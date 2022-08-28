Read full article on original website
Cathy Asmus
4d ago
Way to go MCSO, love how you are cleaning up our towns and cities, unlike most of the counties around us! Keep up the great work
Reply(3)
3
Related
kingwood.com
Montgomery County Constable is requesting your assistance
Montgomery County Constable is requesting your assistance. Please help Montgomery County Constables identify these suspects!. These two suspects are believed to have stolen two televisions from the Walmart in New Caney on 5/27/22. If you have any information, please email or call:. con4cid@mctx.org or. 936.760.5800 opt. 3. *ALL ARRESTS &...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Cruelty to Animals in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- On August 30, 2022 at about 10:30pm, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a stolen U-Haul truck in the 3000 block of College Park in the Woodlands. The occupants were detained and identified as Tiara Alsaid, a 26 year old female from Houston, and Anthony Johnson, a 57 year old male also from Houston.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL BOOKINGS FOR AUGUST 31, 2022
ARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A NUMBER INSTEAD OF INSTANTER MEANS THEY WERE ARRESTED ON AN OPEN WARRANT. WARRANT OR INSTANTER/COURT ASSIGNED/CHARGE/BOND AMOUNT. ADDITIONAL CHARGES. NOTE: WARRANT NUMBERS STARTING WITH XX- IS THE YEAR IT WAS ISSUED. ON BOND REVOCATIONS, MOTION SET ASIDE, MOTION ADJUDICATE ORIGINAL CHARGE...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Pet theft scheme discovered during stop of stolen U-Haul full of malnourished dogs
The discovery of malnourished dogs in The Woodlands led to the arrest of a woman who has hurt other dogs and scammed individuals, as a dog transporter. A Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a stolen U-Haul truck in the 3000 block of College Park at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw39.com
Woman arrested, in custody for assaulting a police officer
HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Office has been busy. While keeping the community safe, the were also on the look out for a female suspect, accused of assaulting one of their own. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, deputies were tasked with serving a warrant to a suspect...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Attempt to Identify - Theft in New Caney
NEW CANEY, TX -- On 05/27/22 around 9:30pm, these suspects walked out of the New Caney Walmart with two large screen televisions without paying for them. The suspects may have been traveling in the vehicle above. If anyone has information or similar cases, please contact us!. Send information to: con4cid@mctx.org...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Suspect had dating relationship with one of the sisters in deadly Friendswood shooting, sheriff says
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is sharing more details on the suspect accused of shooting two sisters in the Friendswood area Monday. The sheriff said the suspect was 19-year-old Walker J. Porretto. He shot and killed himself Tuesday in a vehicle parked outside of a grocery store along I-45 in Willis when deputies began to approach him, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SHOOTER OF FRIENDSWOOD SISTERS SHOOTS HIMSELF IN WILLIS AS OFFICERS MOVE IN
Monday night a male shot two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD. Willis Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is now on the scene. They will be working the investigation of the Willis incident along with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. None of the undercover officers discharged their weapons in the incident.
Man accused of shooting sisters was dating one of them, made comments toward the other, sheriff says
The sisters wanted to meet up with the suspect to discuss an incident when the shooting began, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
kingwood.com
Can you identify this suspect?
Please help Humble PD identify this theft suspect!. If anyone has information, please contact Detective Brown at dbrown@humblepolice.com or 281-319-9726 and reference case # 22003996. *ALL ARRESTS & PHOTOS ARE PUBLIC INFORMATION. ALL SUBJECTS ARE INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY*
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Murder Suspect’s Suicide in Willis
WILLIS, TX — On August 30, 2022 at around 06:50 am MCTXSheriff Deputies and Willis Police Department were dispatched to an assist agency call at the Kroger Marketplace in the 12600 block of IH 45 in Willis, TX. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Criminal Apprehension Team was conducting surveillance on a suspect wanted in the Friendswood double shooting that occurred the evening of August 29, 2022 in Harris County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff investigating shooting at Montgomery Pines Apartment
MCTXSheriff investigating shooting at Montgomery Pines Apartments in Porter. MCTXSheriff is investigating a shooting at Montgomery Pines Apartments in Porter. On 8/20/22, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an assault-firearm call located at the Montgomery Pines Apartment Complex on US Highway 59 in Porter. Deputies learned that one male had been shot and immediately began life saving measures. The victim was taken to Kingwood Hospital where he later succumbed to his wound and was pronounced dead.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN WHO SHOT FEMALE AND SISTER IN FRIENDSWOOD SHOOTS HIMSELF AS DEPUTIES APPROACH HIM AT WILLIS KROGER
Monday night a male shot two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD but died a short time later. Willis Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are now on the scene. They will be working on the investigation of the Willis incident along with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. None of the undercover officers discharged their weapons in the incident. The two sisters were shot in the 4700 block of Backenberry at Constitution in Friendswood. The sisters were 18 and 20 years old. Harris County investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from an argument with the suspect. Harris County Detectives had been up all night tracking the suspect. It was a welcome sight for them when Krogers management pushed a cart loaded with pastries and Starbucks coffee out to them. The scene cleared close to 10 am as Barsh Towing moved the vehicle to the Crime Lab for further processing.
fox26houston.com
Possible aircraft crash reported in Tomball, deputies responding to scene
TOMBALL, Texas - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are responding to a possible aircraft crash in Tomball. Details are limited at this time, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash occurred on the 8500 block of Monterrey Pine Place, near FM 2920, just after 5 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
‘Prolific’ con artist sentenced to 8 years in prison for fraud, forgery, DA says
HOUSTON – A 22-year-old Houston man arrested for being a “prolific” con artist has been sentenced to eight years in prison for fraud and forgery, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Wednesday. Ogg said Davion Deshay Sandifer, 22, was facing the possibility of 20 years in...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MCTXSheriff Apprehends Serial Burglar
On August 29, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling in the Porter area, recognized a male they know from previous law enforcement encounters as Brandon Oliver, who had an active Felony Warrant for Burglary of a Building. As Deputies approached Brandon to make the arrest, he ran behind the Porterwood Shopping Center to evade Deputies but was captured shortly after. Deputies placed Brandon in custody for the Burglary Warrant, and he was also charged with Evading Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
fox26houston.com
2 men arrested for double shooting over possible drug deal near Hobby Airport
HOUSTON - Authorities say two men were arrested for a double shooting near Hobby Airport over a possible drug deal that went sideways. According to the Houston PD Liquorian Robertson, 29, and Willie Gabriel, 28, were arrested and charged for the murder of Rogelio Montelongo, 29, and seriously injuring a woman over a possible drug deal that went sideways.
cw39.com
Man arrested for allegedly firing at EMS officials in NW Harris County, officials say
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man is in custody after allegedly opening fire at emergency paramedics during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office District 1, paramedics were working an accident at Spring Cypress at Glenn Haven Estates in northwest Harris County. Then...
Sisters identified as victims in deadly Friendswood shooting, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old woman and her 20-year-old sister were identified as the victims of a deadly shooting in the Friendswood area Monday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff identified Redha Sayed, 18, as the woman who was shot and killed during an...
Comments / 9