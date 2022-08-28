PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s highest court on Tuesday breathed new life into a $1 billion transmission line to serve as conduit for Canadian hydropower, ruling there was merit in developers’ claims that a referendum rebuking the project was unconstitutional. The Supreme Judicial Court concluded that the retroactive nature of the statewide vote to stop the project would violate the developers’ constitutional rights if substantial construction began in good faith before the referendum. The case now goes back to a lower court to make a determination. The court did not rule in a separate case that focuses on a lease for a 1-mile portion of the proposed power line that crosses state land. Developers claimed victory in the latest legal development, but the project remains in limbo for the time being, and legal proceedings will continue. “It ain’t over until it’s over,” vowed Tom Saviello, a leading opponent.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO