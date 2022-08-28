Read full article on original website
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
Cowboys Running Back Reportedly Released On Tuesday
It is cutdown day around the NFL. All 32 teams must release 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET. Like the rest of the league, the Dallas Cowboys are busy this morning. Their most recent transaction involved designating running back Aaron Shampklin and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart as waived/injured. Both players suffered...
Bucs Released Tom Brady's Good Friend On Tuesday
The Tampa Bay Bucs let go of one of Tom Brady's closest teammates on Tuesday. Per NFL reporter Dov Kleiman via Greg Auman, "Bucs cut QB and Tom Brady BFF, Ryan Griffin." Adding that the team "Also cut LB Genard Avery, Safety Nolan Turner, Kicker Jose Borregales and DL Benning Potoa'e."
Amari Cooper Is Trending Following The Eagles' Trade Today
Fans are already comparing the Amari Cooper trade to the Jalen Reagor trade. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday and got a couple of draft picks in return. If that deal is compared to the Cooper deal where the Cowboys traded him to the Browns, the Cowboys got basically nothing for a good wideout.
Vikings Reportedly Plan To Sign Veteran Quarterback
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly expected to sign veteran quarterback David Blough to fill their third-string quarterback spot. Blough, who was cut by the Detroit Lions just after the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday, will join the Vikings' practice squad roster. The Vikings currently have just two quarterback options —...
The Saints Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback
The New Orleans Saints cut 2021 fourth-round pick Ian Book ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. While he's off the team for now, the former Notre Dame quarterback is reportedly viewed as a practice squad target if he clears waivers later this week. After an outstanding collegiate career with the...
Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade
On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
Look: LeBron Reacts To The Cavs' Blockbuster Trade
Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Not long after the trade news...
Longtime NFL Veteran Quarterback Released On Tuesday
The Denver Broncos have released a longtime backup quarterback. According to Mike Klis, the team has released Josh Johnson. Johnson threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns in three Broncos preseason games. Johnson has bounced around a lot as a backup quarterback. He's spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,...
Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
Longtime Packers Veteran Player Announces He's Retiring
Former Green Bay Packers safety Morgan Burnett is retiring. Burnett, who spent his first eight of 10 NFL seasons in Green Bay, will sign a one-day contract to conclude his career with the Packers. Selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Burnett recorded 698 tackles, nine interceptions,...
Packers Are Reportedly Cutting Wide Receiver In Surprise Move
Juwann Winfree earned support from one prominent Green Bay Packers player, but it wasn't enough to secure a roster spot. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Packers are waiving the wide receiver before Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. Per Packer Central's Bill Huber, Aaron Rodgers said he's "a big fan"...
Father of Player Released By Patriots Has Message for Bill Belichick
New England waived Devin Asiasi earlier this week after drafting him in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.
Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning
The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
Gisele Had Some Telling Comments Before Tom Brady's Leave
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's recent absence sparked a plethora of rumors about his life on and off the field. Brady addressed his absence following the Buccaneers' preseason finale. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm...
Tennessee Titans Release Veteran Quarterback
The Tennessee Titans will likely open the season with rookie Malik Willis as their backup quarterback. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Titans waived Logan Woodside on Tuesday. That leaves Willis and starter Ryan Tannehill as the only quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. other cuts include wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick...
Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
Look: Mike McCarthy Is Hinting At Big Potential Move
Clearly, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn't afraid to hint at the team's next move. When asked Wednesday if the Cowboys will add a veteran offensive lineman, McCarthy responded, "Stay tuned." The timing of this comment from McCarthy is interesting to say the least. ESPN's Todd Archer reported Wednesday...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Shoots His Shot With Shania Twain And Shania Responds
Dolphins quarterback and former 5th overall pick Tua Tagovailoa professed his love for Shania Twain during a Dolphins Q&A in the summer of 2020. There’s a ton of pressure on Tua to perform this year with a new coaching staff, but we’ll save that talk for later. During his Q&A, he said Shania was probably his favorite guilty pleasure music, but when the follow up question asked his celebrity crush, Tua doubled down on Shania and followed it up with a “Shania if you watch this, from this moment on, please message me back.”
Ryan Day Makes His Opinion On Jim Tressel Very Clear
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has the utmost respect for Jim Tressel. Tressel coached the Buckeyes from 2001-10 and led them to a national championship in 2002. Day spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that Tressel has been a great resource to him and that he's stoked that the 2002 national championship team will be honored on Saturday.
