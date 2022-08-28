Read full article on original website
Mary quite contrary
4d ago
hasnt his face been on HERE before......he looks familiar......if folks gotta drink more than 1 beer with dinner just stay home.
Reply
2
Related
fox26houston.com
Possible aircraft crash reported in Tomball, deputies responding to scene
TOMBALL, Texas - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are responding to a possible aircraft crash in Tomball. Details are limited at this time, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash occurred on the 8500 block of Monterrey Pine Place, near FM 2920, just after 5 p.m.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL AUTO PEDESTRIAN CRASH
At 9:40 p.m. Tuesday night East Montgomery County Fire responded to a reported auto-pedestrian crash on FM 1485 just north of SH 242. A male in his 20s had been walking southbound on the shoulder when a Ford F150 struck him. MCHD arrived on the scene and performed CPR on the victim for close to 20-minutes. They had gotten a pulse back and transported the victim however he passed away shortly after arriving at Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. DPS investigated the crash. They were able to determine the driver was not impaired. Damage to the F150 was a headlight and the hood partially buckled. DPS has not yet determined if the driver came onto the shoulder or if the victim was partially in the roadway. As with any fatal crash, the case will be presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury with o charges. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is assisting in the investigation.
1 man dies after plane he was on with 2 others crashed into Tomball mobile home community, DPS says
The Houston-bound flight appeared to have engine troubles right outside Hooks Airport before it went down in the mobile home community, DPS says.
HCSO deputy involved in head-on crash with wrong-way driver in NW Harris County
Investigators said the woman missed her turn into a gas station and started driving the wrong way. They do not believe she was intoxicated.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
3 INJURED AS PLANE CRASHES ON APPROACH TO HOOKS AIRPORT
Three people are hospitalized after a small plane crash in northwest Harris County. Spring Fire officials said the small plane took off in Louisiana and was en route to Hooks airport when it crashed near a mobile home along SH-99. Thursday’s crash happened in the 8500 block of Monterrey Pine...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Father Arrested for Injury to a child in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 31, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 23200 block of Cimber lane in reference to a report of suspected child abuse to a nine year old child. Upon arriving, deputies observed the child to have injuries to his back and left arm.
19-year-old charged in crash that killed motorcyclist in north Harris County, sheriff says
The 21-year-old victim fought for his life but succumbed to his injuries days following the crash, the sheriff said.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
INTOXICATED DRIVER INVOLVED IN HEAD-ON CRASH ON SH 242
SH 242 has been under construction for years. Recently the overpass was completed at FM 1314. However, the old asphalt road is being replaced with concrete which is utilizing just one side of the overpass. The approaches to both sides are marked with yellow divider sticks in the center of the road up until you pass the exit ramps. Then one sign shows that traffic is two-way. Yellow traffic buttons line the center. The overhead illumination lights are not yet working. There have been several crashes at the location already and Saturday night was no different. Just after 10:30 pm, two young ladies were eastbound in their Toyota Corolla. They had passed the FM 1314 exit and were just starting up the incline of the overpass in the eastbound lane. At the same time, the driver of a Honda Santa Fe was westbound and had just passed the entrance ramp from FM 1314 going westbound. He was descending from the overpass when he crossed the center line and struck the two women headon. Both women were trapped in their Toyota. The driver of the Honda was not injured and according to a witness disposed of several beer cans in the grass on the north side of SH 242. Caney Creek and Needham Fire Departments were dispatched to the scene. On arrival firefighters first feared a child was involved as an empty child seat was in the middle of the road. They quickly learned no child was involved but the driver and passenger of the Toyota were trapped. The passenger was removed quickly and transported to the hospital in stable condition. The female driver of the Toyota was trapped. Firefighters worked for over 20-minutes using tools to remove the doors and raise the dash of the driver. She was transported in critical but stable condition. DPS investigated the crash and field sobriety tests showed the Honda driver was intoxicated. He was arrested. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office placed a hold on both vehicles and had Milstead, the contracted wrecker for the District Attorney remove the vehicles from the scene and transport them to secure storage for further investigation. SH 242 reopened at 1 am.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man shot to death by woman sitting in car after approaching her, Pasadena police say
The woman told police she felt threatened as the man approached her, so she fired on him, Pasadena police said. He died.
Deputies investigating deadly motorcycle crash in NW Harris County on FM 1960, sheriff says
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a motorcycle hit an SUV. The rider was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
cw39.com
Woman shot by ex in truck in east Houston, police say
HOUSTON (CW39) — In east Houston, a woman was shot and injured by her ex-boyfriend as she was driving home with her new boyfriend on Tuesday night. It happened at the 7900 block of Elwood Street. Police said the ex-boyfriend shot into the passenger side of the victim’s truck and ran-off on foot.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LIBERTY COUNTY FATAL UPDATE
Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on U.S. Highway 90, approximately two miles west of Devers. The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Aug. 25, 2022, at approximately 12:20 p.m., a 2013 Dodge Avenger was traveling westbound, attempted to pass another vehicle, and struck head-on a 2011 Nissan Rouge that was traveling eastbound. The driver of the Dodge, Waymon Smith, 31, of Beaumont, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Liberty County Justice of the Peace Ronnie Davis. The passenger, Jaron Smith, 28, of Beaumont, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Liberty County Justice of the Peace Ronnie Davis. The driver of the Nissan, Kimberly Gary, 52, of Beaumont, was flown by medical helicopter to Memorial Hermon Downtown with serious injuries. This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available for release at this time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woodlands Online& LLC
Attempt to Identify - Theft in New Caney
NEW CANEY, TX -- On 05/27/22 around 9:30pm, these suspects walked out of the New Caney Walmart with two large screen televisions without paying for them. The suspects may have been traveling in the vehicle above. If anyone has information or similar cases, please contact us!. Send information to: con4cid@mctx.org...
bluebonnetnews.com
Houston SPCA, LCSO deputies seize animals from Dayton area home
Houston SPCA and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Sept. 1, rescued dozens of animals from a home on CR 401 in the Old River area of south Liberty County. The decaying remains of a donkey in the driveway of the home was only part of the impetus for the seizure.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PURSUIT ENDS -ONE IN CUSTODY
At about 5 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a Ford Expedition in the Valley Ranch and I-69 area. THe driver fled west on SH 99. At Highland Park (just west of FM 1314) he pulled over and fled north into the woods. A Splendora Police K-9 responded to the scene and deployed his K-9 “Kilo” within minutes the suspect was located. The suspect Brian Carlos, 17, of Saratoga, Texas gave up when he saw the dog. Police are still trying to determine why he fled as he had no open warrants and nothing was found in the vehicle.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Pet theft scheme discovered during stop of stolen U-Haul full of malnourished dogs
The discovery of malnourished dogs in The Woodlands led to the arrest of a woman who has hurt other dogs and scammed individuals, as a dog transporter. A Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a stolen U-Haul truck in the 3000 block of College Park at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Click2Houston.com
Deputies searching for woman who assaulted nail salon employee after refusing to pay $280 bill, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Deputies need help finding a woman accused of assaulting a nail salon employee after skipping out on a more than $200 bill in west Harris County. On Thursday, Aug. 7, deputies said the woman asked a salon employee located at 1103 S Mason Road to apply a specific nail application. When the employee finished the woman’s nails, deputies said the employee gave her the $280 bill, but the woman refused to pay and said she had no money.
Biker killed in chain-reaction crash after being thrown off motorcycle in NE Harris Co., HCSO says
A juvenile allegedly hit one of the three bikers, throwing him off his motorcycle and causing him to be hit by a passing Honda Accord.
Man's body in early decomposition stages pulled from manmade lake in southeast Houston, police say
Police made the grim discovery on Tuesday, but it wasn't immediately known if foul play was involved, or how long the remains were there.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN WHO SHOT FEMALE AND SISTER IN FRIENDSWOOD SHOOTS HIMSELF AS DEPUTIES APPROACH HIM AT WILLIS KROGER
Monday night a male shot two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD but died a short time later. Willis Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are now on the scene. They will be working on the investigation of the Willis incident along with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. None of the undercover officers discharged their weapons in the incident. The two sisters were shot in the 4700 block of Backenberry at Constitution in Friendswood. The sisters were 18 and 20 years old. Harris County investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from an argument with the suspect. Harris County Detectives had been up all night tracking the suspect. It was a welcome sight for them when Krogers management pushed a cart loaded with pastries and Starbucks coffee out to them. The scene cleared close to 10 am as Barsh Towing moved the vehicle to the Crime Lab for further processing.
Comments / 2