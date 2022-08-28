ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Wave all alone atop NWSL after win at Portland

By UNION-TRIBUNE
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHZpJ_0hYgwacI00

It was likely the Wave 's biggest win yet, and it left them all alone in first place in the National Women's Soccer League.

On the road against high-flying Portland, the Wave scored two first-half goals Saturday night and made them stand up in a 2-0 victory at Providence Park.

Kristen McNabb scored on a deflected shot in the 17th minute and Alex Morgan added to her league-leading goal tally with her 13th just before halftime to account for San Diego's offense.

But the defense was the real key, blanking the league's highest-scoring team — 37 goals in 16 prior matches. It was the 20th career shutout for goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, who became just the seventh player to reach that milestone.

"We defended exceptionally," Wave coach Casey Stoney said. "I thought tonight, away from home, was some of the best football we've played in a while."

The day began with San Diego, Portland and Houston all tied atop the NWSL, but the victory gave the Wave (9-5-4) 31 points, two more than Houston (8-5-5 after a draw with Washington) and three more than Portland (7-3-7).

The Wave is off next week before starting its final stretch of four regular-season matches Sept. 10 at Washington. San Diego's next home game is Sept. 17 against Angel City FC in the club's first game at Snapdragon Stadium.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Stoney
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Kristen Mcnabb
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
48K+
Followers
85K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy