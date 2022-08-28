ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Mary quite contrary
4d ago

hasnt his face been on HERE before......he looks familiar......if folks gotta drink more than 1 beer with dinner just stay home.

FATAL AUTO PEDESTRIAN CRASH

At 9:40 p.m. Tuesday night East Montgomery County Fire responded to a reported auto-pedestrian crash on FM 1485 just north of SH 242. A male in his 20s had been walking southbound on the shoulder when a Ford F150 struck him. MCHD arrived on the scene and performed CPR on the victim for close to 20-minutes. They had gotten a pulse back and transported the victim however he passed away shortly after arriving at Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. DPS investigated the crash. They were able to determine the driver was not impaired. Damage to the F150 was a headlight and the hood partially buckled. DPS has not yet determined if the driver came onto the shoulder or if the victim was partially in the roadway. As with any fatal crash, the case will be presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury with o charges. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is assisting in the investigation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
3 INJURED AS PLANE CRASHES ON APPROACH TO HOOKS AIRPORT

Three people are hospitalized after a small plane crash in northwest Harris County. Spring Fire officials said the small plane took off in Louisiana and was en route to Hooks airport when it crashed near a mobile home along SH-99. Thursday’s crash happened in the 8500 block of Monterrey Pine...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Father Arrested for Injury to a child in Spring

SPRING, TX -- On August 31, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 23200 block of Cimber lane in reference to a report of suspected child abuse to a nine year old child. Upon arriving, deputies observed the child to have injuries to his back and left arm.
SPRING, TX
INTOXICATED DRIVER INVOLVED IN HEAD-ON CRASH ON SH 242

SH 242 has been under construction for years. Recently the overpass was completed at FM 1314. However, the old asphalt road is being replaced with concrete which is utilizing just one side of the overpass. The approaches to both sides are marked with yellow divider sticks in the center of the road up until you pass the exit ramps. Then one sign shows that traffic is two-way. Yellow traffic buttons line the center. The overhead illumination lights are not yet working. There have been several crashes at the location already and Saturday night was no different. Just after 10:30 pm, two young ladies were eastbound in their Toyota Corolla. They had passed the FM 1314 exit and were just starting up the incline of the overpass in the eastbound lane. At the same time, the driver of a Honda Santa Fe was westbound and had just passed the entrance ramp from FM 1314 going westbound. He was descending from the overpass when he crossed the center line and struck the two women headon. Both women were trapped in their Toyota. The driver of the Honda was not injured and according to a witness disposed of several beer cans in the grass on the north side of SH 242. Caney Creek and Needham Fire Departments were dispatched to the scene. On arrival firefighters first feared a child was involved as an empty child seat was in the middle of the road. They quickly learned no child was involved but the driver and passenger of the Toyota were trapped. The passenger was removed quickly and transported to the hospital in stable condition. The female driver of the Toyota was trapped. Firefighters worked for over 20-minutes using tools to remove the doors and raise the dash of the driver. She was transported in critical but stable condition. DPS investigated the crash and field sobriety tests showed the Honda driver was intoxicated. He was arrested. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office placed a hold on both vehicles and had Milstead, the contracted wrecker for the District Attorney remove the vehicles from the scene and transport them to secure storage for further investigation. SH 242 reopened at 1 am.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woman shot by ex in truck in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON (CW39) — In east Houston, a woman was shot and injured by her ex-boyfriend as she was driving home with her new boyfriend on Tuesday night. It happened at the 7900 block of Elwood Street. Police said the ex-boyfriend shot into the passenger side of the victim’s truck and ran-off on foot.
HOUSTON, TX
LIBERTY COUNTY FATAL UPDATE

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on U.S. Highway 90, approximately two miles west of Devers. The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Aug. 25, 2022, at approximately 12:20 p.m., a 2013 Dodge Avenger was traveling westbound, attempted to pass another vehicle, and struck head-on a 2011 Nissan Rouge that was traveling eastbound. The driver of the Dodge, Waymon Smith, 31, of Beaumont, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Liberty County Justice of the Peace Ronnie Davis. The passenger, Jaron Smith, 28, of Beaumont, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Liberty County Justice of the Peace Ronnie Davis. The driver of the Nissan, Kimberly Gary, 52, of Beaumont, was flown by medical helicopter to Memorial Hermon Downtown with serious injuries. This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available for release at this time.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Attempt to Identify - Theft in New Caney

NEW CANEY, TX -- On 05/27/22 around 9:30pm, these suspects walked out of the New Caney Walmart with two large screen televisions without paying for them. The suspects may have been traveling in the vehicle above. If anyone has information or similar cases, please contact us!. Send information to: con4cid@mctx.org...
NEW CANEY, TX
Houston SPCA, LCSO deputies seize animals from Dayton area home

Houston SPCA and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Sept. 1, rescued dozens of animals from a home on CR 401 in the Old River area of south Liberty County. The decaying remains of a donkey in the driveway of the home was only part of the impetus for the seizure.
HOUSTON, TX
PURSUIT ENDS -ONE IN CUSTODY

At about 5 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a Ford Expedition in the Valley Ranch and I-69 area. THe driver fled west on SH 99. At Highland Park (just west of FM 1314) he pulled over and fled north into the woods. A Splendora Police K-9 responded to the scene and deployed his K-9 “Kilo” within minutes the suspect was located. The suspect Brian Carlos, 17, of Saratoga, Texas gave up when he saw the dog. Police are still trying to determine why he fled as he had no open warrants and nothing was found in the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Deputies searching for woman who assaulted nail salon employee after refusing to pay $280 bill, HCSO says

HOUSTON – Deputies need help finding a woman accused of assaulting a nail salon employee after skipping out on a more than $200 bill in west Harris County. On Thursday, Aug. 7, deputies said the woman asked a salon employee located at 1103 S Mason Road to apply a specific nail application. When the employee finished the woman’s nails, deputies said the employee gave her the $280 bill, but the woman refused to pay and said she had no money.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
MAN WHO SHOT FEMALE AND SISTER IN FRIENDSWOOD SHOOTS HIMSELF AS DEPUTIES APPROACH HIM AT WILLIS KROGER

Monday night a male shot two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD but died a short time later. Willis Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are now on the scene. They will be working on the investigation of the Willis incident along with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. None of the undercover officers discharged their weapons in the incident. The two sisters were shot in the 4700 block of Backenberry at Constitution in Friendswood. The sisters were 18 and 20 years old. Harris County investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from an argument with the suspect. Harris County Detectives had been up all night tracking the suspect. It was a welcome sight for them when Krogers management pushed a cart loaded with pastries and Starbucks coffee out to them. The scene cleared close to 10 am as Barsh Towing moved the vehicle to the Crime Lab for further processing.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX

