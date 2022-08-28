Read full article on original website
Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo
Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
Snoop Dogg Files Motion To Be Removed From Drakeo The Ruler Lawsuit
Los Angeles, CA – Snoop Dogg has reportedly filed a motion to be removed from the Drakeo The Ruler lawsuit filed by the late rapper’s brother. In new court filings obtained by Rolling Stone, an attorney representing both Snoop Dogg’s LLC and Bobby Dee Presents says his clients, who were promotors on the Once Upon A Time In L.A. Festival where Drakeo was fatally stabbed, should be dropped from the negligence lawsuit filed by Devante Caldwell (also known as Ralfy The Plug).
Lil Wayne Gets Items Thrown At Him During His Set At A Recent Show
Unfortunately, this trend where fans throw trash at artists continues as Lil Wayne has become the latest victim of this treatment. A viral clip has surfaced on social media of the Young Money founder stopping mid-performance after having items thrown at him on stage, threatening to end his show early.
Mase Says He's Joining Death Row Records: "We 'Gon Get The 2Pac Thing Rekindled"
Ma$e has forged his way back into the mainstream mix, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After deeming himself "Diddy 2.0" last week following reports that he swindled fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign into signing a shady $5000 record deal, the Harlem legend took to social media to reveal more interesting news. While sitting in the backseat of his car, casually cruising through Los Angeles traffic and enjoying a donut, Ma$e shared this news with this Tik Tok followers:
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Responds to The Rock’s Flirty Joke About Being Her ‘Pet’
Rapper Pardison Fontaine must be trying to smell what The Rock is cooking after he took a jab at the actor for making a flirty joke about his rap superstar girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion. On Monday, Pardi cleared up his earlier comments made in response to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s...
Ashanti remains silent after former Murder Inc. label colleague exposes alleged relationship
In the words of former First Lady Michelle Obama, “when they go low, we go high,” and that is exactly the route R&B singer and songwriter, Ashanti, is taking after the Tuesday airing of episode three of BET’s The Murder Inc. Story docuseries. In the episode, Murder...
50 Cent Claims Beyonce Confronted Him In Defense of Jay-Z: 'I Was Like, 'Oh S---'
"And I'm like, 'Wait, what is you doing?'" Beyonce Knowles has definitely got her husband Jay-Z's back, this according to 50 Cent -- who claims he was confronted by Bey in defense of her man. During an interview on The Breakfast Club on Friday, the rapper said she "jumped out"...
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters
Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
Snoop Dogg Smokes a Giant Joint Onstage With Eminem as They Venture Into the Metaverse at VMAs
Over two decades after first collaborating, hip-hop trailblazers Snoop Dogg and Eminem joined forces on the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday to showcase their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.” The heavily censored performance — produced in conjunction with Yuga Labs, the company behind the viral Bored Apes NFT project — opened with the rappers sitting on a couch as Snoop smoked a comically large joint. The contact high sends Slim Shady deep into the metaverse, transforming Slim Shady and the Doggfather into both cartoon and Bored Ape versions of themselves before ultimately snapping back to reality. Snoop...
Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos
Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged
This past Monday (August 15) A$AP Rocky was hit with charges for a 2021 shooting that took place in LA that left a man with non-life threatening injuries and now the victim is speaking out about the incident and couldn’t happier with how things are playing out. TMZ is reporting that A$AP Rocky’s victim, A$AP […] The post A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Kanye West Will Not Face Charges For Allegedly Putting The Paws Of Yeezus On An Annoying Autograph Seeker
Kanye West will reportedly not be facing charges stemming from an altercations in Hollywood where he punched a fan.
Hip-Hop Music Mogul Irv Gotti Says Receiving His $300 Million Deal Made Him ‘Cheaper’
Hip-hop music mogul Irv Gotti might be $300 million richer, but he’s also got 300 million more reasons to be stingy with his paper. The Murder Inc. co-founder recently dished on how life has changed after making $300 million by selling the master recording to Murder Inc, Page Six reports. Irv made $100 million for masters to music from his label that discovered acts like Ja Rule and Ashanti and another $200 million to produce movies and TV shows.
Lori Harvey explains why she moves on from boyfriends (video)
Socialite Lori Harvey gives fans insight into her innermost thoughts for the first time and provides cryptic clues as to why she has moved on from several high-profile boyfriends in the past few years. Pop culture observers believed that Harvey had found her life partner with actor Michael B. Jordan...
Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen
When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
Drake Roasts His Father Dennis Graham For Getting a Massive Tattoo of His Face
Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, just etched his love for his son in ink, and the rapper isn't too thrilled with the result. Drake took to Instagram Monday to share a shot of his father's arm, tattooed with a portrait of his son's face. The tat, which appears just below Dennis' shoulder, features a younger Drizzy smirking at the camera. In the "Texts Go Green" rapper's post, he not only shared a photo of the massive tattoo but called out his dad for getting it.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 7 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is loving life with his seven kids. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, […]
Michael Jackson’s Estate and Sony Music Reached Agreement Ending A Year-Long Lawsuit
Michael Jackson’s Estate and Sony Music reached an agreement on Wednesday (Aug. 10) to end a year-long lawsuit that claimed they violated false advertising laws by releasing a posthumous album featuring songs sung by “a Jackson impersonator,” according to Billboard. Fans and family members questioned whether three...
