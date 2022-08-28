ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

“Let’s Feed a Hungry Child” program benefits Wilcox Elementary School

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – As local learners head back-to-school, members of the community recently pooled their resources to help ensure that no child goes hungry, with a focus on Wilcox Elementary School.

Wilcox Principal Krista Campos accepted the donation along with Kim Jackman, Wilcox’s Community Resource Worker.

Representatives spearheading the initiative included: Ruth Chapter #3, Order of the Easter Star, Portneuf Lodge #18, A.F. & A.M. and Bethel #1, Job’s Daughters International. Each year, the presiding officer of Ruth Chapter selects a charity to support. For the 2021-2022 year, Worthy Matron, Peggy Garvin, and Worthy Patron, Mike Sutton, decided to support a local elementary school. Ms. Garvin was familiar with Wilcox through her sister, Ms. Penny Jones, who spent her career working at the elementary school. The group named the program, “Let’s feed a hungry child” with a focus to raise money to help children who may not be unable to purchase meals at school. Once she heard about the project, former Wilcox learner and Honored Queen, Atticus Lewis, approached the members of Bethel #1 to support their efforts.

In addition to a generous donation from the Job’s Daughter, Mike Sutton, who is the Worshipful Master of Portneuf Lodge, made a request to the Masons for their support, which was also generously met. In total, the fundraising initiative raised $1,600 for Wilcox to allocate exclusively toward providing meals to learners who may experience food insecurity.

Wilcox Elementary School serves more than 525 learners in grades K-5. The elementary school is part of the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25).

Benevolent donations like this are one of many stopgaps PCSD 25 relies on to support learners who, in addition to other challenges, may be at-risk of or currently experiencing food insecurity. School administrators and Community Resource Workers (CRWs) are at the forefront of these efforts. The CRW team works routinely with school families in a family-centered and team-driven approach to collaborate with community services, businesses, churches, police officers, community organizations, and individual community members to help meet the needs of children and families throughout the year. These collective efforts support learners and their families while helping them overcome barriers that may prevent them from accessing the resources needed to improve their chances of success.

“This donation makes it possible for the Wilcox staff to ensure that every learner has breakfast and/or lunch each day," Campos said. “Our families will greatly benefit from the "Let's Feed a Hungry Child" program. The generosity shown to our Wilcox families by these three wonderful community organizations is overwhelming and greatly appreciated.”

