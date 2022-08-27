Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Luke Bell: The Passing Of A Wyoming Troubador
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I first met Luke Bell in front of the Buckhorn Bar in Laramie. It must have been a dozen years or so ago. He was sitting cross-legged on the sidewalk, busking for spare change with his hat upside down beside him. He was trying to put together enough money to go inside and buy a beer.
Heads Up, Laramie! You Might Hear Cannon Fire Tomorrow
Midmorning Tuesday, August, 30, do not be surprised to hear some noise coming from the War Memorial Stadium. No, the Cowboys won’t be scoring repeated touchdowns in a football game. And no, it won’t be an unexpected military conflict. Instead, starting at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, University of...
California-based Bitwise Announces Acquisition of Wyoming’s Array School
Earlier this year, the California-based technology consultation firm Bitwise announced its expansion into Wyoming. Today, August 30, Bitwise released more information about the expansion and revealed that the firm had acquired Wyoming's Array school, located in Cheyenne. In a press release issued today, Bitwise CEO Jake Soberal said,. “We are...
thecheyennepost.com
Bitwise Industries Buys Cheyenne's Array School
Today, Bitwise Industries (www.bitwiseindustries.com) announced the acquisition of the Array School, which offers boot camps, apprenticeship programs, and shared co-working spaces to support the development of a new diverse tech workforce in Wyoming. This marks Bitwises’ third acquisition this year and follows their announcement to begin operations in five new states, including in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Online Poll: Should Vehicular Homicide Be Made A Felony In Wyoming?
Do Wyoming's vehicular homicide laws need to be upgraded from a misdemeanor to a felony?. The mother of a 13-year-old Cheyenne boy who was hit and killed by a car while he was using a crosswalk near McCormick Junior High School is working to get the charge of vehicular homicide upgraded to a felony under Wyoming law.
capcity.news
Thunderstorms today before a hot beginning to September in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms today, Aug. 31, with September beginning with a hot, sunny day. Today, Aug. 31, residents may have a 20% chance of thunderstorms and showers after 4 p.m., with the possibility of gusty winds. The rest of the day is set to be sunny with a high of 85. Winds will be between 10 and 15 mph from the northwest before shifting to the east.
Another Great Country Show Heading To Cheyenne
Cheyenne really has been on a roll recently for having some great live performances across the city. On the heels of Edge Fest over the weekend in Downtown Cheyenne, The Outlaw Saloon is gearing up for another great show with William Clark Green. When is William Clark Green playing in...
truewestmagazine.com
He Took Aim Before Firing
Jim Leavy wasn’t first, but he was accurate. It was rare when two proficient shootists had it out in the Old West. But it happened on March 9, 1877 in Cheyenne, WY. Charlie Harrison and Jim Leavy got into an argument over a game of cards. The insults and confrontation continued out into the street. Then the two went for their guns. Harrison got off the first shot, which went wild. Levy took a bit of time to aim and hit his target. Harrison died the next day. Levy was let off the hook because it was a fair fight.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper arrested
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - Today, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. On May 2, the Wyoming Highway Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police. Department about an investigation involving a trooper. The trooper was immediately. removed from service and placed on administrative...
Idaho Residents Charged on Drug Felony in Laramie
Two Idaho residents are currently in jail on felony drug charges. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 10:53 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South 3rd Street for a welfare check on two subjects who had been slumped over in a parked vehicle for eight hours.
thecheyennepost.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Cheyenne
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Cheyenne, WY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
bigfoot99.com
Few details emerge about arrests near Saratoga hot pools
A brief update on the law enforcement action in Saratoga Saturday night during which an officer drew a gun and requested backup. The incident occurred on August 28th around 10:00 pm as Sergeant Tyler Christen, performed a routine check at the hot pools. According to Chief Kenneth Lehr, Sargent Christen...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Arrested, Charge Not Yet Clear
UPDATE: In an overnight email to Townsquare Media, Cheyenne Police Department spokesman Kevin Malatesta wrote:. Unfortunately, I cannot release much more information on the case at this time. Once the court procedures move to a filing of information or indictment in district court we'd be able to release more information.
sweetwaternow.com
WHP Trooper Arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s Office
CHEYENNE — A Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) trooper was arrested on August 30 by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release from the WHP. On May 2, the WHP was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper. “The trooper was immediately removed from service and placed on administrative leave pending the investigation,” the release states.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/26/22–8/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Chad Michael Smith, 51 –...
Cheyenne Firefighters Battle East 27th Street House Fire
Cheyenne firefighters were called to the 500 block of East 27th Street for a structure fire on Tuesday morning. That's according to a release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue. According to the release, firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at 8:58 a.m. While on the way to fight the fire, they heard that the structure was quickly filling up with smoke. When they got there at 9:04 a.m.
City Announces Trash and Recycle Schedule for Labor Day
The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash and recycle pick-up schedule for Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Scheduled trash and recycling pick-up will take place Saturday, September 3, due to the holiday. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6:00 a.m. The Solid Waste Transfer Station...
capcity.news
Proposal for new Cheyenne Transit Development Plan could include up to four new hourly routes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking community comment and mulling a proposal for potential new bus routes in the city. The Cheyenne Transit Development Plan, which the city held a community meeting for on Wednesday morning, outlines a proposed three-phase system in which up to four new bus routes on the Cheyenne Transit Program could be implemented in response to current community needs and conditions.
