascinating Restaurant On A Boat Needs To Come To Monmouth, NJ & Ocean County, NJ
Do I have something sweet for you. We've told you a lot about where to get the best type of food at the Jersey: the best Mexican food, the best Italian restaurants, the juiciest burgers and even the freshest sushi. But I don't believe I have ever told you about...
Barstool's Portnoy Devours 'Underrated' North Jersey Slice In One Bite Review
In his latest venture to New Jersey, Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy makes a quick stop in Morristown.He was told the pie at Pomodoro Ristorante & Pizzeria was just his style: Thin, crispy, bar-style. He got just that.The self-proclaimed foodie takes "one bite" out of pizza pies across the …
New Brunswick Today
