Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo

Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
HIP HOP
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Files Motion To Be Removed From Drakeo The Ruler Lawsuit

Los Angeles, CA – Snoop Dogg has reportedly filed a motion to be removed from the Drakeo The Ruler lawsuit filed by the late rapper’s brother. In new court filings obtained by Rolling Stone, an attorney representing both Snoop Dogg’s LLC and Bobby Dee Presents says his clients, who were promotors on the Once Upon A Time In L.A. Festival where Drakeo was fatally stabbed, should be dropped from the negligence lawsuit filed by Devante Caldwell (also known as Ralfy The Plug).
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Lil Wayne Gets Items Thrown At Him During His Set At A Recent Show

Unfortunately, this trend where fans throw trash at artists continues as Lil Wayne has become the latest victim of this treatment. A viral clip has surfaced on social media of the Young Money founder stopping mid-performance after having items thrown at him on stage, threatening to end his show early.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Mase Says He's Joining Death Row Records: "We 'Gon Get The 2Pac Thing Rekindled"

Ma$e has forged his way back into the mainstream mix, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After deeming himself "Diddy 2.0" last week following reports that he swindled fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign into signing a shady $5000 record deal, the Harlem legend took to social media to reveal more interesting news. While sitting in the backseat of his car, casually cruising through Los Angeles traffic and enjoying a donut, Ma$e shared this news with this Tik Tok followers:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Majic 94.5

Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
HIP HOP
Rolling Stone

Snoop Dogg Smokes a Giant Joint Onstage With Eminem as They Venture Into the Metaverse at VMAs

Over two decades after first collaborating, hip-hop trailblazers Snoop Dogg and Eminem joined forces on the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday to showcase their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.” The heavily censored performance — produced in conjunction with Yuga Labs, the company behind the viral Bored Apes NFT project — opened with the rappers sitting on a couch as Snoop smoked a comically large joint. The contact high sends Slim Shady deep into the metaverse, transforming Slim Shady and the Doggfather into both cartoon and Bored Ape versions of themselves before ultimately snapping back to reality. Snoop...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopWired

A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged

This past Monday (August 15) A$AP Rocky was hit with charges for a 2021 shooting that took place in LA that left a man with non-life threatening injuries and now the victim is speaking out about the incident and couldn’t happier with how things are playing out. TMZ is reporting that A$AP Rocky’s victim, A$AP […] The post A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Hip-Hop Music Mogul Irv Gotti Says Receiving His $300 Million Deal Made Him ‘Cheaper’

Hip-hop music mogul Irv Gotti might be $300 million richer, but he’s also got 300 million more reasons to be stingy with his paper. The Murder Inc. co-founder recently dished on how life has changed after making $300 million by selling the master recording to Murder Inc, Page Six reports. Irv made $100 million for masters to music from his label that discovered acts like Ja Rule and Ashanti and another $200 million to produce movies and TV shows.
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Drake Roasts His Father Dennis Graham For Getting a Massive Tattoo of His Face

Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, just etched his love for his son in ink, and the rapper isn't too thrilled with the result. Drake took to Instagram Monday to share a shot of his father's arm, tattooed with a portrait of his son's face. The tat, which appears just below Dennis' shoulder, features a younger Drizzy smirking at the camera. In the "Texts Go Green" rapper's post, he not only shared a photo of the massive tattoo but called out his dad for getting it.
CELEBRITIES

